Hong Leong Capital Berhad's (KLSE:HLCAP) Dividend Is Being Reduced To MYR0.17

Hong Leong Capital Berhad's (KLSE:HLCAP) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to MYR0.17 on the 21st of November. Despite the cut, the dividend yield of 3.2% will still be comparable to other companies in the industry.

Hong Leong Capital Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before this announcement, Hong Leong Capital Berhad was paying out 80% of earnings, but a comparatively small 8.8% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 6.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 93%, which is definitely on the higher side.

Hong Leong Capital Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Hong Leong Capital Berhad's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.15 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.17. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.4% a year over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's not great to see that Hong Leong Capital Berhad's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 6.5% per year over the past five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

In Summary

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Hong Leong Capital Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

