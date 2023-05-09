Hong Kong Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028: Opportunities in Existing and Upcoming Facilities Across IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, Construction, and Tier Standards
Hong Kong Data Center Market
Hong Kong data center market will reach a value of $4.18 billion by 2028 from $3.72 billion in 2022, with investments growing at a CAGR of 1.97%
This report analyses the Hong Kong data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
Hong Kong has around 55 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation facilities are being developed according to Tier III standards. The country has global operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Global Switch, Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions), NTT Global Data Centers, and China Mobile International.
Hong Kong data center market is driven by the consistent demand aided by digitalization initiatives, the presence of all major cloud operators, strong connectivity, strong ecosystems, nationwide deployment of 5G technology, and the presence of data protection law, the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (PDPO).
The rising adoption of cloud-based services is helping the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the market. The industry is witnessing increased demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.
The deployment of 5G networks will boost the digital economy of the region and will lead to higher demand for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure. The adoption of Software Defined Networking (SDN) is likely to increase owing to smart city initiatives carried out by government agencies.
Investments from data center operators in the industry are growing in several locations. The major locations for data center developments in the market include Kwai Chung, Tsuen Wan, Tseung Kwan O, Fo Tan, Chai Wan, Tai Po, and others.
Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Hong Kong colocation market revenue.
An assessment of the data center investment in Hong Kong by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.
A detailed study of the existing Hong Kong data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Hong Kong
a) Facilities Covered (Existing): 54
b) Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 13
c) Coverage: 10+ Cities
d) Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
e) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
Data center colocation market in Hong Kong
a) Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
b) Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)
c) Retail Colocation Pricing
d) Wholesale Colocation Pricing
Hong Kong market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Some of the key investors in the Hong Kong data center market in 2022 include BDx (Big Data Exchange), GDS Services, Goodman, SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage), China Mobile International, Angelo Gordon, Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions), ESR and others.
The Australia-based edge data center operator Edge Centers has announced its entry into the Hong Kong data center industry and has begun the construction of an edge facility, EC91, in Fanling. The facility is expected to be online by Q1 2023.
The global cloud operators Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Huawei Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, and Tencent Cloud have their cloud regions in Hong Kong.
Telecom operators such as China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK), SmarTone, Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings (HTHKH)'s brand 3, and Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT)'s subsidiary CSL have deployed 5G technology across the country.
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
115
Forecast Period
2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$3.72 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
$4.18 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
1.9%
Regions Covered
Hong Kong
Major Vendors
IT Infrastructure Providers
Arista Networks
Atos
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Fujitsu
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Inspur
Lenovo
NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
Arup
Aurecon
BYME Engineering
Chung Hing Engineers Group
Cundall
DSCO Group
Faithful+Gould
Gammon Construction
ISG
Shun Cheong Engineering Group
Studio One Design
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB
Airedale
Caterpillar
Cummins
Delta Electronics
Eaton
Fuji Electric
KOHLER
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Piller Power Systems
Rittal
Schneider Electric
Siemens
STULZ
Submer
Vertiv
Data Center Investors
AirTrunk
BDx (Big Data Exchange)
CITIC Telcom International
China Mobile International (CMI)
China Unicom
Digital Realty
Equinix
ESR
Global Switch
iTech Towers
NTT Global Data Centers
SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)
Telehouse
Towngas Telecom (TGT)
Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions)
New Entrants
Angelo Gordon
Edge Centres
GDS Services
Goodman
Mapletree Investment
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
Kwai Chung
Tseung Kwan O
Tsuen Wan
Fo Tan
Tai Po
Chai Wan
Other Locations
List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE:
IT Infrastructure
Servers
Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems
Generators
Switches & Switchgears
PDUs
Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
Rack Cabinets
Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
CRAC & CRAH Units
Chiller Units
Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
Other Cooling Units
General Construction
Core & Shell Development
Installation & commissioning Services
Engineering & Building Design
Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
Physical Security
DCIM
Tier Standard
Tier I & Tier II
Tier III
Tier IV
