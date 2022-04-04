U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,562.10
    +16.24 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,797.72
    -20.55 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,425.93
    +164.43 (+1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,080.93
    -10.18 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.21
    +3.94 (+3.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.90
    +11.20 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    -0.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0984
    -0.0064 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4260
    +0.0490 (+2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3121
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8100
    +0.3200 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,107.30
    -244.35 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.84
    +0.58 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital selects RayStation

·3 min read

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital has placed an order for RayStation®* as treatment planning system for its proton therapy center.

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch has a strong position in the proton therapy market in Hong Kong. With the new RayStation order from Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, it is further strengthened and the market share is now around 30 percent.

The proton therapy center at Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital installs the Hitachi PROBEAT-V proton therapy system. The RaySearch software selected by the center includes advanced technologies such as IMPT (intensity modulated proton therapy), multi-criteria optimization, and full adaptive planning capabilities, along with conventional photon IMRT/VMAT planning (intensity modulated radiation therapy and volumetric modulated arc therapy) and planning for the Radixact system from Accuray.

George Chiu, Head of Department of Radiotherapy, Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, says: "We have been searching for the best planning system for our proton facility, finally we found that RayStation could provide the best flexibility and synergy in our setting with all different machines, like CyberKnife, Radixact and Versa HD. Their AI feature is also impressive and will help a lot in our future development."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are happy to welcome Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital as our first customer in Hong Kong within the proton therapy segment and look forward to a rewarding collaboration and the opportunity to contribute to improved care for the hospital's patients."

About RaySearch
RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by more than 800 clinics in more than 40 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

About RayStation
RayStation®* is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare®*. By harmonizing the treatment planning, the care of cancer patients worldwide is improved.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0)8 510 530 00, johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Torbjörn Wingårdh, CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0)72 582 55 63, torbjorn.wingardh@raysearchlabs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/hong-kong-sanatorium---hospital-selects-raystation,c3539395

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3539395/1559196.pdf

RaySearch Press Release ENG April 4, 2022

https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/hongkong-sanatorium-image,c3033798

HongKong Sanatorium image

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hong-kong-sanatorium--hospital-selects-raystation-301516766.html

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy in April

    Biotech stocks, in general, again performed dismally in the first quarter of 2022. Here's why they chose Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ), and Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR). David Jagielski (Amgen): With new COVID-19 cases down significantly from where they were at the start of the year, there's optimism that hospitals and the economy as a whole can return to normal in the near future.

  • HALF OF IBS PATIENTS SURVEYED REPORT IBS SYMPTOMS MORE CHALLENGING TO MANAGE IN THE PAST YEAR

    Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and disorders, today released the results from the second edition of its Patient Perspectives Survey, an annual survey of U.S adults living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). The curr

  • Customers Love These 3 Healthcare Companies

    Net Promoter Scores can provide insights into customer satisfaction, and possibly lead to market-beating returns.

  • Surprising Side Effects of Marijuana, Studies Say

    The use of marijuana has become fairly mainstream, both as a recreational drug and for medical therapeutics. "As with nearly everything else about cannabis, how safe or dangerous it is remains hotly debated," says Peter Grinspoon, MD. "As a primary care doctor, I have to ask myself: is cannabis safer than the alternatives I would be prescribing? For example, if I'm treating a patient for chronic pain, is cannabis safer than opiates? Medication risks must be balanced against the safety concerns o

  • Fox viewers transformed after watching CNN for 30 days, report finds

    Study finds changes in attitudes, policy preferences about Covid-19, then president Donald Trump

  • Mixed results for Oregon's pioneering drug decriminalization

    Oregon voters approved a ballot measure in 2020 to decriminalize hard drugs after being told it was a way to establish and fund addiction recovery centers that would offer people aid instead of incarceration. With Oregon being the first state in America to decriminalize possession of personal-use amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone and other drugs, its program is being watched as a potential model for other states. Under Ballot Measure 110, possession of controlled substances is now a newly created Class E “violation," instead of a felony or misdemeanor.

