Hong Kong Traders Lost $1.6 Billion in 4 Days on Leveraged Bets

(Bloomberg) -- Retail traders in Hong Kong lost $1.55 billion on leveraged derivative bets during the recent stock slump, exacerbating market volatility and highlighting the risk of the popular structured product.

Trading in hundreds of mostly bullish contracts was terminated from Jan. 17 to 22, exchange data show, wiping out investors’ money and triggering a rush by banks to unwind their hedge positions. A bulk of the losses happened on Jan. 17, when the Hang Seng Index posted its biggest decline since October 2022.

The derivatives, known as callable bull or bear contracts that are sold by the city’s biggest investment banks, allow investors to place leveraged wagers without buying the underlying asset. Their popularity has meant trades related to the securities have frequently been blamed for driving up market volatility in previous routs.

That was what happened in the latest leg of Hong Kong’s stock rout. Some 633 contracts, mostly tied to the HSI, got knocked out in four sessions, according to exchange data. Their notional value amounted to more than $1 billion on Jan. 17 alone and nearly $500 million over the following three sessions, according to calculations by Soujit Ghosh, Bloomberg APAC Lead for Equity Derivatives.

Equities in Hong Kong — a majority of which are mainland firms — have been hammered as uncertainties over China’s growth trajectory and Beijing’s policy whims sapped sentiment. While China’s latest attempt to stabilize markets has sparked a rebound, investors remain skeptical whether the gains can last.

The next key trigger level would be 14,700 points, to which 1,369 outstanding bullish HSI contracts are tied as of early Thursday, according to Societe Generale SA data. That’s about 9% lower from current levels.

Hong Kong is the world’s largest market for listed structured products, with their average daily turnover of about HK$11.8 billion ($1.5 billion) amounting to about 11% of the value traded in the cash market, according to exchange data.

