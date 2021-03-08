U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,811.25
    -27.75 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,391.00
    -74.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,449.25
    -214.50 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,173.00
    -16.70 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.50
    +0.41 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,692.70
    -5.80 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    -0.0048 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.25
    -1.32 (-4.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3816
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.5230
    +0.1410 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,868.38
    -667.51 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.37
    +64.20 (+6.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,672.04
    +41.52 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,743.25
    -121.07 (-0.42%)
     

Hong Kong fintech unicorn WeLab raises $75M led by insurance giant Allianz

Rita Liao
·5 min read

One of the few industries that have benefited from the COVID-19 crisis is online finance. Around the world, the pandemic has forced consumers to adopt digital banking. Hong Kong's WeLab, a fintech company founded in 2013, saw users soar by 20% year-over-year in 2020, bringing its accumulative user base to 50 million.

Facing innovative players like WeLab, which aims to bring more convenience, transparency, and affordability to consumers, financial incumbents feel compelled to reinvent themselves. That's in part why Allianz X, a venture capital arm of the 131-year-old European financial conglomerate Allianz, led WeLab's latest funding round of $75 million. The Series C1, which involved other investors, followed WeLab's $156 million Series C round in late 2019.

"Obviously, Allianz is one of the largest asset managers and insurers in the world with a strong presence and solid footprint," co-founder and CEO Simon Loong told TechCrunch during an interview.

Loong declined to disclose WeLab's latest valuation but said the number has gone up since the firm last reached the $1 billion unicorn status.

When WeLab set out to build a digital bank, which launched in Hong Kong last year, one of the products it had in mind was "a new generation of wealth advisory on digital banks."

"Allianz saw what we did over the last couple of years and identified this very interesting opportunity to co-develop a wealth technology for digital banks, so they came to us and said, why don't they lead the round?" Loong explained.

Through the strategic investment, the partners will jointly develop and distribute investment and insurance solutions across Asia. Those products will diversify Welab's current offerings, including a virtual bank and a lending product in Hong Kong, as well as several types of lending services in mainland China and Indonesia. Around 47 million of its total users are in mainland China, 2.5 million in Indonesia, and less than one million in Hong Kong, a city with a 7.5 million population.

"It's an interesting four-way cooperation," said Loong, referring to the roles of Allianz as an asset management and insurance firm, and WeLab as a bank and fintech solution provider. "I think it will really be an interesting inflection point for the company to scale."

Working with titans

The WeLab team

Equally important to WeLab's revenue is enterprise services, according to Loong, which are helping conventional banks and financial institutions build up a digital presence. The strategy is not unlike Ant Group's effort to be an "enabler" for traditional financial players.

In spite of the massive combined market share of Ant and Tencent in China's fintech market, there remains room for smaller and more specialized players like WeLab. To date, WeLab has attracted about 600 enterprise customers, most of whom are in mainland China.

"[We have] an interesting dynamics with Ant," said Loong, when asked how WeLab wrestles with a goliath like Ant, whose e-commerce affiliate Alibaba is an investor in WeLab through the Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund.

"There are businesses where we compete, and there are also areas where we work well together," he added. For example, WeLab introduced one of the first smartphone leasing services on Alipay, Ant's flagship app that works as a marketplace for third-party financial products and end consumers. But Ant also has its own in-house financial products, which could clash with outside suppliers peddling on its marketplace.

"In short, I would say that because we are a rather independent company, we work with everyone," Loong asserted.

Greater Bay links

As a Hong Kong-founded firm, WeLab has actively taken part in the Chinese government's push to integrate what's dubbed the Greater Bay Area, which spans the two special administrative regions of China, Hong Kong and Macau, and nine cities in the southern province of Guangdong, including Shenzhen.

An objective of the GBA blueprint is to encourage cross-border talent flow. In a way, the area has all the right conditions to run a fintech startup, which would gain access to technological and banking talents respectively in Shenzhen and Hong Kong, two adjoining cities. WeLab has done exactly that, with a larger base of tech staff in Shenzhen compared to its Hong Kong office which has more finance professionals. It's planning to add around 100 hires this year to its 800-person headcount.

