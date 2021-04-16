Hongkong Land Invests in Sustainability, as the Group Signs HK$6.85 Billion Sustainability-Linked Loans

HONG KONG, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hongkong Land announced today the signing of HK$6.85 billion in sustainability-linked loans, further building on its commitment to sustainable financing following the announcement in August last year of its first sustainability-linked loan of HK$1 billion with DBS.

Five sustainability-linked revolving credit facilities totalling HK$6.85 billion have been signed since November 2020. Two four-year loan facilities with DBS (HK$1.5 billion) and MUFG (HK$900 million), and three five-year loan facilities with BOCHK (HK$2.7 billion), HSBC (HK$1 billion) and OCBC Bank (HK$750 million).

Hongkong Land will be eligible to receive a tiered discount on the interest rate of the loans if it achieves ESG targets agreed with the respective banks. These targets include demonstrating continuous improvements in greenhouse gas emissions, electricity consumption, food waste, and solar energy generation, whilst maintaining green building certifications for Hongkong Land's portfolio in the Central Business District of Hong Kong.

The proceeds of the loans will be used for general working capital and corporate funding purposes, and to further fund ongoing green building initiatives.

Mr Robert Wong, Chief Executive of Hongkong Land, said, "These sustainability-linked loans further demonstrate the integration of sustainability in all aspects of our business, and our desire to continue to support the development of sustainable capital markets in the region."

Mr Wang Bing, Deputy Chief Executive of BOCHK, said, "BOCHK is delighted to offer this sustainability-linked loan to Hongkong Land. Sustainability is a key initiative under the Bank's core strategic goals. As environment, social and governance is integrated to the Bank's policies, we encourage and support corporate customers to establish sustainable business models, by providing them with diversified sustainable financial services including deposits, loans, bonds, as well as acting as adviser."

Mr Alex Cheung, Managing Director and Head of Institutional Banking Group at DBS Hong Kong, said, "As a purpose-driven bank, DBS remains committed to supporting our customers in accelerating their sustainability journey to generate long-term value for the community. We are proud to partner with Hongkong Land again in supporting their sustainability ambitions, as they continue on their journey to make positive social and environmental impact."

Mr Jonathan Drew, Managing Director, ESG Solutions at HSBC, said, "It is encouraging to see Hongkong Land set out a diverse and ambitious set of targets tying its funding strategy to its sustainability commitments. Bold action from such a prestigious and well-known Hong Kong institution should encourage more organisations across the city to follow suit. Working with clients, we are proud to support Hong Kong's transition to a low carbon economy by using the financial system to incentivise more sustainable business growth."

Mr Tony Lee, Managing Director and Head of Global Corporate Banking, East Asia of MUFG Bank said, "MUFG is an active and leading market participant in ESG-linked financing and is committed to supporting our clients in making a difference. We are proud to be a close partner of Hongkong Land in its sustainability journey, contributing to the ongoing development of greener capital markets in the region."

Mr Tan Wing Ming, Regional General Manager for North East Asia of OCBC Bank, said, "Over the last few years, sustainability has taken on a greater importance for many of our customers and sustainable finance has become a key part of their sustainability strategy. The commitment from our long-time customer Hongkong Land – which has multiple sustainable financing transactions under its belt – is proof of that. We are pleased to provide them with our support as we continue towards our goal of building a S$25 billion sustainable finance portfolio by 2025."

Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. The Group owns and manages more than 850,000 sq. m. of prime office and luxury retail property in key Asian cities, principally in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing and Jakarta. The Group also has a number of high quality residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects under development in cities across China and Southeast Asia. In Singapore, its subsidiary, MCL Land, is a well-established residential developer. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. The Group's assets and investments are managed from Hong Kong by Hongkong Land Limited. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

BOCHK

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited ("BOCHK") is a leading commercial banking group in Hong Kong with strong market positions in all major businesses. We have the most extensive branch network and diverse service platforms in Hong Kong, including more than 190 branches, 280 automated banking centres, efficient e-channels of over 1,000 self-service machines, as well as efficient e-channels such as Internet and Mobile Banking services. We offer a comprehensive range of financial, investment and wealth management services to personal, corporate and institutional customers. We are actively pushing forward our regional development and expanding our business in the Southeast Asian region. With our branches and subsidiaries in Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Brunei and Myanmar, we support customers in the region with professional and high-quality financial services.

BOCHK is one of the three note-issuing banks and the sole clearing bank for Renminbi ("RMB") business in Hong Kong. Our strong RMB franchise has made us the first choice for customers in RMB business. Through close cooperation with our parent bank Bank of China, we provide a full range of high-quality cross-border services to multinationals, cross-border customers, mainland enterprises going global, central banks and super-sovereign organisations.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, BOCHK's holding company, is one of the largest listed companies on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with stock code "2388" and ADR OTC Symbol "BHKLY".

DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named "World's Best Bank" by Euromoney, "Global Bank of the Year" by The Banker and "Best Bank in the World" by Global Finance. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named "World's Best Digital Bank" by Euromoney. In addition, DBS has been accorded the "Safest Bank in Asia" award by Global Finance for 12 consecutive years from 2009 to 2020.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, and positively impacting communities through supporting social enterprises, as it banks the Asian way. It has also established a SGD 50 million foundation to strengthen its corporate social responsibility efforts in Singapore and across Asia.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC)

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited is the founding member of the HSBC Group. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,984bn at 31 December 2020, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

For more information, please visit https://www.hsbc.com.hk/.

MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 2,600 locations in more than 50 markets. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing.

The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

MUFG Bank, Ltd. is Japan's premier bank, with a global network spanning more than 50 markets. Outside of Japan, the bank offers an extensive scope of commercial and investment banking products and services to businesses, governments and individuals worldwide.

In Asia, MUFG has a presence across 20 markets – Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, South Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

It has also formed strategic partnerships with some of the most prominent banks in Southeast Asia, further augmenting its unrivalled network across the region – VietinBank in Vietnam, Krungsri in Thailand, Security Bank in the Philippines and Bank Danamon in Indonesia.

For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

OCBC Bank

OCBC Bank is the longest established Singapore bank, formed in 1932 from the merger of three local banks, the oldest of which was founded in 1912. It is now the second largest financial services group in Southeast Asia by assets and one of the world's most highly-rated banks, with an Aa1 rating from Moody's. Recognised for its financial strength and stability, OCBC Bank is consistently ranked among the World's Top 50 Safest Banks by Global Finance and has been named Best Managed Bank in Singapore by The Asian Banker.

OCBC Bank and its subsidiaries offer a broad array of commercial banking, specialist financial and wealth management services, ranging from consumer, corporate, investment, private and transaction banking to treasury, insurance, asset management and stockbroking services.

OCBC Bank's key markets are Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Greater China. It has more than 480 branches and representative offices in 19 countries and regions. These include over 230 branches and offices in Indonesia under subsidiary Bank OCBC NISP, and over 70 branches and offices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR under OCBC Wing Hang.

OCBC Bank's private banking services are provided by its wholly-owned subsidiary Bank of Singapore, which operates on a unique open-architecture product platform to source for the best-in-class products to meet its clients' goals.

OCBC Bank's insurance subsidiary, Great Eastern Holdings, is the oldest and most established life insurance group in Singapore and Malaysia. Its asset management subsidiary, Lion Global Investors, is one of the largest private sector asset management companies in Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit www.ocbc.com.

SOURCE Hongkong Land