Hong Kong's third richest family makes US$4.6 billion takeover offer for NWS to help ease debt burden at New World Development

Hong Kong's third richest family, led by billionaire Henry Cheng Kar-shun, is seeking full control of its infrastructure unit NWS Holdings in a takeover offer that values the target at HK$35.8 billion (US$4.6 billion). The offer will help lighten the debt load at New World Development.

The family, through Chow Tai Fook Enterprise, offered HK$9.15 per share for NWS it does not already own, a 14.5 per cent premium to the stock's last traded price before trading was halted last week for the announcement. It plans to retain NWS's listing status.

The offer is for about 95 per cent of the shares not under its direct control, including a 60.9 per cent block held by New World Development (NWD), a family-controlled developer that has been struggling with debt burden.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

That block is worth HK$21.8 billion, from which New World Development has proposed to hand out HK$4 billion as special dividend to its shareholders to gain their approval.

(L to R) New World's CFO Au Tak-cheong, executive vice-chairman Adrian Cheng, chairman Henry Cheng Kar-shun and executive director Gary Chen meet the press in 2016. Photo: Jonathan Wong alt=(L to R) New World's CFO Au Tak-cheong, executive vice-chairman Adrian Cheng, chairman Henry Cheng Kar-shun and executive director Gary Chen meet the press in 2016. Photo: Jonathan Wong>

NWS surged 9.4 per cent to HK$8.74 after the announcement, while New World Development rallied 7.1 per cent to HK$20.90.

The offer will "immediately strengthen NWD's financial position, enhance [its] strategic focus on property development, property investment and property related businesses", according to the exchange filing. It will also help "unlock value for NWD shareholders."

New World Development, one of the city's largest developers, in December announced the sale of the Pentahotel Hong Kong for HK$2 billion, part of a plan to offload HK$10 billion in noncore assets by September 2023 amid higher borrowing costs.

HSBC, BOCI Asia and ING Bank are advising the Cheng family on the takeover.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.