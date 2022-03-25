The Hong Kong Comics and Animation Federation Hosted the Online Kick-off Ceremony of the 1st "HK Comics Support Program"
Announced 15 Selected Local Comic Start-ups, their Comics Artists and Comics Proposals
HONG KONG, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Comics and Animation Federation (HKCAF) launched the 1st "HK Comics Support Program" (the Program), which was supported by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the lead sponsor. An online Kick-off Ceremony was held today announcing the 15 local comic start-ups selected to participate in the Program, their comic artists and comics proposals. The organiser was honoured to have Ms. Jersey YUEN, Assistant Head of CreateHK as the ceremony's Guest of Honour. She was joined by Mr. Tony WONG, Chairman of HKCAF; Mr. MA Wing Shing, representative of the Program's Judging Panel and Mentors; and Mr. Alan WAN, Vice President of HKCAF to officiate at the ceremony.
The Program has received an overwhelming response with nearly 80 applications, and the themes of the applying comics proposals were diversified. After reviewing the creativity and market potential of these proposals, the ability of their production teams, their comic artists' styles and skills, as well as the past performance of the applying comic start-ups and the comic artists etc., the judges selected 15 local comics start-ups and their comics proposals that would receive the subsidy (subsidised comics).
Mr. Tong WONG, Chairman of HKCAF, said, "The number of applications for the Program is beyond our expectation. This proves the passion of local talent in comics creation and their strong wish to join the Program with a view to enhancing their skills of production, creating unique comics works, exploring new markets and further developing their own brands. The Program provides a platform to facilitate passionate and creative comics artists to show their capability in comics work to further explore the local and oversea markets. Among the 15 selected works, I am delighted to see that they are rich in themes and of diverse styles."
Ms. Jersey YUEN, Assistant Head of CreateHK, remarked that the Program is the first project in Hong Kong that directly supports local comics artists' creation. It marks a new milestone of CreateHK's support to the local comics industry by nurturing more talent from the creation perspective, which will help inject a robust new energy to Hong Kong comics.
Mr. MA Wing Shing, representative of judging panel and mentors, mentioned, "I am glad that the Program can help comics artists brainstorm diverse themes, create original comics with personalised styles and original ideas. I hope the participants can gain fruitful experience and enjoy the production of comics work by trying their utmost under the Program."
The Program provides comprehensive support to the 15 selected local comics start-ups including training and guidance from industry experts, as well as a maximum subsidy of HK$210,000 for each selected comics start-up to create their own brand-new original comics. A series of promotional activities will also be arranged by the Program, such as exhibiting the subsidised comics of the selected comics start-ups at the Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong (ACGHK) to be held in July 2022 and the Malaysia Comic Fiesta scheduled for December 2022. Both exhibitions will help the Program's participants maximise their exposure and potential business opportunities in the local and overseas markets.
The 15 selected comics start-ups are listed as below in alphabetical order of the company names:
Tier 1: Traditional Hong Kong Comics Style
Company Name
Comics Artists
Title of Comic Book1
JERRYCHO WORKSHOP LIMITED
Jerry CHO 曹志豪
Naraka Warrior《戰鬼》
PAINT ART WORKSHOP
Andy SETO 司徒劍僑
Cyber Phoenix《超音鳳凰》
Tier 2: Non-traditional Hong Kong Comics Style
Company Name
Comics Artists
Title of Comic Book1
BANANA BOAT LIMITED
Man TSANG 曾偉文
The Zeros《0課特工》
CFORCAT PRODUCTION
LIU Kwong Cho 廖光祖
Cat Mask Boy《貓面具少年》
CITY CULTURE HONG KONG LIMITED
Kuma CHAN 陳煒勝
CRASH《墜落》
FRAMEWORK CONSULTANCY LIMITED
Chi Kit Jeffery, KWONG
The Architect's Epiphany《焚城戰譜》
HAND SOLO
KEUNG Chi Kit 姜智傑
Pandola《荒漠戰記》
INK PEN CREATIVE LIMITED
TSOI Ka Ling 蔡嘉玲
The Country of Ming-Yi《明夷之國》
OLD GIRL PRODUCTION HOUSE
Stella SO 蘇敏怡
The Hong Kong Stories
NOVELLAND LIMITED
MA Wai Ting 馬瑋婷
Cloud and Meteor in the Sky《CMS天文調查隊》
PEN SO ARTLAB
Pen SO 蘇頌文
See you in memories《回憶見》
RABBITEARS CREATION
Mimi SZETO 司徒恩翹
A Little Step《一步的距離》
SAM TSE STUDIO
Sam TSE 謝燦光
The Last Soul 《靈魂力量》
STUDIO MARY
Chivas LEUNG 梁慧欣
Goodnight Midnight Noon
THE BOX STUDIO
CHEUNG Hon Wah 張漢華
Really try hard this time《這次真的拼命了》
1 The selected companies and comics artists may adjust the title of comic book during the production stage. The final title at launch may vary.
More details of the 1st "HK Comics Support Program" are available on the official website at: https://www.hkcsp.hk/.
About Hong Kong Comics and Animation Federation
Hong Kong Comics and Animation Federation (HKCAF) was founded in 1999, with an aim to unite comics and animation industries to promote comics and animation culture, and to strengthen the positive awareness of the publics on comics and animation. The HKCAF is committed to connecting the local comics and animation industries with their international counterparts, as well as nurturing local comics artists and animation talent. Website: https://www.hkcaf.hk/
About Create Hong Kong
Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated agency set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in June 2009. It is under the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau and dedicated to spearheading the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK sponsors the HKCAF to organise various projects, including the 1st "HK Comics Support Program", to promote Hong Kong's animation and comics industry. Website: http://www.createhk.gov.hk.
