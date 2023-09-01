Hong Kong revives night bazaars, China's chip breakthrough, how to tell if your house is haunted: SCMP's 7 highlights of the week

We have selected seven stories from this week's news across Hong Kong, mainland China, the wider Asia region and beyond that resonated with our readers and shed light on topical issues.

A breakthrough in the production of a new two-dimensional (2D) material, which is the thickness of about one atom, is set to pave the way for the transition to next-generation semiconductors. Chinese scientists have managed to use the new semiconductor material to produce 12-inch wafers. The milestone could see them complement traditional silicon chips.

Tailei Qi, charged in the fatal shooting of a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill faculty member, appears at the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough, North Carolina, on Tuesday. Photo: AP alt=Tailei Qi, charged in the fatal shooting of a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill faculty member, appears at the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough, North Carolina, on Tuesday. Photo: AP>

The fatal shooting of a professor on Monday by a graduate student, both of Asian descent, at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was greeted with anxiety and trepidation on Tuesday by members of the minority community over concerns it would only fan more stereotypes and racial hatred.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po created a buzz recently with a plan for more night bazaars, conferences and exhibitions to revive the city's lacklustre night economy. He said the government would work with various sectors to organise night bazaars to attract high-value tourists and spur spending.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo attends a press conference at the Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services near the Shanghai Pudong International Airport. Photo: EPA-EFE alt=US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo attends a press conference at the Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services near the Shanghai Pudong International Airport. Photo: EPA-EFE>

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo hailed "an important beginning" for Beijing and Washington to manage tensions on Wednesday, while also calling on China to address market concerns for American firms.

Japan's pacifist Self-Defence Forces (SDF) cannot adequately defend the country and need more resources to intercept attacks and carry out counterstrikes, a top military general has warned, amid domestic debate about the changing nature of the nation's security situation.

Andrew Kwan is a Hong Kong ghostbuster who helps spirits move on from haunting homes and people. Photo: Jelly Tse alt=Andrew Kwan is a Hong Kong ghostbuster who helps spirits move on from haunting homes and people. Photo: Jelly Tse>

Andrew Kwan was born into the world of Chinese mysticism - his grandfather, from whom he learned his craft, was a fortune-teller at a temple and a Taoist. "When I started practising feng shui, I visited a lot of residences. Many people would complain about certain parts of their homes that were giving them a bad feeling or something a lot more disturbing. If it was a presence, I had to know how to deal with it."

Mainland social media has been outraged by shocking video of a woman giving birth inside a lift then calmly dumping her newborn into a rubbish bin. Photo: SCMP Compsite alt=Mainland social media has been outraged by shocking video of a woman giving birth inside a lift then calmly dumping her newborn into a rubbish bin. Photo: SCMP Compsite>

Shocking video footage of a woman in China giving birth to a baby inside a lift then throwing her newborn into a rubbish bin has outraged mainland social media.

