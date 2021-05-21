Honigman Earns Five Prestigious 'Band 1' Practice Rankings, The Most in Michigan, from Chambers USA
IP Department also recognized in Illinois as office grows
DETROIT, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Honigman LLP Michigan practice groups garnered the highest ranking of 'Band 1' in the 2021 edition of Chambers USA, more than any law firm in Michigan. Honigman's Intellectual Property Department was also ranked in the firm's growing Illinois office.
The prestigious Chambers directory of leading U.S. business law firms and lawyers bestowed the highest ranking 'Band 1,' on the following Honigman practices in Michigan:
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Corporate/M&A
Intellectual Property
Litigation: General Commercial
Real Estate
Honigman's Labor and Employment practice in Michigan was also recognized.
A few of the comments in the Chambers survey include:
"They are thorough, proactive, and provide excellent counsel."
"It is a group of highly talented lawyers who work together effectively as a group."
"The team provides sophisticated legal services and its lawyers are pragmatic and value-driven."
"Our consistently high Chambers USA rankings continue to distinguish us from our peers," said David Foltyn, Honigman Chairman and CEO. "I'm proud of the attorneys who were recognized and grateful for our clients, who, like Chambers, continue to acknowledge our quality work and reputation year after year. We're thrilled to add new rankings in our growing Illinois office in Intellectual Property."
Chambers rankings are based on a range of professional qualities and are independently audited by Chambers USA.
On the individual level, 20 Honigman attorneys were recognized and six of them are ranked in 'Band 1.'
Eminent Practitioner
David Foltyn
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
E. Todd Sable
Joseph Sgroi
Corporate/M&A
Donald Kunz (Senior Statesperson)
Barbara Kaye
David N. Parsigian
Michael D. DuBay
Phillip D Torrence
Tracy T. Larsen
Insurance: Dispute Resolution
Paula E. Litt, Illinois
Intellectual Property
Anessa Kramer
J. Michael Huget
Jonathan P. O'Brien
Gregory Morris, Illinois
Labor & Employment
Sean Crotty
Litigation: General Commercial
I. W. Winsten
Joseph Aviv
Raymond W. Henney
Real Estate
J. Adam Rothstein
Lowell D. Salesin
About Honigman
Honigman is an Am Law 200 full-service, general business law firm with more than 325 attorneys across the country in Chicago, Michigan (Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Hills, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Lansing), and our newest office in Washington, D.C. Our lawyers counsel clients on complex issues in more than 60 areas of law. For more information, visit www.honigman.com.
Honigman Illinois Office
Honigman's Illinois office opened its doors in 2015 as part of the law firm's strategic growth plan aimed at better serving clients and expanding its national reach. Our lawyers focus primarily on corporate and highly complex U.S. and international financing transactions, life sciences intellectual property and patent litigation, and insurance recovery and counseling.
About Chambers USA
Chambers USA is the definitive resource for consumers of legal services in the United States. Through their ranking tables and editorial, they provide reliable and trusted recommendations to enable businesses to make an informed decision when selecting outside legal counsel. For details, visit chambers.com.
Contact:
Carolyn Artman, Mort Crim Communications, Inc., (MCCI), for Honigman
cartman@mccicorp.com
313.269.4729
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honigman-earns-five-prestigious-band-1-practice-rankings-the-most-in-michigan-from-chambers-usa-301296802.html
SOURCE Honigman LLP