Aside from shared talent pools, Beijing also wants to encourage more financial integration in the GBA. WeLab has taken notice and plans to roll out its forthcoming wealth management products first in Hong Kong and later into other parts of the GBA through the government-supported scheme called the Wealth Management Connect, which allows residents of Hong Kong and Macau to invest in wealth management products distributed by mainland banks in the GBA. Vice versa, residents in the mainland GBA cities will be able to buy wealth management products in Hong Kong and Macau.

"Hong Kong is a great testbed, but for online business, you need to subject your successful business model to a large population," said Loong, explaining the company's expansion plan. "The Greater Bay Area gives us the opportunity to do so. There is a 72 million population with a GDP of $1.7 trillion, which is larger than South Korea... Naturally, it is a good area to scale."

WeLab was looking to go public back in 2018 but halted the plan because "we didn't feel that it was the right market window to do this," Loong recalled. The company was also in the process of securing a banking license, so it decided to work on the critical permit before going public.

"Obviously if you look now, it's very hot in terms of the equity market," said Loong. "So we are talking to a lot of people. We keep a close eye on this and we are always open-minded to explore the next right market window for us."

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: What's happened so far at China's annual congress

    Midway through its annual session, China’s ceremonial parliament is focusing on boosting the economy, building self-reliance in technology and further squeezing room for political opposition in Hong Kong. The weeklong meeting of the National People’s Congress, which rubber stamps policies approved by the Communist Party leadership, provides a window into government priorities. The target was lower than the 7% to 8% that forecasters expected and seen by some as signaling a shift from quantity to quality growth, including efforts to expand the green economy.

  • What's causing vaccine delays in some Asian countries?

    In Asia, some vaccination programmes are either yet to begin, or are at a very early stage.

  • China’s Birthrate Is Falling. What That Means for the Country’s Economic Growth.

    Experts say China’s falling birthrate puts it on a path toward a declining workforce that will be unable to support pensions and other social programs.

  • China Diplomat Warns Biden to Tread Carefully on Taiwan

    Mar.07 -- Chinese Foreign Minister&nbsp;Wang Yi urged the U.S. to stop “crossing lines and playing with fire” on Taiwan. Stephen Engle reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia."

