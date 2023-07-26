Hong Kong Raises Benchmark Rate as Fed Resumes Hiking Cycle

(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority raised its base rate by 25 basis points on Thursday, hours after the Federal Reserve resumed its interest-rate hiking cycle.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The HKMA increased the rate to 5.75% from 5.5%, according to a statement from the city’s de-facto central bank.

Interest rates in Hong Kong move in lockstep with the Fed’s rates, given the local currency’s peg to the greenback. Attention will now turn to whether Hong Kong’s largest banks — including HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc — will increase their best lending rates later Thursday.

Hong Kong borrowing costs have seen a volatile rise since the Fed began its tightening cycle. The one-month Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate — or Hibor — climbed to 5.21% this month, the highest since 2007. That rate is a reference for mortgage loans, so any further pressure on it may pose a risk to the city’s property market.

The Fed’s hawkish moves could lead to further Hong Kong liquidity tightening and a rise in Hibor rates — “and most importantly, push prime lending rates above its current 5.75% level,” Bloomberg Intelligence wrote in a note earlier this week.

The HKMA has frequently intervened over the past year to prop up the local dollar. That’s caused the city’s liquidity pool to shrink. Higher cash demands for payments have also caused liquidity to tighten.

“There is pressure for banks’ prime rates to be raised following the expected Fed rate hike,” said Frances Cheung, rates strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd. in Singapore, in comments before the Fed decision.

Higher funding costs would help the HKMA curb bearish bets on the local currency and help maintain its peg to the dollar. But a sustained increase in costs may also threaten the nascent economic recovery. The city emerged from recession in the first quarter on the back of a spending boom.

Story continues

While the Fed’s June dot plot implied one more hike after the presumed move this month, investors don’t expect additional increases. Former Chair Ben Bernanke said last week that a July hike may be the last in this current campaign.

--With assistance from Chester Yung.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.