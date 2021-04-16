U.S. markets open in 8 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.25
    -5.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,902.00
    -21.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,981.75
    -32.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.30
    -3.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    +0.03 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.70
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1963
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    -1.6380 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.57
    -16.99 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0024 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8280
    +0.1120 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,181.94
    -969.11 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,376.88
    -4.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,983.50
    +43.92 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,678.87
    +36.18 (+0.12%)
     

Hongkong Land Invests in Sustainability, as the Group Signs HK$6.85 Billion Sustainability-Linked Loans

·9 min read

HONG KONG, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hongkong Land announced today the signing of HK$6.85 billion in sustainability-linked loans, further building on its commitment to sustainable financing following the announcement in August last year of its first sustainability-linked loan of HK$1 billion with DBS.

Hongkong Land Logo
Hongkong Land Logo

Five sustainability-linked revolving credit facilities totalling HK$6.85 billion have been signed since November 2020. Two four-year loan facilities with DBS (HK$1.5 billion) and MUFG (HK$900 million), and three five-year loan facilities with BOCHK (HK$2.7 billion), HSBC (HK$1 billion) and OCBC Bank (HK$750 million).

Hongkong Land will be eligible to receive a tiered discount on the interest rate of the loans if it achieves ESG targets agreed with the respective banks. These targets include demonstrating continuous improvements in greenhouse gas emissions, electricity consumption, food waste, and solar energy generation, whilst maintaining green building certifications for Hongkong Land's portfolio in the Central Business District of Hong Kong.

The proceeds of the loans will be used for general working capital and corporate funding purposes, and to further fund ongoing green building initiatives.

Mr Robert Wong, Chief Executive of Hongkong Land, said, "These sustainability-linked loans further demonstrate the integration of sustainability in all aspects of our business, and our desire to continue to support the development of sustainable capital markets in the region."

Mr Wang Bing, Deputy Chief Executive of BOCHK, said, "BOCHK is delighted to offer this sustainability-linked loan to Hongkong Land. Sustainability is a key initiative under the Bank's core strategic goals. As environment, social and governance is integrated to the Bank's policies, we encourage and support corporate customers to establish sustainable business models, by providing them with diversified sustainable financial services including deposits, loans, bonds, as well as acting as adviser."

Mr Alex Cheung, Managing Director and Head of Institutional Banking Group at DBS Hong Kong, said, "As a purpose-driven bank, DBS remains committed to supporting our customers in accelerating their sustainability journey to generate long-term value for the community. We are proud to partner with Hongkong Land again in supporting their sustainability ambitions, as they continue on their journey to make positive social and environmental impact."

Mr Jonathan Drew, Managing Director, ESG Solutions at HSBC, said, "It is encouraging to see Hongkong Land set out a diverse and ambitious set of targets tying its funding strategy to its sustainability commitments. Bold action from such a prestigious and well-known Hong Kong institution should encourage more organisations across the city to follow suit. Working with clients, we are proud to support Hong Kong's transition to a low carbon economy by using the financial system to incentivise more sustainable business growth."

Mr Tony Lee, Managing Director and Head of Global Corporate Banking, East Asia of MUFG Bank said, "MUFG is an active and leading market participant in ESG-linked financing and is committed to supporting our clients in making a difference. We are proud to be a close partner of Hongkong Land in its sustainability journey, contributing to the ongoing development of greener capital markets in the region."

Mr Tan Wing Ming, Regional General Manager for North East Asia of OCBC Bank, said, "Over the last few years, sustainability has taken on a greater importance for many of our customers and sustainable finance has become a key part of their sustainability strategy. The commitment from our long-time customer Hongkong Land – which has multiple sustainable financing transactions under its belt – is proof of that. We are pleased to provide them with our support as we continue towards our goal of building a S$25 billion sustainable finance portfolio by 2025."

Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. The Group owns and manages more than 850,000 sq. m. of prime office and luxury retail property in key Asian cities, principally in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing and Jakarta. The Group also has a number of high quality residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects under development in cities across China and Southeast Asia. In Singapore, its subsidiary, MCL Land, is a well-established residential developer. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. The Group's assets and investments are managed from Hong Kong by Hongkong Land Limited. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

BOCHK

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited ("BOCHK") is a leading commercial banking group in Hong Kong with strong market positions in all major businesses. We have the most extensive branch network and diverse service platforms in Hong Kong, including more than 190 branches, 280 automated banking centres, efficient e-channels of over 1,000 self-service machines, as well as efficient e-channels such as Internet and Mobile Banking services. We offer a comprehensive range of financial, investment and wealth management services to personal, corporate and institutional customers. We are actively pushing forward our regional development and expanding our business in the Southeast Asian region. With our branches and subsidiaries in Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Brunei and Myanmar, we support customers in the region with professional and high-quality financial services.

BOCHK is one of the three note-issuing banks and the sole clearing bank for Renminbi ("RMB") business in Hong Kong. Our strong RMB franchise has made us the first choice for customers in RMB business. Through close cooperation with our parent bank Bank of China, we provide a full range of high-quality cross-border services to multinationals, cross-border customers, mainland enterprises going global, central banks and super-sovereign organisations.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, BOCHK's holding company, is one of the largest listed companies on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with stock code "2388" and ADR OTC Symbol "BHKLY".

DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named "World's Best Bank" by Euromoney, "Global Bank of the Year" by The Banker and "Best Bank in the World" by Global Finance. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named "World's Best Digital Bank" by Euromoney. In addition, DBS has been accorded the "Safest Bank in Asia" award by Global Finance for 12 consecutive years from 2009 to 2020.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, and positively impacting communities through supporting social enterprises, as it banks the Asian way. It has also established a SGD 50 million foundation to strengthen its corporate social responsibility efforts in Singapore and across Asia.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC)

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited is the founding member of the HSBC Group. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,984bn at 31 December 2020, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

For more information, please visit https://www.hsbc.com.hk/.

MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 2,600 locations in more than 50 markets. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing.

The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

MUFG Bank, Ltd. is Japan's premier bank, with a global network spanning more than 50 markets. Outside of Japan, the bank offers an extensive scope of commercial and investment banking products and services to businesses, governments and individuals worldwide.

In Asia, MUFG has a presence across 20 markets – Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, South Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

It has also formed strategic partnerships with some of the most prominent banks in Southeast Asia, further augmenting its unrivalled network across the region – VietinBank in Vietnam, Krungsri in Thailand, Security Bank in the Philippines and Bank Danamon in Indonesia.

For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

OCBC Bank

OCBC Bank is the longest established Singapore bank, formed in 1932 from the merger of three local banks, the oldest of which was founded in 1912. It is now the second largest financial services group in Southeast Asia by assets and one of the world's most highly-rated banks, with an Aa1 rating from Moody's. Recognised for its financial strength and stability, OCBC Bank is consistently ranked among the World's Top 50 Safest Banks by Global Finance and has been named Best Managed Bank in Singapore by The Asian Banker.

OCBC Bank and its subsidiaries offer a broad array of commercial banking, specialist financial and wealth management services, ranging from consumer, corporate, investment, private and transaction banking to treasury, insurance, asset management and stockbroking services.

OCBC Bank's key markets are Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Greater China. It has more than 480 branches and representative offices in 19 countries and regions. These include over 230 branches and offices in Indonesia under subsidiary Bank OCBC NISP, and over 70 branches and offices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR under OCBC Wing Hang.

OCBC Bank's private banking services are provided by its wholly-owned subsidiary Bank of Singapore, which operates on a unique open-architecture product platform to source for the best-in-class products to meet its clients' goals.

OCBC Bank's insurance subsidiary, Great Eastern Holdings, is the oldest and most established life insurance group in Singapore and Malaysia. Its asset management subsidiary, Lion Global Investors, is one of the largest private sector asset management companies in Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit www.ocbc.com.

For further information, please contact:

Hongkong Land
Jennifer Lam +852 2842 8222 jennifer.lam@hkland.com
Charles Ngai +852 2842 8541 charles.ngai@hkland.com

Golin
Maxson Tsang +852 2501 7907 mtsang@golin.com
Katherine Ng +852 2501 7925 kng@golin.com

SOURCE Hongkong Land

Recommended Stories

  • World stocks soar to fresh peaks, dollar slips

    Major global stock indexes scaled new peaks on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. and European earnings pointed to a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, while the dollar dipped to three-week lows as Treasury yields held below recent highs. High-flying growth stocks declined on Wall Street, sending the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower in afternoon trade, while underpriced value stocks rose, lifting the Dow to a new record. U.S. import prices increased more than expected in March, lifted by higher costs for petroleum products and tight supply chains in the latest data to show inflation is heating up as economies reopen.

