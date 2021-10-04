U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

Hong Kong Wound Dressing Market to Cross $70.6 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From $40.1 million in 2020, the Hong Kong wound dressing market size is projected to increase to $70.6 million by 2030, at a 6.0% CAGR between 2021 and 2030.

P and S Intelligence Logo
P and S Intelligence Logo

The major reasons behind the growing demand for products are:

Booming Geriatric Population: According to the Chinese University of Hong Kong, people aged 65 and above will make up 27% of the metropolis' population by 2033, compared to 11.7% in 2003. Such people often injure themselves, getting nasty wounds. Additionally, they suffer from many chronic diseases that lead to wounds, thereby propelling the market growth.

Rising Diabetes Prevalence: The increasing cases of diabetes are also driving the Hong Kong wound dressing market as the disease often leads to diabetic foot ulcers, a type of chronic wound, which is hard to cure using traditional methods. A key reason behind the increasing diabetes incidence in the megacity is the rising number of obese people, as obesity is a major risk factor for this endocrine disorder.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Hong Kong wound dressing market negatively as the lockdowns confined people inside their homes. This led to a major reduction in the incidence of road accidents and injuries among school and college students. In the same way, the closed surgery departments resulting in a low incidence of surgical wounds, thereby further pushing down the demand for wound dressing products.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/hong-kong-wound-dressing-market/report-sample

In the coming years, the advanced bifurcation will witness the faster growth in the Hong Kong wound dressing market, within the type segment. Advanced wound dressings allow for rapid healing, temperature and moisture control around the wound, gaseous exchange, infection inhibition, and tissue regeneration.

The chronic wounds bifurcation held the larger share in the application segment of the Hong Kong wound dressing market in the past. Such wounds are long lasting and difficult to treat, which is why they require frequent changes of the dressing, preferably advanced dressing.

Browse detailed report on Hong Kong Wound Dressing Market Size, Key Players and Industry Growth Forecast to 2030

In the near future, the Hong Kong wound dressing market, under the end user segment, will be dominated by the hospitals & specialty clinics category. As such medical facilities employ experienced professionals and boast advanced equipment, people, especially trauma and burn victims, prefer them for getting their wounds dressed.

The pharmacies category generated the highest revenue in the Hong Kong wound dressing market historically, based on distribution channel. Being dedicated to pharma and other healthcare-related products, pharmacies offer a wide variety of traditional and advanced dressings for wounds.

Major players in the Hong Kong wound dressing market are Coloplast A/S, Paul Hartmann AG, 3M Company, Winner Medical Co. Ltd., Smith & Nephew plc, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, ConvaTec Group plc, Zhende Medical Co. Ltd., Allmed Medical Products Co. Ltd., Wayson Medical Co. Ltd., Essity AB, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Beiersdorf AG, Urgo Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Medtronic plc, Wright Medical Group N.V., Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Medela AG, Weigao Group Co. Ltd., and Nitto Denko Corporation.

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

Based on Type

  • Advanced

  • Traditional

Based on Application

  • Chronic Wounds

  • Acute Wounds

Based on End User

  • Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

  • Homecare Settings

  • Long-Term-Care Settings

Based on Distribution Channel

  • Pharmacies

  • Online Channels

Browse More Reports

Wound Dressing Market

Geographically, the North American wound dressing market generated the highest revenue in 2017, as a result of a rise in the incidence of road accidents, increase in the number of burn cases, boom in the geriatric population, and rise in the number of diabetes and obesity cases.

Latin America Wound Dressing Market

Factors such as the rising prevalence of diabetes, growing aging population, increasing cases of injuries and physical trauma, and surging incidence of chronic wounds are projected to propel the growth of the Latin American (LATAM) wound dressing market at a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period (2021–2030).

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hong-kong-wound-dressing-market-to-cross-70-6-million-revenue-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301391576.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