  • Xi’s Green Drive Heralds Speedy End to Aluminum’s Era of Plenty

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the Bloomberg Green newsletter, your guide to the latest in climate news, zero-emission tech and green finance.China’s climate policy is poised to do what years of international pressure couldn’t -- halt the growth of the world’s biggest aluminum industry.As policymakers in China puzzle over how to meet President Xi Jinping’s goal for carbon neutrality by 2060, the industry that relies heavily on coal-fired power is in the government’s crosshairs. A recent halt on new projects by one major aluminum production hub triggered talk of a wider blitz that could end a decades-long expansion to capture almost 60% of global output.Peak production will come sooner than the 2025 target anticipated by top smelters, according to five traders and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects a global supply deficit from this year, stretching to at least 2023. That prospect helped push aluminum futures in Shanghai to a decade-high last week.Aggressive PursuitInner Mongolia, a northern province, will stop approving new aluminum projects after getting upbraided by Beijing last month for failing to control energy usage in 2019. The province is one of China’s coal-rich areas where aluminum producers have sprung up to enjoy cheap but dirty coal-fired electricity.President Xi singled out the province during the country’s annual parliament that’s underway in Beijing. Authorities there should pursue eco-friendly policies including lower carbon emissions while speeding up development, he said at a panel discussion, according to a radio report.“Energy consumption will be a red line that puts an explicit constraint on supplies of aluminum,” Wang Rong, chief metals analyst with Guotai Junan Futures Co. in Shanghai. “It’s reasonable for the market to expect restrictions in Inner Mongolia to spread to other production areas, as China is aggressively pursuing carbon neutrality.”This pivot could shake up prospects for aluminum, used in everything from cars to window-frames. Prices have been plagued over past decades by consistent supply gluts, partly due to aggressive expansions in China’s cheap-energy regions. Aluminum could also offer a test for how one of the Communist Party’s top priorities is enforced by local governments and companies.Global TensionsChina has rejected claims that its rise to dominate the aluminum world contributed to the decline of western production hubs. Its output last year rose to a record 37 million tons, more than ten times the volumes in western Europe. China’s exports expanded aggressively to hit a record in 2018, triggering tensions with overseas rivals and calls for China to rein in capacity.Chinese producers have faced waves of trade measures from India to Brazil and Europe, and aluminum was an early target of Donald Trump’s America-First agenda. His tariffs on aluminum and steel imports, launched on national security grounds in 2018, were “effective,” President Joe Biden’s commerce secretary said Thursday. That’s despite mixed results and continued complaints from aluminum buyers.‘Not Congruent’China’s lawmakers opened the country’s legislature, the National Peoples Congress Friday with some more green targets for 2025. Those included reducing carbon emissions per unit of economic growth by 18% up to 2025, and getting 20% of energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2025.Aluminum, accounting for about 3.6% of the country’s emissions, is a target along with other carbon-heavy sectors like steel and cement.“China’s decarbonization policy targets are becoming an increasingly immovable block to any future expansion trends in China’s smelting sector,” Goldman analysts including Nicholas Snowdon said in a note. “The emerging risk is that provinces decide medium energy consumption targets are not congruent with the current size of the aluminum smelting sector.”To be sure, there’s few expectations of output shrinking any time soon. But with demand growing strongly, there’s the prospect of deficits in China fueling a global shortage. The global aluminum market faces a supply shortfall of 400,000 tons in 2021, before much bigger gaps in 2022 and 2023, Goldman said.Any more restraints on China’s aluminum industry could even open up more frequent opportunities for the rest of the world to sell to China. There were glimpses of that last year, when imports of unwrought aluminum shot up to their highest since 2009.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Extremism in the ranks: Veterans and the insurrection

    A surprising number arrested for the January 6th attack on the Capitol are military veterans, whose skill sets were deployed to break through police lines and occupy our seat of government. How is the Pentagon coming to grips with veterans who become radicalized?

  • China's foreign minister: Uighur genocide accusations a 'complete lie'

    China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday denied allegations that his country is carrying out genocide against the Uighur population in the northwestern Xinjiang province. "The so-called 'genocide' in Xinjiang is ridiculously absurd," Wang said during his annual news conference. "It is a rumor with ulterior motives and a complete lie." Several countries, including the United States, have used the term to describe Beijing's human rights abuses against Uighurs, an ethnic minority that largely practices Islam, and Wang attempted to flip the script by focusing on past genocides and injustices in those countries. "When it comes to 'genocide,' most people think of native North Americans in the 16th century, African slaves in the 19th century, Jews in the 20th century, and the indigenous Australians who are still fighting today," he was quoted as saying. China claims that Uighurs have been placed in "re-education camps" that provide vocational training and are designed to eradicate extremism, but there is growing evidence that allegations of forced labor and sterilization and systematic rape and torture at the concentration camps are legitimate. In addition to the genocide denial, Wang defended China's plans to reform Hong Kong's electoral system, which critics believe will ensure Beijing loyalists are in charge, and he also called on the U.S. to remove "unreasonable" curbs on China to improve bilateral cooperation. Read more at BBC and Reuters. More stories from theweek.comBritain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interviewWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingExperimental antiviral drug shows promise in treating COVID-19

