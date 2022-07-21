Hong Leong Financial Group Named Malaysia's Best Managed Bank and Financial Holding Group 2022 by The Asian Banker

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Leong Financial Group ("HLFG" or the "Group") was lauded as the Best Managed Bank and Financial Holding group in Malaysia by the prestigious The Asian Banker Leadership Achievement Awards 2022.

HLFG’s President & CEO, Tan Kong Khoon was also named The Asian Banker CEO Leadership Achievement for Malaysia Award

Held once every three years, the Leadership Achievement Awards program is a highly coveted and exclusive recognition of its kind for any top banker in the industry due to its stringent evaluation process, focused on the performance of CEOs, chairmen and boards in financial services in Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

The Asian Banker shared that HLFG was recognised because of its leadership which has been instrumental in entrenching digital transformation across the Group as well as preparing the Group's transition towards a green and sustainable future. This is done through the implementation of ESG frameworks across all operating companies in the Group. Operating companies include Hong Leong Bank, Hong Leong Assurance, Hong Leong Capital and Hong Leong Asset Management.

HLFG's President & Chief Executive Officer, Tan Kong Khoon commented on the win, "On behalf of the Group, we are honoured to be recognised for such a distinguished award. We have to attribute this win to our operating companies which have shown resiliency and tremendous growth by prioritising fit-for-future digital strategies and long-term sustainability despite the unprecedented circumstances brought by the pandemic. The validation garnered from The Asian Banker will continue to fuel our passion for building an integrated and highly innovative financial services organization that always has a finger on the pulse of our customers' needs."

Despite the challenges during the period under review, HLFG sustained its growth trajectory with key capital, liquidity and credit metrics remaining sound. In the financial year ended 30 June 2021, the Group recorded a commendable net profit attributable to shareholders of $552.49 million (MYR 2.3 billion), higher by 21.9% as compared to the previous financial year.

Additionally, the Group met globally recognised standards for inclusion in the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index, designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating good ESG practices.

Alongside the Best Managed Bank and Financial Holding Group in Malaysia award, Tan Kong Khoon was named The Asian Banker CEO Leadership Achievement for Malaysia Award for the period from January 2019 to December 2021.

