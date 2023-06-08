Hong Kong stocks rattled by interest rate concerns and higher oil prices with economic woes continuing to swirl

Hong Kong stocks fell after concerns about potential interest rate hikes in the US were rekindled following a surprise increase by the central bank in Canada which jolted sentiment already rattled by weak economic data in China.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.4 per cent to 19,177.52 at the noon trading break. The Tech Index dropped 1.3 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was gained 0.1 per cent.

Baidu dropped 1.8 per cent to HK$130, Alibaba retreated 1.6 per cent to HK$82.70, while Tencent fell 1.5 per cent to HK$330.60. Macau casino Galaxy Entertainment dropped 1.7 per cent to HK$50.25 while peer Sands China declined 0.9 per cent to HK$27.25.

Food delivery service provider Meituan fell 1.3 per cent to HK$121.90 while sportswear brand Li Ning eased 2.5 per cent to HK$46.05 and Anta Sport dipped 1.5 per cent to HK$83.15.

A pedestrian passes by the electronic screen of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong. Photo: AP alt=A pedestrian passes by the electronic screen of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong. Photo: AP>

Market sentiment soured following a surprising rate hike by Bank of Canada on Wednesday. Wary investors are eyeing US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision next week. China's weak trade data coupled with an oil price spike also added to jittery trade sentiment in Asia.

"Given that crude oil demand is price-inelastic, as it is a supply-driven market, we are looking at a much tighter market as we move into H2 and beyond," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and FOREX.com.

Still, the soft patch in domestic demand and export weakness should help make a stronger case for more policy support coming from Beijing, strategists at Bank of America said in a report on Thursday.

Among gainers, Trip.com jumped 4.2 per cent to HK$279.80, after the online travel company released strong revenues and earnings for the first quarter of the year. Chow Tai Fook added 0.7 per cent to HK$13.94, ahead of its earnings report card, which is expected to show profits for the first quarter of the year.

Elsewhere, China's state banks cut deposit rates in attempts to bolster the economy, making it the second cut in less than a year. Demand deposit rates were cut by 5 basis points while three-year and five-year time deposit rates were cut by 15 basis points by major banks including Agricultural Bank of China, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China and Bank of China.

The sector also benefited from comments made by the head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA), China's supervisory body for the banking and insurance sector, who struck an optimistic note in his first major public speech.

Broadly, the deposit rate cut had a positive impact on bank stocks. Agricultural Bank of China gained 1.6 per cent to HK$3.10, ICBC gained 0.7 per cent to HK$4.33, although Bank of China fell 0.3 per cent to HK$3.15

Industrial equipment manufacturer Zhejiang Shuangyuan Technology company which debuted on the Shanghai exchange, saw its stock plunge 16.9 per cent from its IPO price to 104.60 yuan.

Other major Asian markets traded lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 slumped 1.1 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.5 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2 per cent.

