'It's an honor': Longtime owner of Borr's Shoes celebrates women in business

GRAND HAVEN — More than 33 years ago, Sharon Behm moved to Grand Haven after marrying her husband, Howard. She worked on the family blueberry farm for the next eight years, but realized she missed the one-on-one conversations with customers from her previous job.

Sharon applied for a part-time job at Borr’s Shoes and Accessories in downtown Grand Haven, not too concerned with the pay — she cared more about the shoe discount.

Ten years ago, Behm bought Borr’s, which is celebrating 100 years in business. She and her business partner, Cathy Tubbergen, operate Grand Haven and Holland locations.

According to Behm, Borr’s is one of the few sit-and-fit shoe stores left in the country, offering a “great atmosphere” with “expert customer service and quality brands.”

Sharon Behm has owned Borr’s Shoes and Accessories for the past decade.

“I had a lady come in a few years ago and she had plantar fasciitis. She was going to go to a foot doctor and she was telling me about her foot problems. I said, ‘This is what we need to do … we need to get you in some good shoes and don’t go barefoot in the house,’” Sharon said. “She came back two months later and she said it was gone. She said she was so grateful.”

One of the challenges of owning a store along the lakeshore, she said, is getting people to realize Grand Haven is a year-round town, not seasonal.

“I love the tourists, don’t get me wrong. We have tourists who come every year,” Behm said. “I have watched their children become adults and now they bring their grandchildren and I love doing that. But what keeps me in business is the locals.”

In light of Women's History Month, Behm said she loves the other female business owners in the Grand Haven community. Valerie Grant, owner of Studio 206, is Behm’s mentor and inspiration.

But not all business owners looked forward to group meetings, at first.

“They didn’t know anyone and they felt like they were going to sit there and not really interact,” Behm said. “A year later, they said ‘I now have 25 new friends.' That’s what being women in business is all about. It’s supporting each other, it’s encouraging each other.”

Behm said one of her proudest moments as a woman in business was being the first female chair of the Grand Haven Mainstreet Downtown Development Authority.

Being a woman business owner is “an honor," she said.

