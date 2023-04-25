U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO

Honkarakenne Oyj
·1 min read
Honkarakenne Oyj
Honkarakenne Oyj

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 25 April 2023 at 10:00

HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO

Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Marko Saarelainen
Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj
LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 29015/7/6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-04-21
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8333 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 8333 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Further information:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or
Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, maarit.jylha@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2022, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 73.7 million, of which exports accounted for 26%. www.honka.com