Hong Kong's IPO market set for slow recovery, with 2023 fundraising seen surpassing 2022 but falling well short of 2021

Hong Kong's sluggish initial public offering (IPO) market will see a slow recovery in the second half of the year, according to a PwC forecast, as interest-rate increases draw to a close, capital markets stabilise and more companies pursue spin-offs.

PwC Hong Kong estimates that around 100 companies will list in Hong Kong in 2023, with total funds raised between HK$150 billion and HK$170 billion (US$19.1 billion and US$21.7 billion).

Hong Kong saw 30 IPOs in the first six months of 2023, an increase of 11 per cent compared to the first half of 2022. But funds raised dropped by 14 per cent to HK$17 billion compared with HK$19.7 billion in 2022's first half, PwC said.

"The full resumption of travel between Hong Kong and Mainland China helped capital markets to rebound," said Benson Wong, entrepreneur group leader at PwC Hong Kong. "However, strengthening inflation prompted many countries to raise interest rates, which has affected investor sentiment."

Executives pose at the listing ceremony for CALB, a Chinese battery supplier for electric cars, at the Hong Kong stock exchange in Hong Kong on October 6, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg alt=Executives pose at the listing ceremony for CALB, a Chinese battery supplier for electric cars, at the Hong Kong stock exchange in Hong Kong on October 6, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg>

Hong Kong clawed its way back to third spot among the world's largest fundraising destinations in 2022, as 75 IPOs brought the year's total funds raised to US$12.69 billion. But that represented a 70.5 per cent drop compared to the US$42.96 billion raised in 2021, Refinitiv data showed.

Investors are still adopting a wait-and-see approach, which is slowing the recovery of the IPO market, according to Wong, as companies wait for the market to improve before going public.

The main sectors that generated listings in the first half of the year were industrial and materials; retail; consumer goods and services; and financial services. PwC expects spin-off businesses to feature prominently in the second half of the year as companies seek to realise value and maintain competitiveness.

On the IPO horizon, Alibaba Group Holding said in mid-May that it expects to spin off two business units: Freshippo, its supermarket chain, in the next six to 12 months, and Cainiao, its logistics arm, in 12 to 18 months. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.

Biopharmaceutical manufacturer HighTide Therapeutics and artificial-intelligence and electronics company Mobvoi are also expected to launch IPOs in Hong Kong, with estimated fundraising to total up to US$500 million.

Government policies to support local innovation and technology, coupled with the new Chapter 18C of the listings regime, which eases listing requirements for specialist technology companies, should lead more technology companies to set up or expand in Hong Kong, said Eddie Wong, partner of capital markets services at PwC Hong Kong.

In the second half of 2023, new economy businesses including biotechnology and specialist technology companies, will continue to list on the Hong Kong stock exchange, Wong added.

"We hope the governments of Hong Kong and Mainland China will expand the scope of Stock Connect, thus providing more opportunities for businesses and investors," said Benson Wong.

Mainland China exchanges also saw a smaller number of A-share IPOs in the first half of the year, according to PwC. A projected 160 IPOs by the end of June would represent a 5 per cent year-on-year drop in the number of IPOs, while total funds raised in the first six months are forecast to drop 38 per cent to around 190 billion yuan (US$26.6 billion).

While A-share IPOs and financing decreased year-on-year, the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges still rank first and second in the world, respectively, in terms of fundraising.

PwC predicts up to 330 A-share IPOs on mainland China exchanges for the full year, with funds raised reaching 500 billion yuan, preserving China's hold on the top ranking among global IPO venues.