  • World stocks rally as Treasury yields tumble

    World stock markets extended a five-day run of fresh highs on Thursday, fueled by upbeat earnings and strong U.S. economic data that herald a solid recovery ahead, while Russian markets tumbled at the prospect of the harshest U.S. sanctions in years. Major stock indexes posted record highs, including MSCI's global benchmark, Europe's broad STOXX 600, the Dow Industrials and the U.S. benchmark S&P 500, as bonds yields tumbled. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note slid below 1.6% to yield 1.563%, a fall of 7.4 basis points that helped spur renewed buying of big tech stocks in the biggest single-day decline in the benchmark's yield in almost three months.

  • Policy hawks, courts will test ECB and euro debt markets

    Euro zone politicians, courts and policy hawks will pose a stiff challenge this year to the ECB's resolve to pin down the bloc's borrowing costs, precisely at a time when higher U.S. Treasury yields are tempting investors away from European markets. The European Central Bank has held sovereign debt yields low through bond purchases, and recently increased buying in its 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.22 trillion) emergency stimulus scheme, known as PEPP. And it is no longer battling alone to support the euro economy, as the pandemic induced governments to spend more and to create an 800 billion-euro Recovery Fund, seeded by joint European Union borrowing.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end mixed after bank earnings, Coinbase falls below debut price

    Stocks traded mixed Wednesday afternoon, with traders digesting a slew of earnings results from big banks that largely topped expectations. The Dow set a fresh record high as shares of Goldman Sachs advanced after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

  • Gold Rises With Soft Dollar, Declining Yields After U.S. Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose to the highest since late February, putting the metal on course for a second straight weekly gain on help from declines in the dollar and bond yields.A gauge of the dollar fell as much as 0.2%, and 10-year Treasury yields slumped to lowest in a month. The declines came after U.S. retail sales accelerated in March by the most in 10 months as business reopenings, increased hiring and a fresh round of stimulus checks emboldened shoppers, while U.S. March industrial production rose less than expected.“Gold finally trades above recent highs behind a cocktail of lower yields, a soft dollar and a weaker-than-expected industrial production and capacity-utilization report,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. The production report “indicates the real economy remains uncertain, while the strong retail sales report was purely stimulus-based and transitory.”Bullion has been confined to a narrow trading range this month, with shifts largely driven by movements in the dollar and bond yields. The precious metal has declined more than 7% this year as gold-backed exchange-traded funds witnessed sustained outflows, after playing a crucial role in 2020’s record rally. Net sales continued yesterday.“Gold is unable to make any further significant and sustainable gains due to a lack of support from financial investors,” Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank AG, wrote in a note. “There is still no sign of any trend reversal in gold ETFs.”Spot gold rose as much as 1.9% to $1,769.67 an ounce, the highest since Feb. 26. Futures for June delivery on the Comex rose 1.8% to settle at $1,766.80 an ounce. Spot silver, platinum and palladium also advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1%.Bullion rose above its 50-day moving average, but “a decisive move above $1,760 is still required to open a path to $1,800,” said BMO’s Wong.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Activist investor Elliott takes multibillion pound stake in GSK, FT says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a multi-billion pound stake in GlaxoSmithKline, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, after a year that has seen the British pharma firm take a backseat role in the COVID-19 vaccine race. Elliott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Europeans want digital euro to be private, safe and cheap - ECB survey

    Euro zone citizens expect the European Central Bank's proposed digital euro to be private, safe and cheap, a survey showed on Wednesday, as the ECB warned that any launch was still several years away. The ECB is studying an electronic form of cash to complement banknotes and coins in a bid to stem competition from cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Tether and Facebook’s proposed Diem. An ECB consultation showed that privacy, a key feature of cash that some fear will get lost when switching to an electronic means of payment, was the number one priority for both private individuals and professionals.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stuck Around $63K as COIN Hype Loses Steam

    Also, ether continued to move higher after the Berlin Fork.