  • JD’s Fintech Arm Likely to Withdraw China IPO, SCMP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- JD Technology, the fintech unit of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc., is likely to withdraw its application for an initial public offering on Shanghai’s technology-heavy Star Market, the South China Morning Post reported, becoming the latest casualty of China’s wide-ranging crackdown on the country’s sprawling online finance industry.JD Technology, formerly called JD Digits, was renamed after absorbing JD’s artificial intelligence and cloud businesses earlier this year. It is considering withdrawing the listing because of “changing business circumstances” after China halted Ant Group Co.’s massive stock offering in November, the SCMP said, citing two anonymous sources.The company was looking into raising an estimated 20 billion yuan ($3 billion), the report said, and may resubmit a new listing application in the future. JD.com shares dropped 5% in Hong Kong on Monday. A representative for the company couldn’t immediately comment on the report.China’s fintech industry has faced increasingly tighter scrutiny from Beijing since the introduction of new regulations on consumer lending in November which led to the abrupt suspension of Jack Ma’s Ant’s planned $35 billion debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai.The regulatory crackdown forced fintech companies to rethink their IPOs and raise cash to comply with the rules requiring online lending companies to provide 30% of funding for loans. Previously, companies like Ant and Lufax Holding Ltd., the fintech arm of Ping An Insurance Group Co., only kept about 2% of their loans on their books.Read more: China’s Fintech Giants Scramble to Rethink IPOs, Raise Cash (1)Beijing-based JD Technology had filed for a Shanghai IPO in September, but those plans had since been thrown into doubt as the company weighed changes to its plans, Bloomberg News reported. At the end of December, it elevated its chief compliance officer to the role of chief executive to handle the heightened scrutiny.Lufax Holding Ltd., which went public in New York at the end of October, just before Beijing launched its crackdown, had warned investors before its IPO that it planned to increase the proportion of loan risk it bears with lending partners to 20% from 2% because of regulatory trends.Its share price has seen some violent swings since listing and has dropped almost 13% since Feb. 16. It is, however, still trading 12.7% above its IPO price.(Updates with company comment in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strong Move Over $1711.70 Could Mean Gold Hit Bottom on Friday

    The direction of the April Comex gold market on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the major Fibonacci level at $1711.70.

  • Chinese beauty app Meitu shares surge after cryptocurrency investment

    Shares of Hong Kong-listed Chinese photo editing app Meitu Inc rose as much as 14.4% on Monday morning after the company said it had bought $40 million of cryptocurrencies. The beauty-focussed technology firm said in a Sunday evening exchange filing that it bought $22.1 million worth of Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, and $17.9 million worth of Bitcoin on March 5. Meitu is the latest company to say it will hold cryptocurrencies as part of its treasury operations.

  • The Single Biggest Threat To The Electric Vehicle Revolution

    A growing semiconductor shortage could hamstring the EV boom in 2021. Here’s who could profit in the days ahead

