Hong Kong stocks retreat amid worries about economic growth as 'two sessions' meeting gets under way in Beijing

Hong Kong stocks slipped after China's economic targets failed to address investors' worries about growth in the world's second largest economy as the country's annual parliamentary meeting, which will provide insights into the government's plans for the year ahead, gets under way in Beijing.

The Hang Seng Index declined 2 per cent to 16,272.77 at local noon trading break, the biggest retreat since January 30. The Tech Index tumbled 3.2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.3 per cent. A gauge tracking Chinese stocks listed in New York tumbled 4 per cent overnight.

All but seven of the 82 index members saw price declines. Tencent slipped 2.4 per cent to HK$269.60, Alibaba lost 3.2 per cent to HK$69.80 while rival JD.com slid 5.9 per cent to HK$84.20. Online travel agency Trip.com slid 4.9 per cent to HK$331.40 and food delivery platform Meituan lost 4 per cent to HK$87.85.

China's top legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC), opened its annual meeting on Tuesday. Premier Li Qiang set a GDP target of around 5 per cent and a consumer price increase target of around 3 per cent.

"The growth target range shows Beijing acknowledges economic headwinds exist and wants to reserve flexibility in policymaking," said Gary Ng, a senior economist for Asia-Pacific thematic research at Natixis.

The government also set its ratio of deficit to GDP at 3 per cent for 2024, and will also issue 1 trillion yuan ultra-long-term special treasury bonds to stimulate the economy.

"We were hoping to see a more stimulative stance in fiscal policy," said Aninda Mitra, Head of Asia Macro & Investment Strategy at BNY Mellon Investment Management. "But the central government deficit of only 3 per cent of GDP is disappointing."

The Hang Seng Index had surged 6.6 per cent last month after Beijing rolled out a slew of market rescue measures to put a floor under the sliding stock prices. Some investors might have sold their positions to lock in gains after the stimulus measures, especially the deficit target, turned out to be less forceful than expected, according to Jason Chan, investment strategist at Bank of East Asia.

Other key Asian markets also traded lower. South Korea's Kospi Index lost 0.5 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkie 225 was little changed.