  • Treasury Traders Seek Moment of Truth From Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- As Japan’s life insurers lay out their annual strategies this month, traders will be looking for the answer to one question -- what do some of the world’s biggest investors plan to do about Treasuries?With the path of Treasury yields set to determine investments across the financial world, the intentions of a large cohort of the biggest foreign holders of U.S. government debt will be a crucial input. Japanese investors were on track to be net sellers of Treasuries for the sixth year in seven in their fiscal year to March, according to U.S. Treasury data through January. Some predict a return to purchases in 2021.With combined assets equivalent to $3.6 trillion, and one-quarter of this in foreign securities, even minor shifts in Japanese insurer allocations can impact markets. Furious selling by Japanese funds in February helped fuel the biggest monthly decline in Treasuries since 2016, and with benchmark yields close to their highest in a year, bond investors are keen to know at what levels lifers will become more inclined to buy.“Life insurers are expected to be aggressive about investing in foreign bonds, and are probably looking for the right timing to buy when markets settle down,” said Hiroshi Yokotani, managing director and portfolio strategist for fixed income and currencies at State Street Global Advisors. “The U.S is seen to be the most attractive destination taking account of hedge costs.”Life insurers will start announcing their allocation plans for the new fiscal year later this month. Among them are the nation’s leading Nippon Life Insurance Co. and Japan Post, which is also known as Kampo Life.Treasuries AttractionAfter reaching a record closing low of around 0.5% last August, the 10-year Treasury yield has rebounded and traded at just over 1.60% on Wednesday. That increase makes Treasuries relatively more attractive to some of the credit products which have been preferred by Japan’s life insurers in recent years, where spreads have tumbled close to historic lows.“Credit investment has depressed spreads to historically expensive levels, so investing in Treasuries looks safer in the longer run,” said Akio Kato, general manager of strategic research and investment at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management. “Abundant cash held by investors will keep money flowing into credit but it’s doubtful if the size will be big.”Given the recent flattening of the U.S. 10-year/30-year yield curve -- where the spread was about 68 basis points on Wednesday -- lifers may wait until it steepens back toward 100 basis points before buying Treasuries, Kato added.For State Street’s Yokotani, Treasuries are also more attractive than agency bonds -- such as those of Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae -- which tend to be more volatile when yields are rising.Hedge CallAside from choosing where to invest, Japanese investors also have to decide whether to hedge out their currency risk or not. The yen was the worst-performing Group-of-10 currency in the first quarter of 2021 and is down over 5% against the dollar year-to-date.Short-term rates pinned at low levels have kept hedging costs near historic lows, providing a favorable environment. Japanese investors currently get a yield of almost 1.3% from a 10-year Treasury note after taking account of hedging costs, compared to just 0.65% for local 30-year government bonds.“Returns generated from currency-hedged U.S. Treasuries investment could be too attractive to resist,” said Satoshi Nagami, head of the global strategies investment group at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co. Japanese investors “wouldn’t be too aggressive early in the new fiscal year, but I don’t think they feel negative about allocating funds into overseas debt this year.”Life insurers extended a net sale of foreign bonds for a ninth consecutive month in March, the longest ever streak in Ministry of Finance data going back to 2001. That made them a net foreign bond seller for a fiscal year for the first time in seven years.Still, not everyone is convinced Japan’s investors will rush back into Treasuries given the risk yields could continue to rise -- Masahiko Loo, fixed-income portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein Japan in Tokyo sees credit continuing to attract more interest. But a consensus does seem to have formed on where they will invest.“This year, Japanese investor strategy will be simple, to focus on the U.S.,” Loo said.(Corrects timing of announcements in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Greensill Administrators Probing Transfers to Founder’s Brother