  • Central Banks Face Jumpy Bond Market With 10 Days of Decisions

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks helped save the world economy from depression as the pandemic struck. Now they are dealing with the hard part: managing the recovery amid a difference of opinion with investors.Optimism that Covid-19 vaccines and continued government stimulus offer an escape from the worst health crisis in a century has sent bond yields soaring and pushed bets on rising inflation in the U.S. to the highest in a decade.That’s shifting the ground underneath monetary policy makers who promise to maintain rock bottom borrowing costs and cheap money well into the expansion. In the next two weeks, the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank as well as their counterparts in Japan, U.K, and Canada are all likely to reiterate those pledges, eager to secure a rebound in hiring and avoid the mistakes of the last crisis when some withdrew support too early.The risk now seems skewed the other way. While policy makers welcome a modest rise in bond yields as a signal of confidence in the economic outlook, they worry an unchecked jump would undercut recoveries. They argue any resurgence in inflation will be based on a temporary correction from last year’s slide and that high unemployment will continue to restrain price pressures.It’s a stark turnaround from a year ago, when the world powered down to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and central banks responded with what’s amounted to an unprecedented $9 trillion of monetary support.“Central banks are facing a new challenge,” said Rob Carnell, chief economist for Asia Pacific at ING Bank NV. “How do they keep justifying easy policy as the recovery continues and the inflation figures pick up?”Canada, ECBThe Bank of Canada is first up with a meeting on March 10 when policy makers are likely to indicate they plan to maintain plenty of stimulus well into any strong recovery. It’s a case that Governor Tiff Macklem laid out last month when he argued policy needs to help foster not only the immediate pickup but also facilitate virus-driven structural changes like digitalization.ECB President Christine Lagarde convenes officials the next day when updated forecasts will highlight how the euro-area economy is lagging the U.S. because of slow vaccine rollouts and extended virus restrictions. That puts the bloc at risk should higher global yields spill over into borrowing costs for companies and households.ECB policy makers have surprised investors by downplaying their concerns so far, saying their bond-buying program is flexible enough to address unwarranted tightening but failing to provide any evidence that they’re accelerating purchases. At the back of their minds though is likely to be the experience of 2011 when interest rates were raised twice to combat faster inflation despite a worsening financial crisis, only for the euro zone to slide into a double-dip recession.Powell PressureAt the Fed’s policy meeting on March 16-17, Chairman Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his looser for longer stance. Powell repeatedly stressed during remarks on Thursday that the Fed was a long way from its goals and was not close to tightening policy. He also played down a likely rise in inflation this year and ducked questions on a possible response to the recent sharp rise in yields.While the move had “caught’ his attention, he said Fed policy was currently appropriate, though it has tools to respond if there is a material change in the outlook.Transcripts of the Fed’s meetings from 2015, when it last began a tightening cycle, suggested policy makers overestimated the potential for accelerating inflation and underestimated the room still left in the economy to generate jobs.What Bloomberg Economics Says...For the U.S., rising bond yields are largely a reflection of confidence in the strength of the recovery. For much of the rest of the world, the spillover of higher borrowing costs is arriving too soon. The Reserve Bank of Australia has already reacted with bigger bond buys. Others may also have to tweak their policy settings.-- Tom Orlik, chief economist Click here for moreTaper TalkThe Bank of England convenes on March 18. It has lined up a further 150 billion pounds ($208 billion) of asset purchases over 2021 with plans to taper weekly buying later in the year.A hugely stimulative budget from Chancellor Rishi Sunak now has economists further discounting the prospect of negative interest rates and instead looking forward to a tightening of monetary policy.The central bank has said that won’t happen until there is clear evidence that spare capacity is being eliminated and it’s closer to sustainably achieving its 2% inflation target, but in February announced it was considering whether to alter previous guidance that it wouldn’t unwind its asset purchases until the bank rate reached 1.5%. Governor Andrew Bailey has indicated he would favor reducing the institution’s balance sheet before hiking rates instead.BOJ, PBOCThen it’s the Bank of Japan’s turn on March 18-19, when officials are scheduled to unveil details of a policy review that will look at how it controls yields, negative rates and asset buying. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said the central bank is seeking to make its policy framework more effective by fine tuning it rather than overhauling it. He has also signaled there won’t be any changes to the movement range around the 10-year yield target.While developed-world central banks will likely be unified in pledging ongoing stimulus, China’s officials are already signaling the opposite. Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission -- the top banking regulator -- said on March 2. he’s “very worried” about risks emerging from bubbles in global financial markets and the nation’s property sector, stoking expectations of policy tapering.That was followed by the government setting a conservative growth target of above 6% for the year, well below what economists forecast the nation will achieve, as Premier Li Keqiang on Friday opened the National People’s Congress in Beijing.The tension between inflation and cheap money is already forcing some emerging market central banks to move. Ukraine unexpectedly raised interest rates to counter the highest inflation in more than a year. Brazil is forecast to start raising borrowing costs on March 17 having promised in August to keep its 2% benchmark for the “foreseeable future.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Jumps Above $71 After Key Saudi Crude Terminal Attacked

