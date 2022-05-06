U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,134.89
    -11.98 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,894.68
    -103.29 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,259.85
    -57.84 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,841.43
    -29.72 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.55
    +2.29 (+2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.30
    +12.60 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0578
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0810
    +0.0150 (+0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2358
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3370
    +0.1570 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,146.21
    -959.99 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    840.27
    -7.18 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.03 (+0.69%)
     

Hong Kong Tourism Board announces Revival Plan to Showcase Hong Kong with New Perspectives and Pave Way for Return of Tourists

Hong Kong Tourism Board Canada
·5 min read
Hong Kong Tourism Board Canada
Hong Kong Tourism Board Canada

TORONTO and HONG KONG, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) held its annual Tourism Update event online today (6 May) and announced a revival plan that highlights Hong Kong’s vibrant developments and new experiences, aiming to generate a positive ambience and make the city top-of-mind destination for worldwide travellers when travel resumes.

With the theme “Together Towards New Horizons,” Tourism Update 2022 attracted 3,200 trade representatives from travel agencies, attractions, hotels, airlines, retailers, restaurants, and meeting and exhibition organizers from Hong Kong, Mainland China, and overseas markets. The HKTB shared insights into the latest tourism trends and its work plan for the coming year.

In his opening remarks, HKTB Chairman Dr. Y K Pang highlighted Hong Kong’s return to normality. “The fifth wave of the pandemic is subsiding,” he said. “Hong Kong’s daily life and economic activities are now gradually returning to normal, allowing us to stage large-scale events and prepare to welcome back visitors.

“Throughout the pandemic, Hong Kong never stopped building and upgrading its tourism infrastructure. We will see the grand opening of the Hong Kong Palace Museum this summer, while the third runway at Hong Kong International Airport is expected to go into service within the next couple of years. With these new infrastructure elements and the support of the Central and Hong Kong SAR Governments, Hong Kong’s competitive edge has held firm, and we can head towards new horizons with confidence.”

In his presentation of the work plan for the coming year, HKTB Executive Director Dane Cheng described how the HKTB will focus first on generating a positive ambience in the city, stimulating consumption, and maintaining Hong Kong’s profile globally by launching “Hong Kong Summer Treats.” The campaign will provide a wide range of discounts and promotional offerings and will begin with “Arts in Hong Kong” – a campaign that supports international art and cultural events, such as Art Basel, which will return in a physical format.

When social distancing measures are further relaxed, the HKTB will arrange more world-class events in phases, including the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival and Hong Kong WinterFest, and give its support to other high-profile events such as the Hong Kong Sevens.

Mr. Cheng stressed the importance of ensuring a recovery at home in the run-up to the return of worldwide visitors. “These promotions will generate a positive ambience in Hong Kong and demonstrate how we have returned to normal. The HKTB will then launch extensive promotions, including the tactical ‘Open House Hong Kong’ campaign, to welcome back visitors when the time is right. To better respond to market needs, we will also strive to enhance the visitor journey into a seamless experience through a comprehensive digital transformation.”

He revealed: “The HKTB has conducted extensive research in 16 markets and found Hong Kong is still well-loved by travellers worldwide. They have specifically identified some major driving factors to visit Hong Kong, including cleanliness, local culture, in-depth experiences, unique cuisine, high accessibility, and ease of communications. These factors are not only core strengths of Hong Kong but also match the trends and tastes of the post-COVID travel era.

“With our solid tourism foundations, our status as an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange, our position at the heart of the dynamic Greater Bay Area, and our wealth of new tourism assets and infrastructure, Hong Kong’s tourism future is full of potential.”

Guest speakers from major organizations also outlined new developments to further enhance Hong Kong’s world-class tourism infrastructure.

The West Kowloon Cultural District is one of Hong Kong’s major arts and cultural projects. Its contemporary art museum M+ opened last year, and the Hong Kong Palace Museum will welcome its first visitors this summer. Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of the West Kowloon Cultural District, Mrs. Betty Fung, said: “As a unique cultural hub with unrivalled connectivity in Hong Kong and Asia, WKCD presents the best of the eastern and western culture to visitors, from Chinese arts and antiquities to contemporary visual culture, and offers visitors a holistic experience blending arts and culture with retail, dining and entertainment.”

Hong Kong International Airport plays a pivotal role in maintaining the city’s status as a leading international aviation hub. Airport Authority Hong Kong Executive Director (Airport Operations) Mrs. Vivian Cheung said: “In addition to maintaining our aviation hub status, our strategy is to transform Hong Kong International Airport from a city airport into an Airport City, developing ourselves into a destination in itself for visitors. The Airport City aims to attract global visitors through its wide range of offerings in retail, dining, entertainment and leisure while providing a business platform through its convention and exhibition facilities. In parallel, we are further enhancing the airport’s sea and land connectivity with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, with a view to facilitating a seamless journey for the 70 million people in the region to visit the Airport City.”

The integration of culture, sports, and tourism is a key development direction. General Director (Commercial) of Kai Tak Sports Park, Mr. James Irvine, said: “As one of the most significant sports infrastructures in Hong Kong, Kai Tak Sports Park will add vibrancy to the city’s dynamic tourism landscape with its world-class sports, leisure and entertainment experiences. A first-of-its-kind destination set in the heart of the city will bring the global community to Hong Kong.”