    (Bloomberg) -- Administrators to the Australian holding company of Greensill Capital have asked it to clarify a series of payments linked to the brother of founder Lex Greensill, amounting to $174 million.In a report prepared ahead of a creditor meeting scheduled for April 22, Grant Thornton says it’s seeking details on several transactions identified as “payment of proceeds PG Family Trust.”Transactions were recorded between October and December 2019 in a liability account labeled “Repayable Within a Year,” according to the report.“Management have indicated that these transactions in part relate to the sale of shares by Peter Greensill, however at this stage we are not in possession of sufficient documentation to confirm,” the administrators said.“We have made additional inquiries of the directors and management in relation to this account,” they said.A New York-based spokesman for Greensill Capital declined to comment.The report also states administrators couldn’t find record of payment for transferring ownership of the Greensill’s family farming company to Peter Greensill in April last year.The administrators took charge of Greensill Capital Pty Ltd. last month after the lender failed to extend insurance on some of the loans it sourced and packaged. They are now looking to recover cash for creditors, including employees, the Greensill family trust, Credit Suisse Group AG and Softbank Group Corp. They also recommended creditors wind up the company at next week’s meeting.The holding company has $777 million of receivables owed by the U.K. operating unit, and $1.1 billion of external debt, according to the report.The 37 employees of the unit are likely to be paid in full, while any payment to unsecured creditors will depend on the recovery of assets in the U.K. and Germany.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The World Is Watching as Coinbase Goes Public

    Exchange executives worldwide say the direct listing could spur adoption and acceptance of crypto.

  • Betty Liu’s D & Z SPAC Said In Talks to Merge With Simplifi

    (Bloomberg) -- D & Z Media Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company co-sponsored by Intercontinental Exchange Inc., is in talks to merge with Simplifi Holdings Inc., an advertising technology platform, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The SPAC is seeking to raise new equity to support a transaction that values the combined entity at $1.5 billion or more, said one of the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. Terms aren’t finalized and it’s possible talks could fall apart.Representatives for D & Z, Simplifi and private equity firm GTCR, Simplifi’s majority owner, declined to comment.Simplifi, which also does business as Simpli.fi, makes software that enables buyers of localized advertising to execute campaigns across various digital formats and devices. It says its platform is used by over 30,000 active advertisers including agencies, media groups, networks, and trading desks that collectively run 130,000 active daily campaigns.Simplifi is led by co-founders Chief Executive Officer Frost Prioleau and Chief Technology Officer Paul Harrison. The company recently bolstered its board with the appointment of Lynda Clarizio, a former Nielsen and AppNexus executive.D & Z is led by Chairman and CEO Betty Liu, a media entrepreneur and alumnus of both the New York Stock Exchange and Bloomberg TV. The blank-check firm raised about $288 million in a January initial public offering and said it would focus on finding a targets in the media and education technology sectors. Intercontinental Exchange and Navigation Capital Partners are co-sponsors of the SPAC, filings show.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Underpinned by Retreating Government Bond Yields

    Gold is rallying because U.S. Treasury yields are trading lower, despite strong weekly jobless claims and booming monthly retail sales data.

