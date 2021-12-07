U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,607.50
    +17.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,366.00
    +154.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,888.25
    +45.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,215.90
    +12.30 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.20
    +0.71 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.30
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.30
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1292
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4340
    +0.0910 (+6.78%)
     

  • Vix

    27.18
    -3.49 (-11.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3284
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6390
    +0.1490 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,946.29
    +1,769.36 (+3.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,315.00
    +54.85 (+4.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.28
    +109.96 (+1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,494.27
    +566.90 (+2.03%)
     

Hong Kong fintech unicorn WeLab raises $240M to buy Indonesian bank

Rita Liao
·2 min read

A virtual bank is soon coming to Indonesia. WeLab, a Hong Kong-based fintech unicorn, announced Tuesday its acquisition of Bank Jasa Jakarta (BJJ), an Indonesian commercial bank.

With the deal, WeLab is planning to launch a digital bank to capture the country's enormous unbanked population in the second half of next year.

A consortium led by WeLab has raised $240 million from existing and new investors, which the company claimed was the largest fintech funding in Indonesia this year. The capital will go towards acquiring BJJ's stakes and "tech investments", the company said.

The consortium, called WeLab Sky, will acquire the stakes of BJJ to become its sole controlling shareholder. WeLab Sky has already bought a 24% stake in the bank, while the remaining shares for majority control will be transferred upon securing regulatory approvals.

Backed by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing's TOM Group, WeLab opened its first digital bank in Hong Kong, a global financial center, last year. The company currently operates a suite of consumer fintech products across Asia, including the virtual bank and a lending product in its home city, as well as several types of lending services in mainland China and Indonesia. It also provides technology "enabling" services to traditional financial institutions.

In terms of user size, WeLab said it has amassed over 150,000 digital banking customers. Its online lending app for Southeast Asia, Maucash, which it launched through a joint venture with Astra International, has more than three million Indonesian users.

Hong Kong fintech unicorn WeLab raises $75M led by insurance giant Allianz

Tech companies have been vying for Indonesia's tech-savvy young consumers. Some of the more notable players include Xendit, a newly minted unicorn which provides digital payments infrastructure, Payfazz, which offers a mobile app for handling routine financial tasks, and GoTo, the payment gateway under behemoth GoTo.

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plunges 20% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 13.5% on Monday after health officials indicated that the omicron variant might lead to less severe forms of COVID-19 than feared. Omicron is a heavily mutated strain of the novel coronavirus. Amid the volatility, many investors sought shelter in Moderna and other vaccine stocks, on the belief that omicron fears would boost demand for new drugs designed to target emerging coronavirus strains.

  • Why Shares of Pfizer, Ocugen, and Vaxart Are Losing Ground Today

    Shares of the COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are all moving in the wrong direction today. Specifically, Pfizer's stock is down by approximately 4%, Ocugen's equity is in the red by 5.64%, and Vaxart's shares are underwater by a hefty 8.7%, as of 12:23 p.m. ET Monday afternoon. On Sunday, the White House's chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that the preliminary data regarding the severity of the omicron variant was "encouraging."

  • Why Zscaler Stock Tanked 13% Today

    High-growth but richly valued tech stocks have been getting hammered by the market as of late, and software cybersecurity disruptor Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) hasn't been exempt. As for the specific plunge today (Zscaler is up 36% in 2021 with just weeks to go until the new year), analyst Stephen Bersey at Daiwa Capital downgraded Zscaler to underperform and stuck a $286 price target on the stock. A slew of other Wall Street prognosticators waxed optimistic on Zscaler last week after the company said revenue grew 62% year over year in the last quarter, and deferred revenue (sales collected from customers, but for which service has not yet been provided) boomed 74% higher.

  • Lucid shares drop amid SEC subpoena over SPAC deal

    Lucid (LCID) shares opened 12% lower on Monday after the high-end electric vehicle startup revealed it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its recent tie-up with a special purpose acquisition company.

