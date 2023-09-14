Hong Kong Shuts Schools as Heavy Rain Inundates Finance Hub

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong closed schools and braced for potential flooding as torrential downpours swept through the finance hub, which has experienced repeated bouts of extreme weather this month.

The local observatory issued its red rainstorm warning — the second-highest alert — early Thursday, before lowering it to amber at 10:30 a.m. Some parts of the financial hub, including densely populated parts of eastern Hong Kong island and Kowloon, received more than 150 mm (5.9 inches) of rain since midnight, according to the observatory.

In the past two weeks, Hong Kong was battered by Super Typhoon Saola — the strongest storm to hit the city in five years — and record-breaking rain from the remnants of Typhoon Haikui, which flooded streets and triggered landslides.

Hong Kong’s Weather Is Getting Hotter, Wetter and Wilder

The topography of Hong Kong — roads and buildings built into steep hillsides — makes the city vulnerable to flooding and landslides from torrential summer rains that have steadily intensified over time due to climate change.

The current bad weather is caused by a trough of low pressure, according to the observatory, which forecast more rain on Friday and Saturday.

The sole road to Shek O and Big Wave Bay, an area on Hong Kong island’s southside that’s popular among billionaires and expats, was closed again on Thursday after previously being affected by landslides and subsidence.

The government, which faced criticism from the public over a lack of warning about the intensity of last week’s rain, has been working to repair roads and clean up the damage.

The city has received 919 mm of rain this month through Tuesday, almost three times the 321 mm mean for the whole of September, according to observatory data going back to 1991.

Other than schools closing, Hong Kong operates as normal under a red rainstorm warning, which means more than 50 mm of rain falling in an hour. Under the highest alert — a black rainstorm warning — workers are supposed to not travel and the stock market closes at least temporarily.

China’s National Meteorological Center issued its lowest rain alert and warned of heavy rain in central Jiangxi and northwestern Guangxi.

--With assistance from Olivia Tam.

(Updates to add warning lowered in second paragraph.)

