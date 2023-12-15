Hong Kong Hires Banks for Digital Green Bonds Issuance

(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong government has hired five banks to explore a series of digital green bond sales, following a maiden offering earlier this year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The city has appointed HSBC Holdings Plc, Credit Agricole CIB, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd., and UBS Group AG to form a working group to explore the possibility of a multi-series fixed rate digitally native green bond issuance, according to people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity discussing private matters.

The digitally native notes would be recorded in a distributed ledger technology platform.

The bonds may be denominated in the dollar, euro, offshore yuan, and Hong Kong dollar, with tenors of up to two years.

The planned sale came after Hong Kong issued HK$800 million ($102 million) of 365-day tokenized green note in February, amid the city’s push to become Asia’s digital-asset capital. The note was Hong Kong’s first sale of digital green bonds.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.