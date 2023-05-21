Hong Leong Industries Berhad (KLSE:HLIND) Is Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.37

Hong Leong Industries Berhad (KLSE:HLIND) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 20th of June to MYR0.37, which will be 5.7% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of MYR0.35. The payment will take the dividend yield to 5.9%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Hong Leong Industries Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Hong Leong Industries Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 18.6% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 56% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.24 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.55. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.6% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Hong Leong Industries Berhad might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Hong Leong Industries Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 19% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like Hong Leong Industries Berhad's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Hong Leong Industries Berhad is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hong Leong Industries Berhad (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing.