A media snippet is available by clicking the image or link below:

May 6
May 6


Members of the media can download the press release from the link below:
https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/hktb/newsroom/press-releases.html

For media inquiries, please contact:
Jorge Lee
Tel: (416) 366-2389 ext 206
Email: jorge.lee@hktb.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Lines Get Great News

    The three major cruise companies have battled not just covid, but also the U.S. government and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

  • Disney Making Big Changes at One of Its Oldest Theme Parks

    First introduced in 1982, Disney's Epcot has never been about crazy roller coaster rides. You go to the Magic Kingdom for that (well, for more of that as true thrill-seekers probably go to Comcast's Universal Studios or Seaworld/Busch Gardens .. Once short for Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow (but no longer), the park was conceived by Walt Disney as a large-scale world's fair (and an actual community).

  • Airbnb Is Thriving as Consumers Unleash Pent-Up Travel Demand

    Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) reported first-quarter results after the markets closed on Tuesday, May 3. In the first quarter, which ended on March 31, Airbnb's revenue exploded by 70% from the same time last year. Note that Airbnb does not own the properties listed on its platform.

  • British Airways owner IAG slumps 8% after heavy loss

    The overall proportion of seats filled on flights was higher than a year ago at the height of COVID lockdowns, with the firm flying 65.1% of its pre-pandemic capacity, compared to 19.6% in 2021.

  • Disney Tries to Bring More Magic to Its Theme Parks (You May Not Want It)

    As summer draws near and covid cases continue to drop, more people than ever are ready to corral the kids and go back to a Disney park for some fun. It also faces competition from Comcast's Universal as well, which offers annual passes, something Disney still has a pause on. It's certainly seen success with its high-ticket Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel experience, which clearly is aimed at a wealthier visitor that Disney is very interested in catering to.

  • Disney’s $500 Million Roller Coaster Underscores Deep Ties to Florida

    (Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. will unveil one of the world’s most expensive roller coasters this month at its Epcot theme park, underlining the importance of its Florida investments to the company and the state’s tourism industry.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarUkraine Latest: Jill Biden to Europe; Chelsea Sale AdvancesF

  • Disney's Streaming Segment Might Be Challenged but Theme Parks Could Drive Profits in 2022

    Investors favored streaming revenue during the initial stages of the pandemic but might be changing their minds as economies reopen.

  • Travel industry CEOs push to end COVID test mandate for re-entry to the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses how travel industry leaders are pushing to end the COVID-19 test requirement for return travel to the U.S.

  • TravelCenters of America CEO hints at 'new, proprietary restaurant concept'

    TravelCenters has sold franchises for 49 travel centers since starting the strategy in 2020, said CEO Jon Pertchik.

  • Why TripAdvisor Soared High Above the Market Today

    TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) bucked the sharp downward trend of the wider stock market on Thursday. In contrast to the yawning 3.6% drop of the S&P 500 index, the online travel agency and advice board operator's shares scored a 5.1% gain on the day. TripAdvisor unveiled its first-quarter results after market hours on Wednesday.

  • Carnival cruise ship "so unprepared" for COVID outbreak, passenger says

    Some of the passengers on a Carnival cruise from Miami to Seattle are in quarantine after a COVID-19 outbreak aboard the ship.

  • For Japan's hard-hit airlines, demand for Hawaii flights offers glimmer of hope

    Japan's airlines are betting on a travel recovery this summer after the COVID-19 doldrums, as many Japanese look to head overseas for the first time in years now that fully vaccinated residents no longer face quarantine curbs on their return. After encouraging demand for flights to Hawaii during a just concluded popular holiday season, Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) and ANA Holdings Inc are hoping the outbound rise will help fill some of the gap from Japan's ongoing ban on foreign tourist arrivals. Japan on March 1 waived all quarantine and isolation requirements for triple-vaccinated residents returning from the United States and a range of other countries.

  • Pent-up demand prompts European travel recovery as COVID curbs ease

    European airlines and hotel chains are seeing bookings recover to levels barely seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, led by demand for shorter trips, although long-distance travel remains on the ropes. The pandemic led to international travel virtually shutting down as governments around the world curbed entry. That echoes soaring domestic demand in the United States.

  • What Tripadvisor’s New CEO Needs to Do First

    And just like that, the search for Tripadvisor’s new boss is over. Co-founder Steve Kaufer will pass on the CEO title to Matt Goldberg. Though he starts the role on July 1, this will be no summer vacation. Goldberg inherits one of the toughest jobs in travel. Let’s cut to the chase. Tripadvisor’s core metasearch […]

  • An annoying COVID rule for global travelers may soon disappear

    Travel industry leaders are hopeful the Biden administration will finally end a major COVID-era hassle for Americans traveling abroad and for international travelers who want to visit the United States: A negative COVID test within 24 hours of boarding a U.S.-bound flight.

  • Booking Holdings Eyes Airbnb, Expedia’s VRBO in Push to Offer Alternative Accommodations

    Even though Booking Holdings has just delivered its highest quarterly tally of travel planning in the company’s history, it’s racing to fill a specific hole in its stable of flight, hotel, car rental and other vacation and leisure reservation offerings: alternative accommodations. While the company said investors and the traveling public should be pleased to […]

  • Marcus Corp. improves in both hotel and theater divisions in first quarter

    Though the Omicron variant surge halted travel and stalled the return to in-person gatherings in the early months of the year, The Marcus Corp. saw improvements in both its hotel and theater divisions in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

  • Marriott reports sharp increase in earnings as leisure travel gains speed

    The Bethesda company continued to face some headwinds from Covid-19, which depressed travel early in the quarter.

  • British Airways parent IAG hit by huge losses amid cancellations but eyes return to post-Covid profit

    First-quarter losses were much worse than predicted because of staffing and reliability problems

  • Carnival Cruise Passengers Moved Into Isolation At Hotels After COVID Outbreak

    Overwhelmed at sea, that's how some passengers aboard Carnival's "Spirit" described staff upon learning of the outbreak.