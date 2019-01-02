Hong Kong Stocks Kick Off Year With Biggest Tumble Since October

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong shares plunged on the first trading day of the year, extending 2018’s decline as Chinese factory data pointed to a worsening economic slowdown.

The Hang Seng Index fell 3 percent as of 3:19 p.m. local time, on track for its biggest drop since Oct. 23. Cnooc Ltd., Country Garden Holdings Co. and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. all slid more than 6 percent, leading declines. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 3.1 percent, sinking below the 10,000 level. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2 percent.

It was one of the worst openings to a year in the past two decades, off the back of a 14 percent loss for the Hang Seng Index in 2018, with stocks hostage to everything from the U.S.-China trade dispute to a global tech sell-off and rising interest rates. Further evidence of slowing Chinese growth weighed on investors Wednesday as a closely-watched manufacturing gauge had its lowest reading since May 2017.

“There are a lot of uncertainties lying ahead,” said Banny Lam, head of research at CEB International Investment Corp. “The markets will likely be stuck in a downtrend over the next few weeks.”

Property stocks were among the biggest decliners in Hong Kong. “Some funds are readjusting their positions for the new year and may be dumping stocks in sectors with an uncertain outlook like property and health care,” said Linus Yip, a Hong Kong-based strategist with First Shanghai Securities Ltd. “That’s why we’re seeing a sell-off.”

Money market rates fell in China and Hong Kong. The Hong Kong dollar’s one-month interbank borrowing costs, known as Hibor, tumbled the most in more than a decade as cash supply loosened after a seasonal liquidity squeeze. The currency weakened as much as 0.07 percent to 7.8369 to the greenback, its lowest intraday level since November.

China’s 10-year government bond futures rallied for a fifth day, set for the longest run of gains since October. The contracts advanced 0.27 percent to 97.98.

Also:

An index of Macau casino stocks fell 4 percent. Galaxy Entertainment and Sands China dropped more than 4 percent Zijin Mining Group tumbled as much as 9.9% in Shanghai after announcing that it’s seeking up to 8 billion yuan in a public A-share saleStocks related to the southern province Hainan rose after Xinhua News Agency reported that the central bank is allowing lenders to provide so-called free-trade accounts, facilitating investment on the islandChina’s CSI 300 Index closed 1.4 percent lower; the Shenzhen Composite Index fell 0.9 percent

