U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.25
    +16.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,204.00
    +146.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,146.25
    +59.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,185.80
    +20.50 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.26
    +1.12 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.60
    +4.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1726
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • Vix

    18.56
    -3.11 (-14.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3651
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8670
    +0.1270 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,067.57
    +1,315.30 (+2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,258.24
    +69.85 (+5.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,479.85
    +466.60 (+1.73%)
     

Hong Kong Job Market Continues Strong Growth, Exceeding Pre-COVID Levels

·3 min read

HONG KONG, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a volatile year of events, Hong Kong shows sustained trends for growth. Links' Hong Kong Job Index (JOB:IN) demonstrates increasing business confidence in the local market, recording continuous increases in job vacancies through most of H1 2021.

Links International Logo
Links International Logo

For the first time since launch, the Links' Job index shows sustained signs of growth and recovery in the Hong Kong market. Links International introduced Links Job Index at the break of 2020. It provides data-based analysis of the Hong Kong job market based on numbers and response rates in respect of a 'basket' of common commercial job types in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Businesses Rebuilding Operations & Gaining Confidence

According to the Links Job Index, businesses have been showing stable signs of recovery since the beginning of 2021. The number of job postings in July rose close to 70% since January 2021 with H1 demonstrating a steady 11.5% average monthly increase.

Links Hong Kong Job Posting Index

Links International Job Posting Index
Links International Job Posting Index

The reported number of job postings coincides with the drop in Hong Kong's unemployment rate which decreased from the 16-year high of 7.2% in February this year to the current 5.5%. Business confidence rose to levels only seen since the third quarter of 2018 according to Census & Statistics Department. Hong Kong's real GDP also saw a notable 7.5% year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2021 and a 7.8% increase for H1.

Driving Forces of Sustained Growth in Hong Kong

Hong Kong looks to have found its rhythm in stabilising the epidemic situation. This has largely facilitated the economic recovery in Hong Kong, one that has been in the works throughout the year of 2020.

The Hong Kong Government has also played a key role in rebuilding the economy, especially with the launch of the Consumption Voucher Scheme. The scheme will help stimulate consumer sentiment and lend support to consumption-related sectors, which are currently one of the most affected with unemployment rates at 9.4%. Links International saw the demand for sales professionals spike in May and June, growing 11% and 8% respectively as businesses prepared for the spending boost.

Despite Hong Kong's steady growth, industries have been recovering at different rates. Tourism, for example, continues to remain at a standstill due to international restrictions and quarantines. Certain other sectors are also seeing slower recoveries.

Recovery Fuels Shifting Demands for Various Job Functions

Links Job Index documents a reshuffle in the demand for different professions. Client-side and administrative roles have seen the greatest bounce back since the drop in 2020, seeing over 20% growth at the start of the year. This is not unexpected as both functions were heavily affected by the hardened travel restrictions and social distancing regulations.

Meanwhile, demand for IT talent continues to stand strong. The break of 2020 had many businesses scrambling to arm their operation, fuelling many digital transformations. Businesses showed an unwavering hunger throughout 2020, as IT jobs increased 6% while total job postings dropped 7.5% for the year. Businesses continue to exhibit a need for tech talent in 2021 as job postings have increased 40% since the start of the year.

Hong Kong's economy will largely be affected by the global development of the pandemic. However, as Hong Kong's vaccination rates increase with support from corporations and as more effective schemes are introduced to stimulate the economy, businesses are expected to grow. The Links Job Index is updated each quarter. Subscribe to Links International Job Index releases to stay in on the latest market developments.

Links International's Hong Kong Job Index (JOB:IN) can be viewed online here.

About Links International

Links International is an award-winning industry leader in innovative recruitment and human resources outsourcing in Asia. Links was established in 1999 and has offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Shanghai, Macau, Zhuhai, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan and Australia.

Website: www.linksinternational.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/links-recruitment-limited
Facebook: www.facebook.com/hongkonglinks/
Twitter: www.twitter.com/Links_Asia

SOURCE Links International

Recommended Stories

  • 49ers vs. Chargers: Quarter-by-quarter observations

    Quarter-by-quarter observations of the #49ers win over the Chargers.

  • The Chip Shortage Looks Like the Oil Shortage of the 1970s. What It Means for Stocks and the Economy.

    If oil was the necessary component for the 1970s economy, chips provide the same function in the 2020s. The longer the chip shortage goes on, the more prices will rise in all types of products.

  • Why Do We Shout When We Argue? Lack of Confidence

    Research shows that we are overconfident in our beliefs but underconfident about being heard. So we compensate by being loud.

