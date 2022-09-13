U.S. markets closed

Hong Kong's HashKey Receives Approval to Manage 100% Crypto Portfolio

Xinyi Luo
·1 min read

Hong Kong's HashKey Capital Limited said it can now manage portfolios invested 100% in crypto after securing a Type 9 asset management license from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong.

The company is one of a handful of licensed virtual asset managers in Hong Kong, including Huobi and MaiCapital Limited, according to SFC’s records.

“This Type 9 license uplift reinforces our commitment to fostering and advancing the blockchain community in Hong Kong and across Asia,” HashKey Group Chairman Dr. Xiao Feng said in the press release.

Earlier this year, HashKey Group raised a $360 million new blockchain fund; it has invested in prominent projects from the Polkadot blockchain to decentralized exchange dYdX.

Read more: Hong Kong Securities Watchdog Issues Rules on Funds Investing in Crypto


