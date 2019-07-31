Hong Kong Starts to Shut Down as Tropical Storm Approaches

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong workers prepared to go home early as a tropical storm drew nearer to the city, which has been wracked by protests for weeks.

The Hong Kong Observatory said it expected to raise its storm signal to 8 by 2 p.m. local time, which would prompt the closing of the city’s stock exchange, as well as businesses and some public transport. The MSCI Hong Kong Index was down 1.1% at the hour-long midday break. Trading on Hong Kong’s exchange will be suspended 15 minutes after the signal is raised, according to its rules.

The city’s statistics office said the storm signal won’t affect the release time of gross domestic product data, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday there’s “no room for optimism for the second quarter and the entire year,” according to a government statement citing her remarks at a luncheon.

The MSCI Hong Kong gauge headed for its lowest close since June 18, and is down 2.7% this month as protests intensified.

“Lots of stocks, especially heavyweights, are being sold off, including developers and consumer-related stocks,” said Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi International in Hong Kong. “That’s a signal that many long funds are pulling out of the market.”

The declines reflect growing frustration over Hong Kong’s political impasse. Investors on Monday sold the city’s shares at the fastest rate in more than six weeks, after protesters clashed with police for an eighth weekend. Traders are worried the violence will disrupt the local economy, and a rare press briefing by Beijing did little to ease their concerns.

The unrest in Hong Kong has driven away tourists and forced retailers to close some stores in the city’s busiest areas, hitting sales of jewelry and cosmetics. It has also affected landlords’ ability to raise rents.

