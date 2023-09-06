Hong Kong's financial task force to meet today to find ways to boost stock market turnover and fundraising activities, sources say

A government-appointed task force will meet for the first time this afternoon to undertake a comprehensive review of Hong Kong's stock market liquidity, according to three sources, as local authorities and regulators search for ways to bolster the slump in the world's fourth-largest capital market.

The meeting, chaired by former Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) chairman Carlson Tong Ka-shing, will provide a brainstorming forum for the 13 members of the task force to identify the problems that have bedevilled what was once the world's most preferred destination for initial public offerings (IPOs), and find solutions to reignite the market's activity, the sources said.

Members of the task force, drawn from a cross section of financial professionals in banking, stockbroking, asset management and investments, can discuss issues such as the market's turnover, ways to attract IPOs, as well as the market's much-touted plea to slash a stamp duty on transactions, the sources said, declining to be identified.

Some members may raise technical aspects of how the stock market functions, from the listing regime to the market's structure and the trading mechanism, a source said.

Carlson Tong Ko-shing, former chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) during a press event in Wan Chai on 24 May 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong alt=Carlson Tong Ko-shing, former chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) during a press event in Wan Chai on 24 May 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong>

The task force, set up by Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, would recommend a set of policy options to Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu before Hong Kong's top official delivers his second policy address in October, they said.

The task force was established last week at a crucial time for Hong Kong's capital market. About HK$115 billion of shares changed hands everyday on average during the first six months, a drop of about 16 per cent from the first-half of 2022 during the pandemic.

The local stock exchange, which was the world's top IPO destination in seven of the previous 14 years, reported its worst interim tally in two decades, with only 28 companies raising US$2.2 billion in the first six months of 2023, according to Refinitiv's data.

Stockbrokers had been the most vociferous in asking for change, demanding cuts in the 0.13-per cent stamp duty imposed in 2021 to attract investors back into the market. The duty, imposed to help the government find a revenue source during a recession, turned Hong Kong into one of the world's most expensive for transacting shares.

The calls have taken on urgency after China's securities regulator halved the duty on transactions, making the exchanges of Shanghai and Shenzhen among the world's cheapest for transacting shares. Some stockbrokers have called for a moratorium on Hong Kong's stamp duty for six to 12 months.

Some task force members are proposing to "resume Hong Kong's investment migration scheme" to attract well-heeled investors to set roots in the city, sources said.

The task force may also look at recommendations to make it easier for companies to list in Hong Kong. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), the bourse operator, has the world's most daunting profit threshold, requiring listing applicants to report at least HK$80 million (US$10.2 million) in combined net profit over three years, a source said.

