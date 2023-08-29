Hong Kong Financial Secretary Positive That Blockchain and Web3 Will Lead Next Digital Growth

Hong Kong Is Emerging As A Crypto-Friendly Jurisdiction

Paul Chan Mo-po, the financial secretary for Hong Kong, has reiterated his unwavering support for blockchain technology and named it as the forthcoming driver for "breakthrough growth" in the digital technology industry.

In a blog post published on August 27, Chan emphasized the potential of developing Web3 categories, such as NFTs, GameFi, Play-to-Earn games, and immersive entertainment, as the factors behind the development of the subsequent generation of digital entertainment.

Chan demonstrated his commitment by investing an additional $50 million to support a thriving Web3 ecosystem while attending the Digital Entertainment Leaders Forum event hosted at Hong Kong's Cyberport, a hub for tech, multimedia and finance.

With more than 180 Web3-related tech companies, startups, and exchanges under Cyberport's umbrella, 20% of them are internationally based.

Hong Kong is emerging as a crypto-friendly jurisdiction, passing new regulations to position itself as a worldwide hub for digital assets, despite China's continued harsh stance on cryptocurrency.

To further bolster its commitment to Web3 development, Hong Kong established a dedicated Web3 task force aimed at ensuring sustainable and responsible industry growth.

Chan's support for blockchain technology, combined with Hong Kong's regulatory initiatives, underscores the city's ambition to lead in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.