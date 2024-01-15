Hong Kong hedge fund Torq Capital winds down as founder heads for Citadel

By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based hedge fund Torq Capital Management is closing up shop after more than seven years of operation and its founder and chief investment officer, Avinash Abraham, will move to Citadel, the companies said.

The market-neutral fund focusing on Asian equities was founded in 2016 by Abraham, former head of Asia for Balyasny Asset Management and a former portfolio manager at Citadel, which is among the world's biggest and most profitable hedge funds.

Torq, seeded by Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai's family office Blue Pool Capital, grew to manage more than $1.5 billion at its peak.

"Torq has commenced an orderly wind down of its operations and will return capital to investors over the next few months," Torq Chief Operating Officer Kendall Johnson said in a statement on Friday. Bloomberg News first reported Abraham's departure and the Torq's planned closure.

Abraham will join Citadel's Asia fundamental equities team as portfolio manager later this year, Citadel said in a separate statement. Citadel has tripled its headcount in Asia since 2019 to about 200 employees.

The liquidation of the Torq flagship fund began last week and some staff are expected to join Abraham at Citadel, a source familiar with the matter said. Torq and Citadel did not respond to a request for comment on plans involving Torq staff.

The high interest rate environment has driven investors to demand double-digit returns from hedge funds, while an intensifying talent war among multi-manager hedge fund platforms has squeezed smaller funds.

"It is certainly true that talent is harder to get these days, and that there is a limited pool of talent," said Patrick Ghali, managing partner of hedge fund advisory firm Sussex Partners.

Torq had annualised returns around 10% through October 2021 but the subsequent two years were roughly flat, with the flagship fund gaining 1.1% in 2023.

Citadel's flagship Wellington fund rose 15.3% last year, outpacing the bond markets. (Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Edmund Klamann)