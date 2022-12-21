Honkarakenne Oyj

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 21 December 2022 at 13:15

HONKARAKENNE’S PUBLICATION SCHEDULE FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2023

Honkarakenne will publish its financial results for year 2022 on Thursday 16 February 2023.

Half year financial report for January - June 2023 will be published on Friday 25 August 2023.

Complete Financial Statements for 2022 will be published on the company’s website www.honka.com at latest on Thursday in week 13 in 2023.

Honkarakenne Oyj’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held in Karstula on Thursday 20 April 2023. The Board of Directors will later issue a separate invitation to the Annual General Meeting.

Honkarakenne Oyj

Marko Saarelainen

President and CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com

Maarit Jylhä, Vice President – Finance, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, maarit.jylha@honka.com