  • Stocks Close at Record Highs; Bond Yields Tumble: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks jumped to record highs with retail sales and weekly jobless claims data signaling an accelerating recovery in the world’s biggest economy. Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes dropped the most since February.The S&P 500 advanced to an all-time high, led by the real estate, health care and technology sectors. Financial shares declined with yields falling, even after Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. posted better-than-forecast trading revenue. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq 100 indexes also reached all-time peaks.“The consumer is ready to go out and spend, after nearly a year of lockdowns from Covid-19,” said Vanessa Martinez, managing director and partner at The Lerner Group, a Chicago-based wealth management firm. “There is plenty of pent-up demand in the economy.”The ruble slid as the Biden administration imposed new sanctions on some Russian debt, individuals and entities in retaliation for alleged misconduct related to the SolarWinds hack and the U.S. election. Traders suggested international concerns may have helped fuel the rally in Treasuries, with many investors caught positioned for higher yields.“This continues to be one of the more confusing dynamics in markets at least right now,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the U.S. SPDR exchange-traded fund business at State Street Global Advisors. “I think part of it is that you saw the 10-year make a very rapid move over a very short period of time, so this could be a pause before it starts to move higher again.”Expectations of a strong economic recovery, combined with optimism over monetary and fiscal stimulus, have pushed equities to record levels this week as company reporting continues. Still, investors are closely monitoring developments on the vaccine rollout, while also keeping an eye on the threat from rising inflation.“We are probably entering the last stage of the pricing of the growth acceleration, and we see encouraging signs suggesting the ‘reflationary’ environment can continue and be supportive for risky assets in the near term,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by Alessio Rizzi wrote in a note. “Across assets we continue to prefer equity over credit, and favor a pro-cyclical stance within equity.”Elsewhere, Bitcoin gained and Coinbase Global Inc. fell even following news that three funds at Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management bought shares at Wednesday’s debut of the largest digital asset exchange. Oil edged higher in the wake of Wednesday’s surge.Some key events to watch this week:China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets: StocksThe S&P 500 Index rose 1.1% to a record high as of 4:02 p.m. New York timeThe NASDAQ Composite Index rose 1.3%, more than any closing gain since April 5The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% to a record highThe MSCI World Index rose 0.9% to a record highCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%, falling for the fourth straight day, the longest losing streak since April 6The euro was unchanged at $1.20The British pound climbed 0.1%, rising for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 24The Japanese yen climbed 0.2%, rising for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 22BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 8.1 basis points, more than any closing loss since Feb. 26Germany’s 10-year yield declined 3.2 basis points, more than any closing loss since April 1Britain’s 10-year yield declined 6.7 basis points, more than any closing loss since March 2CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3%, climbing for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 25Gold futures rose 1.7%, the most since March 30For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Heads for Second Weekly Gain as Investors Weigh U.S. Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a second straight weekly advance as bond yields retreated, with investors assessing economic data from the U.S. and China.The latest numbers from both countries show consumer spending boosting the recovery from the pandemic. U.S. retail sales accelerated in March by the most in 10 months as business reopenings, increased hiring and a fresh round of stimulus checks emboldened shoppers. Meanwhile, China’s economy soared in the first quarter, with March retail sales expanding more than forecast.After weeks of being confined to a narrow trading range, gold climbed Thursday to the highest since Feb. 26 amid the surge in Treasuries. Traders suggested foreign buying and geopolitical risks may have contributed to the bond rally, with many investors caught positioned for further weakness. Bullion was also supported this week after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his dovish stance on monetary policy, although the robust economic data and record U.S. equities have posed some headwinds.“The sharp drop in Treasury yields in the face of strong U.S economic data has surprised traders paying attention to the reflation-driven bond sell-off in the last quarter,” said Avtar Sandu, a senior manager for commodities at Phillip Futures Pte. “Although the long-term structural drivers that drove gold to historic highs last year remain in the bigger picture, the fundamental drivers have seen its impact eroded by the opening up of economies. Green shoots are emerging in some of the Covid-19 ravaged countries as indicated by better economic activity.”Spot gold was steady at $1,763.78 an ounce at 12:15 p.m. in Singapore, bringing this week’s gain to 1.1%. Silver, platinum were little changed. Palladium steadied after rising to the highest level in more than a year on Thursday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% to trim a second weekly decline.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • TSMC Lifts Targets After Warning Chip Crunch May Hit 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. warned that a global shortage of semiconductors across industries from automaking to consumer electronics may extend into 2022, prompting the linchpin chipmaker to lift targets on spending and growth for this year.The world’s largest contract chipmaker said Thursday that its auto industry clients can expect chip shortages to begin easing next quarter, alleviating some of the supply disruptions that have forced the likes of General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. to curtail production. But overall deficits of critical semiconductors will last throughout 2021 and potentially into next year, Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei told analysts on a conference call.TSMC now expects investments of about $30 billion on capacity expansions and upgrades this year, up from a previous forecast for as much as $28 billion, Chief Financial Officer Wendell Huang said. It foresees sales in the June quarter at a better-than-projected $12.9 billion to $13.2 billion, driving full-year revenue growth of 20% in dollar terms -- ahead of the “mid-teens” growth predicted in January.But the increased spending means its target for gross margins this quarter came in below expectations at 49.5% to 51.5%, spurring concerns about the longer-term impact on profitability. TSMC’s shares slipped 1.8% in Taipei on Friday, their biggest intraday loss in about three weeks.“The capex boost is a mixed bag with better long-term growth but lower margins,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysLarge depreciation costs from new 5-nm production equipment may lower gross margin by 2%, while slower-than-expected production efficiency improvement implies that gross margin will continue to contract, possibly to under 50% in 2Q.