U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,245.25
    +65.00 (+1.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,541.00
    +315.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,283.50
    +274.50 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.80
    +26.70 (+1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.30
    +0.28 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.60
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.18 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0522
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.38
    -4.14 (-12.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2510
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5490
    +2.1050 (+1.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,783.38
    +720.62 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.66
    +30.74 (+3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.16
    +74.55 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Hong Kong to be gateway for CMR Surgical in APAC region

CMR Surgical
·6 min read
CMR Surgical
CMR Surgical

Hong Kong to be gateway for CMR Surgical in APAC region

  • CMR Surgical to expand commercial roll out in world leading surgical robotic market

  • Leading teaching hospitals in Hong Kong CUHK Medical Centre and Gleneagles Hospital have introduced Versius

Cambridge, United Kingdom. 28 April 2022 00:01 (GMT). CMR Surgical – the global surgical robotics business – has today announced the introduction of the Versius® Surgical Robotic System in Hong Kong at CUHK Medical Centre (CUHKMC) and Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong (GHK). CUHKMC was the first hospital in Hong Kong to introduce Versius where it is being used as part of a multidisciplinary robotic programme, including general surgery and urology. At Gleneagles, Versius has been used first in gynaecologic surgery, with plans to expand into general surgery and others as part of a multispecialty programme.

With Versius, both CUHKMC and GHK are offering robotic assisted surgery directly to patients through state-of-the-art specialty centres, bringing accessible surgical care to more patients. With one of the longest life expectancies in the world, Hong Kong’s healthcare sector is a global leader in utilising high tech equipment and surgical solutions for patients, presenting a significant opportunity for Versius to be widely adopted in private and public hospitals. APAC will be a major growth engine for surgical robotics where rapid digitalisation, rising demand and access to healthcare innovation will drive further adoption of health technology and innovations like Versius.

Per Vegard Nerseth, Chief Executive Officer of CMR Surgical said: “We have eagerly awaited our launch in Hong Kong to offer the city’s world leading healthcare system access to pioneering new technology, I am thrilled that we have entered such a robust and innovative market. Hong Kong will be our springboard to the rest of APAC as we prepare for further developments in the region in due course and continue to set CMR Surgical on the global stage.”

Dr Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council commented: “Hong Kong is a leader in embracing innovation and technology, including in Healthcare. A novel robotic system such as Versius that will positively impact patients fits perfectly into this mould. We are delighted that CMR has chosen Hong Kong as the launchpad for the Asia Pacific region as we believe that Hong Kong offers biotechnology companies an ideal springboard from which to expand into rapidly growing markets in Mainland China, Asia and around the world.”

While the benefits of keyhole surgery for patients such as shorter recovery time, less pain and a lower risk of surgical site infections are well recognised, traditional manual keyhole surgery can be difficult to perform, leading many complex procedures to be performed via open surgery.i Surgical robotic systems such as Versius provide increased accuracy, precision and dexterity for surgeons, allowing for more surgical procedures to be more easily performed through keyhole surgery. The size, portability and versatility of Versius has made it popular with hospitals and surgeons around the world and has made Versius a cornerstone in enabling more keyhole surgery.

Kin Cheung, Head of Far East of CMR Surgical said: “The impact of the pandemic has been felt across healthcare systems globally, and Hong Kong is no exception to this. With Hong Kong’s can-do spirit as their guide, hospitals are looking for innovative solutions that help to address this strain while providing accessible technology options to their patients. We are delighted to be partnering with leading hospitals, CUHK Medical Centre and Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong, to expand the benefits of robotic keyhole surgery. It is great to see Versius standing out in Hong Kong and offering world leading surgeons a very different surgical robotic option. CMR will continue to expand our presence in Hong Kong in order to fulfil our customers’ growing demand.”

CMR has designed an agile commercial and pricing model to suit all global markets, increasing access for many people to minimal access (keyhole) surgery. The value of innovation Versius offers as a leading-edge robotic technology, fits well within an innovative and diverse healthcare ecosystem like Hong Kong’s and other markets in the APAC region.

To further invest into the market, CMR has partnered with leading training centre, the CUHK Jockey Club Minimally Invasive Surgical Skills Centre (Jockey Club MISSC), located within the Prince of Wales Hospital, to deliver training and professional education to surgical teams. The introduction of Versius in Hong Kong follows CMR Surgical’s expansion into a number of markets across Europe, Middle East, India and Australia where the system is being used to perform surgical procedures across a range of surgical specialities including gynaecology, colorectal surgery, thoracic, general surgery and urology.

— ENDS —

Media Contacts:

If you wish to see more, please contact CMR Surgical at:

Press Office, CMR Surgical
T +44(0) 1223 755801
E pressoffice@cmrsurgical.com

Notes to editors:

The Versius® Surgical Robotic System

Versius® resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The small, portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it’s more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon’s continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius®, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is a private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.

i EUR Urol, Journal of Endourology, BMJ


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Moonshot Stocks With Upside of Up to 709%, According to Wall Street

    Since early January, Wall Street has given the investing community a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can move higher. In March, the benchmark S&P 500 registered its 39th official correction (i.e., a decline of at least 10%) since the beginning of 1950, while the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite briefly dipped into bear market territory.