  • MongoDB, Coupa Make Waves After Monday's Big Wall Street Win

    The stock market stayed in full high-volatility mode on Friday, but investors weren't complaining given the positive tone on Wall Street. Investors seemed comfortable that the Omicron COVID-19 variant isn't likely to flare up into a new full-blown crisis, and that gave investors more confidence in the potential for the global economy to weather any resulting turbulence. Gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were substantial and provided a nice respite from recent declines.

  • Morgan Stanley gave an 'overweight' rating to these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.8% — lock them in before inflation soars higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Alibaba stock rockets to best day since 2017

    U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. rocketed Monday to post their best performance in more than four years as numerous Chinese internet stocks started to mount a comeback after a tough recent stretch.

  • The Lithium Extraction Tech That Could Take Tesla To $2 Trillion

    Tesla has become the definitive leader in the electric vehicle race, but even King Musk may not be immune to supply shortages.

  • Nvidia stock slips to close in correction territory, joining AMD

    Nvidia Corp. shares just closed into a correction Monday following a big decline last week, joining Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    For the past 12 years, investing in growth stocks has been a moneymaking strategy. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have allowed fast-paced companies to thrive. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, released a report that compared to performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and paid a dividend between 1972 and 2012 to stocks that didn't pay a dividend over the same period.

  • Lucid and Nio Are Down Over 30% From Their Highs. Is it Time to Buy?

    In a matter of weeks, many growth stocks have gone from hot to cold over fears of an economic slowdown, the omicron COVID-19 variant, and valuation concerns. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are two very different electric vehicle (EV) companies that are looking to make names for themselves on the global stage. Let's determine if now is the right time to buy Lucid and Nio, or if investors should run for the exits.

  • 10 Long-Term Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 long-term stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Long-Term Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. There has been a lot written about the legendary investing prowess of Warren Buffett, the chief […]

  • Why Del Taco Rallied 66% Today, While Jack in the Box Fell a Little

    Shares of Mexican fast-food chain Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) rallied out of the gate on Monday, gaining a massive 66% as of 2:20 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, shares of burger joint Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) fell by as much as 8% at one point in morning trading, though that loss was later pared to just a few percentage points. Since Jack in the Box will have to come up with a big chunk of cash, investors are pulling back from its shares.

  • Nvidia-ARM deal probe paused by EU antitrust regulators

    Yahoo Finance Live co-hosts Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi look at Nvidia's shares dipping as EU antitrust regulators pause their investigatory probe into Nvidia's acquisition of chipmaker ARM.

  • Kinder Morgan says it expects 'robust' 2022 and dividend of $1.11

    Kinder Morgan Inc. shares rose 1% late Monday after the energy infrastructure company unveiled its preliminary 2022 expectations, including a dividend of $1.11 a share. Fundamentals are likely to remain "robust" and 2022 is likely to be a "very strong year," Chief Executive Steve Kean said in a statement. Per-share earnings are seen at $1.09. The company also expects to return additional value to shareholders next year through an anticipated annualized dividend of $1.11 a share, and a share buyb

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in December

    Believe it or not, the stock of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has done basically nothing over the past year and half. Looking underneath the hood, AWS accelerated 39% versus 37% in the prior quarter and 29% in the prior-year period. Operating margins came in over 30%, despite Amazon's heavy investments in growth.

  • Intel is planning to spin off Mobileye, its autonomous vehicle unit, via an IPO

    The chip making giant plans to retain majority control of Mobileye after taking it public next year.

  • As SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Dips, Institutions are Getting a Fresh Buying Opportunity

    Many growth stocks took a hit in the recent weeks, and SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) has not been spared, as it dipped over 35%. As the stock reaches toward the yearly lows, we'll look into the current state of the ownership and reflect on the recent moves made by the insiders and institutions.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

    These two under-the-radar metaverse stocks can give attractive returns to retail investors in the long run.