- Charles Shum and Simon Chan, analystsClick here for the research.TSMC joins a growing number of industry giants from Continental AG to Renesas Electronics Corp. and Foxconn Technology Group that warned of longer-than-anticipated deficits thanks to unprecedented demand for everything from cars to game consoles and mobile devices. While Taiwan’s largest chipmaker has kept its fabs running at “over 100% utilization,” the firm doesn’t have enough capacity to satisfy all its customers and it has pledged to invest $100 billion over the next three years to expand.“We see the demand continue to be high,” Wei said. “In 2023, I hope we can offer more capacity to support our customers. At that time, we’ll start to see the supply chain tightness release a little bit.”Read more: See How a Chip Shortage Snarled Everything From Phones to CarsSemiconductor shortages are cascading through the global economy. Automakers like Ford, Nissan Motor Co.and Volkswagen AG have already scaled back production, leading to estimates for more than $60 billion in lost revenue for the industry this year. The situation is likely get worse before it gets better: a rare winter storm in Texas knocked out swaths of U.S. production, while a fire at a key Japan factory will shut the facility for a month. Rival chipmaker Samsung Electronics Co. warned of a “serious imbalance” in the industry.With major American carmakers and other gadget suppliers facing a prolonged shortage of chips, U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed $50 billion to bolster semiconductor research and manufacturing at home. The initiative could aid TSMC’s plan to build a cutting-edge fab in Arizona this year that could cost $12 billion.TSMC is “happy” to support chip manufacturing in the U.S., though research and development and the majority of production will continue to remain in Taiwan, executives said on Thursday. They reiterated that construction of their plant in Arizona will begin this year.Read more: Why Shortages of a $1 Chip Sparked Crisis in Global EconomyNet income for the January-March period climbed 19% to NT$139.7 billion ($4.9 billion), beating the average analyst estimate, buoyed by demand for high-performance computing (HPC) equipment and a milder seasonal effect on smartphone demand. Gross margin for the quarter eased to 52.4% from 54% in the three months prior, due in part to relatively lower levels of utilization and exchange-rate fluctuations. First-quarter revenue rose 17% to NT$362.4 billion, according to a company statement last week.The company said Thursday it now expects to be able to achieve the higher end of its compound annual growth rate target of 10% to 15% for the five years to 2025, citing its investment spending plans.“TSMC’s statement that the chip crunch may spill into 2022 will smooth over concerns that chip demand may fall on overbooking later this year and further boost investors’ confidence in the overall semiconductor demand in the long run,” said Elsa Cheng, an analyst at GF Securities.Shares of TSMC have more than doubled over the past year.TSMC’s most-advanced technologies continued to account for nearly half of revenue in the March quarter, with 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer processes contributing 14% and 35% of sales, respectively. By business segment, its smartphone business amounted for about 45% of revenue, while HPC increased to more than a third, reflecting sustained demand for devices and internet servers even as economies start to emerge from the pandemic.“We are seeing stronger engagement with more customers on 5-nm and 3-nm, in fact the engagement is so strong that we have to really prepare the capacity for it,” Wei said. Smartphones and HPC will be the main drivers for demand of 5-nm, which will contribute around 20% of wafer revenue this year.TSMC Is On Fire. Just Beware of the Flames: Tim Culpan(Updates with share action from the fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock’s Record-Breaking ESG Fund Looks Just Like a Big Tech ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- As the biggest launch in the history of ETFs, it’s a ringing endorsement of all things ESG. But beyond its billion-dollar debut, BlackRock Inc.’s new fund might feel awfully familiar to most investors.The top holdings in the U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (ticker LCTU) -- which lured about $1.25 billion in its first day on Thursday -- turn out to be Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc.The same five companies, in the same order, are the top stakes in the largest environmental, social and governance ETF on the market, the $16.5 billion iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU). That’s also from BlackRock with a fee of 0.15%, half the price of LCTU.In fact, those tech megacaps form the bedrock of many exchange-traded funds, both in the ESG space and beyond. For example, four of them also are among the five largest holdings of the $167 billion Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 ETF (QQQ), which is simply tracking the Nasdaq 100. “The new fund looks akin to any other U.S. tech fund,” said James Pillow, managing director at Moors & Cabot Inc. Its early success is all tied to the growing “drumbeat” to allocate to investments tied to responsible themes, he said.For all their overlap in terms of holdings, there are key differences between funds like LCTU and ESGU.The new arrival is actively managed, and aims to target Russell 1000 companies that are best positioned for a green energy transition, considering issues like clean technology and waste and water management.Meanwhile, its more-established sister product passively tracks an index with a broader ESG remit.The sheer size of some tech names naturally leads to heavy ownership, especially by cap-weighted ESGU. The common holdings also may say more about the tech giants and their commitment to ESG, including clean power, than they do about the funds’ strategies.LCTU’s similarities to more mainstream indexes are intentional, according to Carolyn Weinberg, global head of product for iShares at BlackRock. “It enables our clients to invest as a core part of their portfolio as opposed to a satellite aspect,” she said. “They can build portfolios the way that they traditionally build portfolios, but substitute out the benchmark and add the sustainable or climate version.”The approach has certainly won some early fans. A consortium of large institutions was behind the stellar debut of LCTU and another fund, the BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD), the firm said in a statement. These included the California State Teachers’ Retirement System.Read more: Record Number of ETFs Launch Into Industry Deluged With CashThe record launch comes while many questions linger in the still-maturing ESG sector. A report released Friday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission cautioned that some firms are mis-characterizing their products as ESG, possibly even violating securities laws in the process. The agency didn’t name any companies.“The definition of ESG is wide enough to drive a fleet of semi trucks through,” said Ben Johnson, Morningstar Inc.’s global director of ETF research. Even so, ESG ETFs are in demand. They attracted a record $31 billion in 2020, almost four times the prior year. In January alone, investors added $6.3 billion for a best-ever month. That’s pushed assets to an all-time high of $75 billion, up from less than $10 billion two years ago.“It’s one of the areas where I think you will see growth, but there’s very little consensus as far as how you measure these things,” said Marc Odo, client portfolio manager at Swan Global Investments. “We need to be little bit more diligent about how we use that label.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Day Trader Fever Ticking Back Up in Latest Show of Retail Pluck