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil surged above $71 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said the world’s largest crude terminal was attacked, although output appeared to be unaffected after the missiles and drones were intercepted.Futures in London jumped as much as 2.9% to the highest since January 2020 before easing slightly. The kingdom said a storage tank at Ras Tanura in the country’s Gulf coast was targeted on Sunday by a drone from the sea. The terminal is capable of exporting roughly 6.5 million barrels a day -- nearly 7% of oil demand -- and, as such, is one of the world’s most protected facilities.The assault follows a recent escalation of hostilities in the Middle East region after Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a series of attacks on Saudi Arabia. The new U.S. administration has also carried out airstrikes in Syria last month on sites it said were connected with Iran-backed groups.Oil’s rally accelerated last week after Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ made a surprise pledge to keep output steady in April. The move prompted a raft of investment banks to raise their price forecasts, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimating global benchmark Brent will top $80 a barrel in the third quarter.The broader market is also being supported by bullish Chinese export data and the outlook for U.S. stimulus. President Joe Biden is on the cusp of his first legislative win with the House ready to pass his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan, the second-biggest economic stimulus in American history.“It’s a perfect mix of bullish news at the moment,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Bank NV in Singapore. “It does seem that these attacks are picking up in frequency, so the market may need to price in some risk premium.”The rally north of $70 a barrel means a big headache for Asian refiners, which are warning that the rapid surge and spike in volatility will hurt demand and whittle away still-tight processing margins. Saudi Arabia has also boosted the official selling prices of its crude to buyers in the region for April.See also: Three Reasons Attack Won’t Spike Oil Prices: David FicklingThe Sunday attack is the most serious against Saudi oil installations since a key processing facility and two oil fields came under fire in September 2019, cutting oil production for several days and exposing the vulnerability of the Saudi petroleum industry. That assault was claimed by the Houthi rebels, although Riyadh pointed the finger at Iran.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Good Economic News Is Becoming a Double-Edged Sword for Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A rapid souring in financial markets on Monday highlights how even the most positive news for the world economy is no fillip to risk assets weighed down by the anchor of the global bond market.Such is their sensitivity to rising Treasury yields, the weekend approval of a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package and data showing a surge in China’s exports sent stocks and equity futures lower Monday. Other risk-sensitive assets from the Korean won to Indonesian bonds retreated, and technology shares underperformed as the 10-year Treasury yield edged back up toward 1.60%.“Profit taking is not over yet, given that the yield continues rising and investors have become cautious,” said Jackson Wong, Hong Kong-based asset management director at Amber Hill Capital Ltd. “The 10-year bond yield at around 1.6% is not good for asset valuations and there is no prospect that the yield increase will stop in the near-term.”Improving data and the imminent passing of the second-biggest stimulus program in U.S. history has turned optimism about a recovery into fears of an overheating economy triggering sooner-than-expected rate hikes. The very measures policy makers have been pushing to fight the pandemic are now fueling volatility in bond and equity markets and spurring a rethink of stretched valuations in assets across the world.“The near-term risk is that we see 10-year yields continuing to push higher toward 2%,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group in in Singapore. “That will see a further adjustment in asset prices that had previously benefited from low yields.”Man Group Plc has warned emerging-market debt is nearing a tipping point as U.S. yields climb, while BlackRock Inc. said there was no immediate end in sight to a bond selloff that has drawn comparisons with the 2013 taper tantrum.For Sue Trinh, managing director for global macro strategy at Manulife Investment Management, the key market to watch now is credit, which has remained relatively unshaken amid broad financial conditions that are still easy.Among the key moves in markets on Monday:The MSCI Asia Pacific Index lost 0.7%, falling for a third-straight sessionKorea’s won dropped to the weakest since NovemberYields on 10-year Indonesian bonds, a bellwether for Asian risk assets, jumped 15 basis points to 6.84% -- the highest since OctoberThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index reversed losses to trade 0.1% higher, extending last week 0.9% advanceWhile the U.S. stimulus package needs to go back to the House for a final vote expected Tuesday, economists are already boosting their forecasts for growth. And though an advance in Treasury yields is often seen as a sign of economic strength, the pace of the move has sparked concern about a disorderly spiral downwards in bond prices.“Momentum is strong in the bond selloff,” said Manulife’s Trinh. “We are in Fed blackout now for the next week and the risk is that momentum takes on a life of its own.”(Rewrites throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • FX Weekly March 7

    Commentary last week reported currency pairs EUR/USD 1.2061, AUD/USD 0.7657 and USD/CAD 1.2783 were located in crucial positions to determine much lower on a break or hold and travel higher. EUR/USD broke and traded 169 pips lower to 1.1892.

  • Joe Biden's stimulus check changes: Do you still qualify for $1,400?

    To win Senate passage, Biden agreed to make millions ineligible for the third checks.

  • Suze Orman: Something's ‘radically wrong’ if you’re getting a tax refund

    Personal finance guru Suze Orman said the receipt of a tax refund indicates "something's radically wrong," since the money returned to filers could otherwise have accrued value over the period it stood in the government's possession.

