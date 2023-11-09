Hong Kong's 'back in business' claim rings true, as client focus on mainland China undiminished: Deutsche Bank CFO

The leaders of global banks need to get out of their boardrooms and come to Hong Kong to see for themselves that the city is well and truly back in business, according to the chief financial officer of Deutsche Bank.

"From the outside looking in, you're worried that various things like Covid, geopolitics and economic challenges would have taken some of the dynamism away from Hong Kong," James von Moltke told the Post in an interview. "However, my impression has been that's just not the case, and that impression has been reinforced at the meetings I have had while here. It's certainly been more positive than my original expectations."

The German lender held a board meeting in Hong Kong this week, responding to the call from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) for global bankers and money managers "to see for themselves" Hong Kong's vibrancy.

James von Moltke, pictured in West Kowloon on November 8, 2023. Photo: Edmond So alt=James von Moltke, pictured in West Kowloon on November 8, 2023. Photo: Edmond So>

HKMA CEO Eddie Yue Wai-man said at the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit this week that he hopes personal impressions will translate into real investments in the city.

Hong Kong is "very much back in motion", according to von Moltke, who earlier visited Beijing to meet the team there in his first mainland visit in six years, before arriving in Hong Kong. The Chinese capital also exhibited a "sense of reopening", he added.

While a lot of coverage focuses on geopolitical worries slowing down investment, this has not been the case for the Deutsche Bank's German clientele looking to invest in China, von Moltke said.

"Among our German clientele, we see continued diversification efforts, but there's no sense of a separation of the links between the German economy and the Chinese economy," he said.

When it comes to China, there are still many opportunities, and the bank's clients are looking for a lender to support their business growth in the country, he added.

One example is German carmakers. To the auto sector, the Chinese market is not just a sales destination but also a locale for manufacturing, supply chain facilities, research and development, and innovation, von Moltke said.

"R&D around electric vehicles and autonomous driving is taking place in China," he said. "The old kind of mentality that China is simply a sales market is a complete misunderstanding."

That close link engenders investment despite geopolitics. For example, earlier this year, German auto giant Volkswagen Group invested US$700 million in Xpeng, one of China's fastest-growing EV makers.

The two companies plan to roll out two Volkswagen-badged midsize EVs in 2026 in China, according to the agreement.

Von Moltke said corporate finance deals, including new issuances and merger and acquisition activity, should pick up in 2024. The bank does not foresee another year of decline unless an unprecedented geopolitical conflict takes place, further destabilising investor confidence.

"I can't conceive of 2024 being a down year," von Moltke said. "New issuance conditions should recover relative to 2023. There's a lot of refinancing that needs to take place, which is just by virtue of maturing debt or financing needs. There's also a lot of dry powder in the private equity and alternative [finance] world that wants to go to work."

Share listings in Hong Kong in the first nine months of 2023 raised the smallest pile of funds in 20 years, putting the city's bourse in ninth place in a global ranking of initial public offering venues, according to Refinitiv.

Globally, among the 104 markets Refinitiv tracks, the number of deals during the first nine months fell 9.5 per cent to 957, while funds raised dropped 28 per cent to US$92.9 billion.

Amid the lacklustre deals environment, Deutsche Bank has been snapping up talent and aggressively expanding its investment advisory team in Hong Kong, as it prepares for a rebound of deal-making in Asia.

"When you invest in the downturn, it enables you to participate more in the upturn," von Moltke said.

