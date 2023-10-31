This Hong Lai Huat Group Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of Hong Lai Huat Group Limited's (SGX:CTO ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Hong Lai Huat Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Deputy Chairman & Group CEO Bee Huat Ong bought S$264k worth of shares at a price of S$0.066 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than S$0.052 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Bee Huat Ong.

Bee Huat Ong bought 5.00m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of S$0.067. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Hong Lai Huat Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Hong Lai Huat Group insiders own 60% of the company, currently worth about S$16m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hong Lai Huat Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Hong Lai Huat Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Hong Lai Huat Group insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Hong Lai Huat Group (2 are concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