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • GPA Matters Less Than You Think. Here’s Why

    GPA Matters Less Than You Think. Here’s Why At Stanford Graduate School of Business, the average undergraduate GPA for the Class of 2022 MBA class is 3.8. The GSB, which places first in our “Top Business ... The post GPA Matters Less Than You Think. Here’s Why appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Project managers make an average of more than $75,000 a year. This project management certification course is now on sale for $40

    Many companies need workers skilled in project management for a variety of projects, and these jobs may pay well: According to data from Indeed, the average salary for a project manager in the United States is $74,881 per year with a $13,500 cash bonus. This course offers over 1,000 lessons, which start with the basics — what is project management, the definition of key terms and concepts, and how to effectively wrap up your project. The training then moves into the formal processes and best practices of project management.

  • Mediocre Returns on Capital At General Motors (NYSE:GM) Aren't Supporting the EV Turnaround

    The transition from internal combustion to electric power is arguably the greatest transformation in automotive history so far. Yet, transitionary changes often spark some problems, especially in a race against the clock to either capture or keep the market share. In the wake of the latest news, we will examine how efficient is the company in using its capital.

  • Oil prices rebound from 7-day losing streak as investors snap up bargains

    Oil prices reversed out of a seven-day losing stretch on Monday as investors punted on crude at bargain levels, though lingering fears over how a surge in globalCOVID-19 cases might affect fuel demand combined with a firmer U.S. dollar to limit gains. Brent crude futures climbed 60 cents, or 0.9%, to $65.78 a barrel by 0158 GMT, after hitting the lowest level since May 21 of $64.60 earlier in the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for October rose 53 cents, or 0.9%, to $62.67 a barrel, recovering from $61.74, the lowest since May 21, touched in Asia's early trade.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Money Managers Cut Long Positions as Bearish Outlook Deepens

    The spread between Brent and WTI is tightening which indicates near-term supply will not be as tight as the market had expected.

  • Target (NYSE:TGT) has Benefited from its Digitization Project in efficacy, but lacks Sustainable Online Growth

    Target Corporation ( NYSE:TGT ) has impressed investors with good total returns, stemming both from dividends and stock price increases. We want to get a clearer picture as to what is behind this trend and is it sustainable in the future. In our analysis, we will look at the performance, competition and some risk factors that Target faces moving forward.

  • Why You Can’t Find Everything You Want at Grocery Stores

    New supply problems appear weekly, driven by shortages of labor and raw materials, and some food companies anticipate disruptions into 2022.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • S.Korea's LG Chem shares dive on GM electric vehicle recall

    SEOUL (Reuters) -LG Chem Ltd shares slid nearly 10% after General Motors Co said it would recall about 73,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric cars that use the South Korean firm's batteries, months after a similar recall by Hyundai Motor Co. The Detroit carmaker said on Friday its expanded recall of Bolt electric vehicles (EVs) - to address fire risks brought about by what it called battery manufacturing defects - would cost $1 billion and it would seek reimbursement from LG. GM also said it would indefinitely halt sales of the EVs.

  • Brookfield Wins Investor Support for Inter Pipeline Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has won enough shareholder backing to push ahead with its C$8.6 billion ($6.7 billion) takeover of Inter Pipeline Ltd.Inter Pipeline shareholders agreed to tender 65.6% of the common stock not already held by Brookfield Infrastructure, the Toronto-based company said in a statement late Friday, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. It will file a mandatory extension of the offer to Sept. 3 to allow remaining shareholders time to tende

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    If you haven’t properly prepared for leaving the working world and living without a paycheck, you’ll have to face the ugly truths about retirement.

  • 57% of Workers Plan to Have a Job in Retirement. Here's Why You Should, Too

    It's easy to think of retirement as a period of life when work is off the table. A good 57% of workers today said they'll earn money in some capacity once they retire, according to the 21st Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey. If you're not planning to have a job in retirement, you may want to rethink that plan.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Saturday Morning Extra: Goldstone Financial Group discusses IRA, 401K plans

    Goldstone Financial Group, with locations around the Chicago area, focuses on building clients a holistic investment plan.

  • Target Reinforces its Leadership in Retailing

    Q2 solid sales confirm that Target is well-positioned to ride the new retail trend of merging online and offline sales. Target Corporation's (TGT) strong performance in the second quarter reinforced the company's leadership in the retail space, according to its chairman and CEO, Brian Cornell. "In the second quarter, our business generated continued growth on top of record increases a year ago, reinforcing Target's leadership position in retail," he said. "We've spent years building and investin