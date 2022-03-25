The Hong Kong Comics and Animation Federation Hosted the Online Kick-off Ceremony of the 1st "HK Comics Support Program"

Announced 15 Selected Local Comic Start-ups, their Comics Artists and Comics Proposals

HONG KONG, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Comics and Animation Federation (HKCAF) launched the 1st "HK Comics Support Program" (the Program), which was supported by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the lead sponsor. An online Kick-off Ceremony was held today announcing the 15 local comic start-ups selected to participate in the Program, their comic artists and comics proposals. The organiser was honoured to have Ms. Jersey YUEN, Assistant Head of CreateHK as the ceremony's Guest of Honour. She was joined by Mr. Tony WONG, Chairman of HKCAF; Mr. MA Wing Shing, representative of the Program's Judging Panel and Mentors; and Mr. Alan WAN, Vice President of HKCAF to officiate at the ceremony.

The Program has received an overwhelming response with nearly 80 applications, and the themes of the applying comics proposals were diversified. After reviewing the creativity and market potential of these proposals, the ability of their production teams, their comic artists' styles and skills, as well as the past performance of the applying comic start-ups and the comic artists etc., the judges selected 15 local comics start-ups and their comics proposals that would receive the subsidy (subsidised comics).

Mr. Tong WONG, Chairman of HKCAF, said, "The number of applications for the Program is beyond our expectation. This proves the passion of local talent in comics creation and their strong wish to join the Program with a view to enhancing their skills of production, creating unique comics works, exploring new markets and further developing their own brands. The Program provides a platform to facilitate passionate and creative comics artists to show their capability in comics work to further explore the local and oversea markets. Among the 15 selected works, I am delighted to see that they are rich in themes and of diverse styles."

Ms. Jersey YUEN, Assistant Head of CreateHK, remarked that the Program is the first project in Hong Kong that directly supports local comics artists' creation. It marks a new milestone of CreateHK's support to the local comics industry by nurturing more talent from the creation perspective, which will help inject a robust new energy to Hong Kong comics.

Mr. MA Wing Shing, representative of judging panel and mentors, mentioned, "I am glad that the Program can help comics artists brainstorm diverse themes, create original comics with personalised styles and original ideas. I hope the participants can gain fruitful experience and enjoy the production of comics work by trying their utmost under the Program."

The Program provides comprehensive support to the 15 selected local comics start-ups including training and guidance from industry experts, as well as a maximum subsidy of HK$210,000 for each selected comics start-up to create their own brand-new original comics. A series of promotional activities will also be arranged by the Program, such as exhibiting the subsidised comics of the selected comics start-ups at the Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong (ACGHK) to be held in July 2022 and the Malaysia Comic Fiesta scheduled for December 2022. Both exhibitions will help the Program's participants maximise their exposure and potential business opportunities in the local and overseas markets.

The 15 selected comics start-ups are listed as below in alphabetical order of the company names:

Tier 1: Traditional Hong Kong Comics Style Company Name Comics Artists Title of Comic Book1 JERRYCHO WORKSHOP LIMITED

曹志豪工作室有限公司 Jerry CHO 曹志豪 Naraka Warrior《戰鬼》 PAINT ART WORKSHOP

鉛墨繪 Andy SETO 司徒劍僑 Cyber Phoenix《超音鳳凰》

Tier 2: Non-traditional Hong Kong Comics Style Company Name Comics Artists Title of Comic Book1 BANANA BOAT LIMITED

辦啦啦皮有限公司 Man TSANG 曾偉文 The Zeros《0課特工》 CFORCAT PRODUCTION LIU Kwong Cho 廖光祖 Cat Mask Boy《貓面具少年》 CITY CULTURE HONG KONG LIMITED

漫讀文化香港有限公司 Kuma CHAN 陳煒勝 CRASH《墜落》 FRAMEWORK CONSULTANCY LIMITED

框迎顧問有限公司 Chi Kit Jeffery, KWONG

鄺志傑 The Architect's Epiphany《焚城戰譜》 HAND SOLO KEUNG Chi Kit 姜智傑 Pandola《荒漠戰記》 INK PEN CREATIVE LIMITED

墨筆製作有限公司 TSOI Ka Ling 蔡嘉玲 The Country of Ming-Yi《明夷之國》 OLD GIRL PRODUCTION HOUSE

老少女製作公司 Stella SO 蘇敏怡 The Hong Kong Stories NOVELLAND LIMITED MA Wai Ting 馬瑋婷 Cloud and Meteor in the Sky《CMS天文調查隊》 PEN SO ARTLAB Pen SO 蘇頌文 See you in memories《回憶見》 RABBITEARS CREATION

兔耳創作 Mimi SZETO 司徒恩翹 A Little Step《一步的距離》 SAM TSE STUDIO

森之課業 Sam TSE 謝燦光 The Last Soul 《靈魂力量》 STUDIO MARY Chivas LEUNG 梁慧欣 Goodnight Midnight Noon THE BOX STUDIO

盒制作所 CHEUNG Hon Wah 張漢華 Really try hard this time《這次真的拼命了》

1 The selected companies and comics artists may adjust the title of comic book during the production stage. The final title at launch may vary.

More details of the 1st "HK Comics Support Program" are available on the official website at: https://www.hkcsp.hk/ .

About Hong Kong Comics and Animation Federation

Hong Kong Comics and Animation Federation (HKCAF) was founded in 1999, with an aim to unite comics and animation industries to promote comics and animation culture, and to strengthen the positive awareness of the publics on comics and animation. The HKCAF is committed to connecting the local comics and animation industries with their international counterparts, as well as nurturing local comics artists and animation talent. Website: https://www.hkcaf.hk/

About Create Hong Kong

Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated agency set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in June 2009. It is under the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau and dedicated to spearheading the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK sponsors the HKCAF to organise various projects, including the 1st "HK Comics Support Program", to promote Hong Kong's animation and comics industry. Website: http://www.createhk.gov.hk.

