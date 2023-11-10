Advertisement
Hong Kong Q3 GDP expands 4.1% y/y, growth forecast revised lower

Reuters
·1 min read
Traffic is seen between office buildings in downtown Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's economy expanded 4.1% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the government said on Friday, adding that inbound tourism and private consumption would underpin growth for the rest of the year.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the economy grew 0.1% in the July-September period. That compared with a 1.3% slide in the April-June quarter.

The government revised down the full-year economic growth forecast to 3.2% from an earlier estimate of a 4.0% to 5.0% range.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