  • Bond Traders Go All-In on U.S. Treasury Market’s Big Short Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s not just in meme stocks that the fate of short sellers is a key theme. Short bets are increasingly in vogue in the $21 trillion Treasuries market, with crucial implications across asset classes.The benchmark 10-year yield reached 1.62% Friday -- the highest since February 2020 -- before dip buying from foreign investors emerged. Stronger-than-expected job creation and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s seeming lack of concern, for now, with leaping long-term borrowing costs have emboldened traders. In one telltale sign of which way they’re leaning, demand to borrow 10-year notes in the repurchase-agreement market is so great that rates have gone negative, likely part of a move to short the maturity.The trifecta of more fiscal stimulus ahead, ultra-easy monetary policy and an accelerating vaccination campaign is helping bring a post-pandemic reality into view. There are of course risks to the bearish bond scenario. Most prominently, yields could rise to the point that they spook stocks, and tighten financial conditions generally -- a key metric the Fed is focused on for guiding policy. Even so, Wall Street analysts can’t seem to lift year-end yield forecasts fast enough.“There’s a lot of tinder being put now on this fire for higher yields,” said Margaret Kerins, global head of fixed-income strategy at BMO Capital Markets. “The question is what is the point that higher yields are too high and really put pressure on risk assets and push Powell into action” to try and tamp them down.Share prices have already shown signs of vulnerability to increasing yields, especially tech-heavy stocks. Another area at risk is the housing market -- a bright spot for the economy -- with mortgage rates jumping.The surge in yields and growing confidence in the economic recovery prompted a slew of analysts to recalibrate expectations for 10-year rates this past week. For example, TD Securities and Societe Generale lifted their year-end forecasts to 2% from 1.45% and 1.50%, respectively.Asset managers, for their part, flipped to most net short on 10-year notes since 2016, the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show.Auction PressureIn the days ahead, however, BMO is eyeing 1.75% as the next key mark, a level last seen in January 2020, weeks before the pandemic sent markets into a chaotic frenzy.A fresh dose of long-end supply next week may make short positions even more attractive, especially after record-low demand for last month’s 7-year auction served as a trigger to push 10-year yields above 1.6%. The Treasury will sell a total of $62 billion in 10- and 30-year debt.With expectations for inflation and growth taking flight, traders are signaling that they anticipate the Fed may have to respond more quickly than it’s indicated. Eurodollar futures now reflect a quarter-point hike in the first quarter of 2023, but they’re starting to suggest that it could come in late 2022. Fed officials have projected they’d keep rates near zero until at least the end of 2023.So while the market is leaning toward loftier yields, the interplay between bonds and stocks is bound to be a huge focus going forward.“There’s definitely that momentum, but the question is how well risky assets adjust to the new paradigm,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale. “We’ll be watching next week, when the dust settles after the payrolls data, how Treasuries react and how risky assets react to the rise in yields.”What to WatchThe economic calendarMarch 8: Wholesale trade sales/inventoriesMarch 9: NFIB small business optimismMarch 10: MBA mortgage applications; CPI; average weekly earnings; monthly budget statementMarch 11: Jobless claims; Langer consumer comfort; JOLTS job openings: household change in net worthMarch 12: PPI; University of Michigan sentimentThe Fed calendar is empty before the March 17 policy decisionThe auction calendar:March 8: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 9: 42-day cash-management bills; 3-year notesMarch 10: 10-year notesMarch 11: 4-, 8-week bills; 30-year bondsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Retakes $50K on US Stimulus Progress; Uniswap’s UNI Cracks the Top 10

    The top cryptocurrency is changing hands near $50,500 at press time, representing a 4% gain on the day, having clocked a high of $51,320 early today, according to CoinDesk 20 data.

  • Goldman Digital Asset Lead Sees Mergers Ahead for Crypto Infrastructure Providers

    As institutional appetite for bitcoin grows, "incumbent banks" will look for ways to satisfy that demand, a Goldman Sachs industry lead says.