Hong Kong Court Names Alvarez & Marsal as Evergrande Liquidator

(Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong High Court judge has appointed Alvarez & Marsal as the liquidator for China Evergrande Group, after giving a wind-up order that sets the stage for one of China’s biggest liquidation cases.

Judge Linda Chan named Alvarez & Marsal as liquidator at a so-called regulating order hearing on Monday afternoon. A regulating order gives the court regulatory power over the winding-up process, according to Hong Kong law.

“Ordinarily, the official receiver would become the provisional liquidator, pending a meeting of creditors and contributories — that process takes a very long time and when a company is with hundreds of thousands of shareholders and creditors, it’s not viable,” said Fergus Saurin, a partner at law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP, which acts as legal adviser to an ad-hoc group of Evergrande offshore bondholders.

“So what the court is doing is hearing an application for an order that will dispense with those meetings and the judge just decides who should be the liquidators of the company. And we move forward from there,” said Saurin.

Such orders are used only infrequently in Hong Kong, according to a note by Briscoe Wong Advisory. In one previous case, the application was made to avoid the substantial costs that would have been incurred in convening a meeting for in excess of 520 creditors, the advisory firm said.

Evergrande, which carries 2.39 trillion yuan ($333 billion) of liabilities, received a liquidation order earlier Monday, after the developer had failed to reach an agreement with creditors.

