U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,146.87
    -153.30 (-3.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,997.97
    -1,063.09 (-3.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,317.69
    -647.16 (-4.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.15
    -78.77 (-4.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.64
    +0.38 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.90
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0081 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    +0.1490 (+5.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2362
    -0.0273 (-2.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1700
    +0.9960 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,445.40
    -3,304.29 (-8.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    846.91
    -74.21 (-8.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.27
    +9.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

IN HONOR OF MOTHER’S DAY, WIENERSCHNITZEL TREATS MOMS TO A DELICIOUS FREE MEAL

Wienerschnitzel
·1 min read

On May 8th, the world’s largest hot dog chain offers moms a FREE Chili Dog, Small Fries & Small Drink

Wienerschnitzel Mother's Day

Mom's Eat Free!

Irvine, California, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wienerschnitzel cooked up a MOMumental deal to celebrate that special person you call Mom. In honor of Mother’s Day, the largest hot dog chain in the world is treating moms to a tasty FREE meal, which includes a scrumptious Chili Dog, Small Fries and Small Drink. This yummy deal is only valid May 8th. Proof of mom-bership required. Examples include bringing your kids, showing us adorable photos or just saying #momlife.

“This Mother’s Day, let us take care of the cooking so you can celebrate the supermom in your life,” says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel.

To find a Wienerschnitzel location near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain is fueled by a mission of “Serving Food to Serve Others,” so they gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel franchises 328 restaurants in 11 states.

Attachment

CONTACT: Douglas Koegeboehn Galardi Group 9498922635 dkoegeboehn@galardigroup.com


