Hong Kong Sells $750 Million of Digital Green Bonds

(Bloomberg) -- The government of Hong Kong sold $750 million of digital green bonds across four currencies as the city works to boost its role as a digital-asset hub.

Hong Kong issued the two-year tokenized notes in the offshore Chinese yuan, Hong Kong dollar, US dollar and euro. Coupons ranged from 2.9% to 4.625%.

The issuance will use HSBC Holdings Plc’s tokenization platform, HSBC Orion, according to people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity discussing private matters. Using blockchain-powered platforms, digital bonds can potentially offer quicker settlement as they bypass clearing systems. Coupon payments can also be made faster.

Hong Kong late last year was considering offering more digital green bonds, Bloomberg News reported at the time. The city last February sold HK$800 million ($102 million) of them in the government’s first-such deal, part of a green bond program which helps finance projects with environmental benefits.

