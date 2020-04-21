Hong Kong Dollar Hits Strong End of Band, First Time Since 2016

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s currency strengthened to the limit of its trading band for the first time since 2016, increasing the likelihood of intervention by the city’s de facto central bank.

The Hong Kong dollar was quoted at 7.75 per greenback on Tuesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Three traders earlier said they saw trades at that level. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority needs to sell the currency at 7.75 to defend the trading band if orders aren’t filled. It hasn’t done so since 2015.

Appreciation in the city’s currency is a reflection of a widening gap between local borrowing costs and those in the U.S., rather than investor confidence in Hong Kong’s outlook. The interest rate spread makes the local currency more appealing to hold versus the greenback, and is the reverse of the situation that prevailed in recent years.

“We may see the currency pair frequently touching 7.75 in the coming sessions to trigger intervention,” said Carie Li, an economist at OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd. Local interest rates will fall, she added, predicting the one-month tenor will likely slide toward 1% after the end of April from the current 1.59%.

Hong Kong effectively imports U.S. monetary policy thanks to the currency peg, even if local rates don’t always track those across the Pacific.

Interventions to buy the local dollar in 2018 and 2019 helped shrink the aggregate balance in the city -- an indicator of interbank cash supply -- by 70% to HK$54 billion. The limited cash supply has helped to amplify the volatility in Hibor. The one-month borrowing cost was recently at its highest relative to U.S. Libor since 1999.

The currency will likely stay close to 7.75 throughout the second quarter, said Stephen Chiu, an foreign-exchange and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. This means the city’s de facto central bank may boost the aggregate balance by more than HK$100 billion through retiring some outstanding exchange-fund bills and notes and intervening at the strong end, he added.

Hong Kong has suffered a double blow of economic disruptions from widespread anti-government protests last year and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Fitch Ratings on Monday downgraded Hong Kong’s long-term, foreign currency debt to AA- from AA, with a stable outlook. The ratings agency said the city’s real gross domestic product is expected to fall by 5% this year after a 1.2% decline in 2019.

