Hong Leong Industries Berhad (KLSE:HLIND) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.20

The board of Hong Leong Industries Berhad (KLSE:HLIND) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.20 per share on the 21st of December. This means the annual payment is 6.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Hong Leong Industries Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Hong Leong Industries Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 5.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 62% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.26 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.57. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.2% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Hong Leong Industries Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Although it's important to note that Hong Leong Industries Berhad's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Hong Leong Industries Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