  • This New COVID Variant Is the Most Unpredictable One Yet

    Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via GettyAfter spreading across Asia and Europe, the BA.2 subvariant of the novel coronavirus is now dominant in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Right now, U.S. COVID cases are at a six-month low. But what happens next in the U.S. and nearby countries is hard to predict. Looking to Europe for hints isn’t enormously helpful because, on that continent, BA.2 has behaved… unpredictably. Indeed, unpredictability might be e

  • 29 Minnesotans suffer norovirus symptoms after eating raw oysters

    The Minnesota Department of Health says there is high norovirus activity in the state, and most of the cases are connected to the oysters.

  • Medicare Spends the Most on These 10 Prescription Drugs — How It Affects You

    In a recent blog post, AARP researchers claim that the prices of 75 of the 100 brand name drugs that Medicare spends the most money on were raised in January. In what may come as unsurprising economic...

  • The #1 Best Supplement to Help Lower Blood Pressure, Says New Study

    If you have high blood pressure, it's likely you already know that exercising and eating a healthy diet will help even out your levels.But a new study in the journal Nutrients shows that one ingredient in particular can help significantly lower your blood pressure.According to the study, eating aged black garlic extract can help reduce blood pressure in people with high cholesterol. Aged black garlic is available in a supplement form.Results showed that at six weeks of taking aged black garlic,

  • Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

    A blocked nose, headache and sore throat are symptoms of both the common cold and Covid

  • Another COVID-19 variant? Health officials say be aware of omicron BA.2, but don't panic

    The newest COVID-19 variant, a subvariant of omicron, is quickly becoming the dominant strain of the virus.

  • NYC top health official refers to White women as 'birthing people,' calls Black and Hispanic women 'mothers'

    A top health official in New York City is facing backlash after a series of tweets she posted calling white mothers “birthing people” and minority mothers “mothers."

  • The Latest COVID Misinformation Star Says He Invented the Vaccines

    MADISON, Va. — “I haven’t been able to ride a horse in months,” Dr. Robert Malone said from his 50-acre horse farm about two hours southwest of Washington. “It’s just a constant barrage of requests for assistance.” Malone, 62, was sitting barefoot at his kitchen table, wearing a navy tie decorated with dark red spikes of the coronavirus, in the middle of another busy day of appearances on conservative television shows and podcasts. Just that week, he had appeared on “Hannity,” a hit on Fox News

  • Two Chinese mRNA Covid Vaccines Move Toward Clinical Trials

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?A Chinese company said it’s received approval to start clinical trials of a Covid-19 vaccine based on mRNA technology, while local media reported that another domestic com

  • These Popular Drinks May Increase Cancer Risk, New Study Suggests

    If you're grabbing a beverage on the go, unless you're specifically looking for organic or all-natural options, odds are you're going to end up drinking something with at least some ingredients you don't recognize. Some of those substances, however, could be putting your health at risk.Now, a new study suggests that ingesting artificial sweeteners often found in drinks like soda and energy drinks can leave you in greater danger of getting cancer.In the study, published in late March in the journ

  • A Physique Coach Shared the 5 Simple Things All Shredded Guys Do

    Physique coach Paul Revelia counts down the golden rules for getting lean, including how to approach your diet, and being accountable and consistent.

  • NHS adds nine new official symptoms of Covid-19 as free testing ends

    A blocked nose, sore throat and headaches among those added to the list

  • Shanghai to extend lockdown of 26 million people as it reviews COVID test results

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shanghai will remain under lockdown as it reviews results of an exercise to test all of its 26 million residents for COVID-19, authorities said on Monday. The city began its two-stage lockdown on March 28, initially in Shanghai's eastern districts, and later expanded to cover the whole city. The curbs, which have massively disrupted daily life and business operations in China's financial hub, were initially scheduled to end at 5 a.m. local time (9 p.m. GMT) on Tuesday.

  • The #1 Best Breakfast Combination to Lower Blood Sugar, Says Dietitian

    When it comes to finding foods to help decrease your blood sugar, there are many healthy habits you can adopt to keep your glucose levels steady. Sleep, exercise, as well as switching up your eating and drinking habits, all play a huge role. There are even specific combinations that can help satisfy your needs as opposed to just a particular type of food. For example, medical expert Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and The Portion Teller Plan, suggests that a combinatio