  • Why BioCryst Stock Shot Nearly 5% Higher Today

    What happened American biotech BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) scored an important regulatory win across the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday. As a result, happy shareholders pushed the company's stock almost 5% higher on the day.

  • Which Metaverse Stocks Hold the Most Promise?

    It's been many months now since Mark Zuckerberg single-handedly turned the metaverse from an abstract sci-fi concept to one of the hottest trends in the tech space. As exciting as it is to want to invest in the next digital frontier that could include immerse virtual and augmented reality experiences, it can be tough to spot the biggest winners. Though Meta's company name makes it an obvious choice, it may not even be a frontrunner once VR and AR are ready to go mainstream and begin the process

  • Boeing Looked for Flaws in Its Dreamliner and Couldn’t Stop Finding Them

    Under pressure from the FAA, the plane maker increased scrutiny of its manufacturing. The result has been a string of Dreamliner delays that have become headaches for both Boeing and the airlines waiting for delivery. “What happens when you take a microscope to anything?”

  • Qualcomm Gains After Chipmaker Gives Upbeat Sales Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, surged in late trading after giving a strong sales forecast for the current quarter, bolstered by its expansion into new markets.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupt

  • This Beginner Calisthenics Workout Is The Perfect Intro To The No-Equipment Method

    Calisthenics workouts include a range of beginner-friendly bodyweight moves. Here's how to try calisthenics and answers to all your questions from a trainer.

  • What Is Paxlovid, Pfizer’s Covid Antiviral Drug, and How Effective Is It?

    It is the drug that has been hailed by the White House as key to saving lives in the fight against Covid-19. Vice President Kamala Harris was prescribed it after she tested positive for the virus. In addition to the fact that Harris was taking it, the White House also announced an effort to make the drug more widely available.

  • Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting May 31

    It's hard not to feel like the worst of COVID is behind us, as even Anthony Fauci, MD, one of the nation's top COVID advisers, is now saying the U.S. is out of the "pandemic phase." But despite the U.S. seeing a consistent and significant decline in virus infections throughout February and March, cases are climbing back up again thanks to the BA.2 variant—an even faster-spreading subvariant of Omicron. According to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC), new infections have increas

  • Apple's main investor concern this quarter: demand

    Apple Inc investors have for years cheered investments to expand its supply chain to meet feverish global demand for iPhone and MacBooks. Rising costs for fuel, groceries and other essentials in the U.S., Europe and Asia has spurred concerns about lower consumer spending on tech gadgets, and Wall Street now is uncertain whether Apple can sell as many iPhones as it did last year. "Demand is the focus, given the inflation pressure in United States, global and China's economy uncertainties... Supply issue is important too, but it is more short term," said Jeff Pu, an analyst at Haitong International Tech Research.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Qualcomm forecasts upbeat revenue as diversification bet pays off

    (Reuters) -Qualcomm Inc forecast third-quarter revenue above analyst expectations after beating second quarter revenue and profit estimates on Wednesday, largely due to its move to focus on a growing non-handset business to cushion a likely hit from slowing smartphone demand. The robust earnings outlook and record quarterly revenue for the last quarter immediately pushed Qualcomm shares up about 5% in after-hours trading.

  • Scientists link ‘forever chemicals’ exposure to liver damage

    Scientists have identified a link between exposure to “forever chemicals” and liver damage, as well as a potential connection to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, in a study published on Wednesday. Exposure to such compounds — also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS — was associated with elevated levels of a liver enzyme called…

  • Apple trusts you to fix your own iPhone now

    Apple said it’s now allowing customers to do their own repairs on their iPhones in the US, and soon on Mac computers too, reversing a policy in which unauthorized tinkering voided the company’s product warranty. Apple’s self service repair option, which was rolled out in the US on Wednesday, will expand to additional countries—beginning in Europe—later this year. In March, a bill was submitted to the US Senate to mandate companies allow right for repair.

  • What is Paxlovid, Pfizer’s COVID antiviral drug, and how effective is it?

    What to know about Paxlovid, its availability, side effects and more. The pill can decrease hospitalization or death from COVID-19 in high-risk adults by 89%.

  • Europe won’t have an Omicron-adapted mRNA vaccine until at least autumn

    Europe says pandemic is entering a new phase where it must respond flexibly, but Brussels warns “we must not lower our guard.”

  • T-Mobile hits internet customer milestone after strong quarter

    A year after its launch, T-Mobile's home internet program now has over 1 million users, according to its first quarter earnings report released Wednesday. The company has put more focus on adding rural customers.

  • ‘Alarming.’ Kentucky panel revokes doctor’s license for alleged over-prescribing

    The doctor argued that her patients’ health conditions justified the prescriptions.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Near Breakout Zone, SOL Eyes Bullish Break

    Bitcoin price traded to $37,750 before correcting higher, Ethereum’s ether is testing $2,900, and SOL could rally if it breaks the $102 resistance.

  • Withings' ScanWatch Horizon will finally arrive in the US on May 17th

    Withings is releasing the ScanWatch Horizon in the US this May — several months after its debut.

  • Woman says she may have to give up work if she runs out of HRT: ‘Menopause ruined my life’

    Supply shortage has left thousands of women fearful for their futures