    (Bloomberg) -- They’re back. Or rather, they never went away.In a market where stock indexes hit record highs almost every other day, a new report from JPMorgan Chase & Co. finds that do-it-yourself investors are jumping back in. Strategists including Peng Cheng studied recent equity and option transactions from retail investors and concluded these prominent players in the yearlong bull market are once again ratcheting up their wagers.Net buying of stocks from this group averaged $565 million a day last week, ranking in the 92nd percentile of the one-year range. Meanwhile call buying has picked up from recent lows that had prompted speculation the retail army might be in retreat.The data is the latest testament to the resilient appetite among a group of investors whose influence has grown in the stock market during the pandemic age. In an E*Trade Financial survey released earlier this week, more individual investors believe the market is “fully or somewhat” in a bubble, and yet they don’t want to miss it.“Retail flows and confidence, especially these days, are heavily momentum driven,” said Dan Suzuki, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s deputy chief investment officer. “And momentum has been picking up again.”Equity gains are gathering steam amid better-than-expected economic data and corporate earnings. The S&P 500 is poised for its fourth straight weekly advance, while the Nasdaq 100 on Thursday crossed the 14,000 milestone for the first time in history.Read: Day Traders Know a Bubble When They See One, and They Want InDay traders flocked to technology shares, with the Invesco QQQ Trust (ticker QQQ), an ETF tracking the Nasdaq 100, attracting $70 million last week, JPMorgan’s data show. The ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (TQQQ), one that pays investors three times the return of the tech-heavy benchmark, lured $160 million. Apple Inc., Nvidia Corp., Boeing Co. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. were among their most-favored stocks.“Retail activity appears to be picking up again,” JPMorgan’s Cheng wrote in the note. “AAPL, NVDA and UAL are likely benefiting from a renewed interest in growth names and continued reopening theme,” he said, referring to the companies’ tickers.Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp., said in a phone call that investor sentiment is being fueled by a combination of strong market performance, perceptions that the economic outlook is brighter and the sheer availability of cash. He added that these things are “colliding right now to get retail investors more involved in this marketplace.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan, Goldman, other banks jumpstart Q1 earnings season: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

  • When will ‘plus-up’ stimulus check payments arrive? Catch-up COVID payments sent to 700,000 Americans in latest batch

    The IRS sent out COVID-19 relief checks to nearly 2M more Americans, including over 700,000 'plus-up' payments for people eligible for more money.