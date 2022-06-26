U.S. markets closed

Hong Kong Second Home Plan to Launch Digital Exchange to Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Hong Kong's Return to the Motherland

·5 min read

HONG KONG, June 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Second Home Plan, the second human living and production base on Mars, has attracted the attention of various industries since its launch, and has also aroused heated discussion in the media at home and abroad, setting off a period of "space travel craze" and "Asian Iron Man craze". On the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of Hong Kong's Return to the Motherland, Ms. Yu Min, the chairman of Hong Kong Second Home Plan Technology Company, presented a gift to the Anniversary of the Return of Hong Kong with the achievements of full-service line.

Direction of five major industries
Hong Kong Second Home Plan now embraces rocket launching business, robot development and manufacturing, and new energy vehicle production and assembly business. It has recently stationed Xiangshan Launch Base, the Fifth Aerospace Town in China, and continues to give full play to the efficacy of the industrial chain.These practical achievements have attracted many high-quality enterprises for cooperation, such as jointly developing vehicle-machine interaction systems and optical accessories with Huawei, and "exterminating Robot" with Zhongguancun scientific research and creation team. cooperation with China Telecom satellite phone communication package and so on. After recent running-in and research, Second Home Plan has improved five industrial directions, which will carry out work by landing on Mars in a more targeted way as the core.

The overall five industrial directions are as below:
First: commercial aerospace business, commercial rocket launch, 60 communications satellite networking, the completion of ground-to-air communication integration, gradually achieve manned travel, interstellar travel will no longer be far away.

Second: Xiangshan Industrial Base, the fifth Aerospace Town in China-Zhejiang Xiangshan, infrastructure manufacturing, integrate upstream and downstream industrial chain subdivision of enterprises to form a cluster effect.

Third: Hong Kong's Second Home Plan Exchange, which serves commercial aerospace industry chain enterprises, helps to capitalize their data, and raises funds on the digital assets exchange ICO to feed industrial manufacturing and production development.

Fourth: biological life technology, AI bionic robot, biological intelligent new materials are applied in the multi-planetary environment for ecological sustainable development and medical security.

Fifth: new energy, clean energy technology transformation, transportation and energy storage supply use block chain technology and sharing of earth-Mars scenes.

The weather vane of these industries is conducive to the efficient collaboration of enterprises of the same type, to the driving of a series of supply cooperation, and to the gathering of global technology and capital to serve exploration on Mars.

Embrace global partners
In the early stage of Hong Kong Second Home Plan, 60 satellites will be launched into orbit to complete the task of building a satellite network, which will result in the increase for a large number of industrial equipment production tasks and the demand of supply chains. The Martian container residential appliance integration scheme designed will also drive electrical appliances, daily necessities, building materials, energy storage and other industrial enterprises. The container scheme is also a life guarantee project for landing on Mars, that is, in the container, there is a complete combination of accommodation, household appliances and daily products to create a Martian living environment. According to the scene assembly, it can be reused, migrated and packaged. The container operation of family accommodation allows users to select and combine online; offline, the customized container capsules can be sent directly to the designated Martian location, where after the installation of the robot, virus eliminating and cleaning, users will move in carrying bags.

In addition to the above-mentioned business sectors that need to be supplied upstream and downstream, Hong Kong Second Home Plan embraces global partners:

  1. Rocket launching and carrying business: enterprises with global launch demand can choose "core journey" rockets while carrying out commercial space travel-Karman Line tourist airship business.

  2. Robot production base for customizable R&D and production, robotic arms, biological components, infrastructure robots.

  3. New energy vehicles: after the launch of the Mars rover model, the manufacturing orders of other brands are undertaken for open innovation and research.

  4. The released digital works of art of Mars Hero have become popular on OPENSEA: NFT, as an interactive medium for the new planet, can be used as a voucher for Mars rovers and tickets for space travel, which awaits the joint construction of communities around the world.

  5. Technical team: the technical echelon of the global top laboratories is invited to overcome the difficult problems in the subdivision of Mars landing.

Yu Min, chairman of Second Home Plan Technology, said that landing on Mars to establish a second living and production space is a common cross-planetary goal for mankind, so more partners are needed, and global capital is welcome to participate in Hong Kong Second Home Plan.

Presenting Gift to the 25th Anniversary
To support the space exploration, research, development and exploitation of Hong Kong's Second Home, Second Home Plan Technology Company will take the lead and set up a 5 billion yuan fund to support the block chain of enterprises in the industrial base and the interstellar application of web3.0 in the near future. After that, it will continue to provide capacity transformation, data asset refinement, ICO services for enterprises, speed up the support of upgrading industrial chain, and accelerate infrastructure achievements and landing efficiency for various enterprises in the industrial chain.

Ms. Yu Min said that Hong Kong's future digital assets will have a large increment and sufficient market space, and the launch of Second Home Plan Exchange is to serve the digital assets of enterprises in Hong Kong driven by commercial aerospace. The Exchange aims to serve various enterprises in the industrial ecology of the Second Home Plan for digital services for their data capitalization; it is also the first trading platform with digital assets of enterprises in the aerospace industry chain as the core. It also provides digital monetary and financial support in its own supply chain, mixes the data chain with the capital chain, opens up the demand and supply, and uses digital financial tools to feed the development of the industrial foundation. It will also lay the groundwork for the exchange ecology of trade on Mars.

