Hong Kong Dollar Faces Pressure to Drop as Fed Rate Hike Nears

Melissa Cheok
·2 min read
(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong dollar is coming under pressure to fall further as its interest-rate gap with the U.S. widens ahead of an expected Federal Reserve rate hike and as the city endures its worst Covid outbreak.

The currency fell to the lowest in more than two years on Friday. Now the gap between the three-month interbank rate on the Hong Kong dollar, known as Hibor, and U.S. dollar funding cost has widened to the most since 2019. That’s likely to spur further Hong Kong dollar depreciation as traders borrow the currency more cheaply in the interbank market and sell it versus the higher-yielding greenback.

The Hong Kong dollar is also weighed by global investor sales of domestic shares that drove the city’s equity benchmark to its worst day since the global financial crisis on Monday.

The Hong Kong dollar is “very likely” to hit the weak end of its 7.75-7.85 per dollar trading range if its interest rate spread with the U.S. dollar widens further, Hao Zhou, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank AG said without giving a time-frame for the move.

To be sure, the city imports U.S. monetary policies due to a linked exchange rate with the dollar. However, funding costs in Hong Kong remain low as liquidity in the banking system stays ample, while the Fed is poised to kick off an interest-rate hiking cycle this week as it seeks to tame the highest U.S. inflation in four decades.

The city’s escalating Covid-19 crisis and authorities’ resolve to persist with a zero-Covid strategy, which includes travel bans to business closures, is expected to push the economy into contraction this quarter.

The Hong Kong dollar’s option-implied volatility indicates a 57% probability it could fall to 7.85 per dollar by the end of the second quarter. A breach of the trading band may prompt the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to buy the currency in exchange for U.S. dollars. The last time HKMA intervened was in 2019 amid widespread protests in the city.

The Hong Kong dollar was little changed at 7.83 per greenback as of 8:57 a.m. local time.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

