HONKARAKENNE’S PUBLICATION SCHEDULE FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2023

·1 min read
HONKARAKENNE OYJ    Stock Exchange Release   21 December 2022 at 13:15

HONKARAKENNE’S PUBLICATION SCHEDULE FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2023

Honkarakenne will publish its financial results for year 2022 on Thursday 16 February 2023.

Half year financial report for January - June 2023 will be published on Friday 25 August 2023.

Complete Financial Statements for 2022 will be published on the company’s website www.honka.com at latest on Thursday in week 13 in 2023.

Honkarakenne Oyj’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held in Karstula on Thursday 20 April 2023. The Board of Directors will later issue a separate invitation to the Annual General Meeting.

Honkarakenne Oyj

Marko Saarelainen
President and CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION
Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com
Maarit Jylhä, Vice President – Finance, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, maarit.jylha@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2021, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 69.7 million, of which exports accounted for 37%. www.honka.com

 


