Hong Leong Bank Berhad (KLSE:HLBANK) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.25

The board of Hong Leong Bank Berhad (KLSE:HLBANK) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 26th of March, with investors receiving MYR0.25 per share. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 3.0%.

Hong Leong Bank Berhad's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Hong Leong Bank Berhad has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 33%, which means that Hong Leong Bank Berhad would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 57.4%. The future payout ratio could be 34% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.45 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.59. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.7% a year over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Hong Leong Bank Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 7.6% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Hong Leong Bank Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

