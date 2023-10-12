Hong Leong Bank Berhad (KLSE:HLBANK) Is Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.38

Hong Leong Bank Berhad (KLSE:HLBANK) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 22nd of November to MYR0.38. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 3.0%, which is below the industry average.

Check out our latest analysis for Hong Leong Bank Berhad

Hong Leong Bank Berhad's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end.

Hong Leong Bank Berhad has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on Hong Leong Bank Berhad's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 32%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 20.1%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 33% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.42 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.59. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.5% per annum over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Hong Leong Bank Berhad Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Hong Leong Bank Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 7.6% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Hong Leong Bank Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Is Hong Leong Bank Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.