U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,711.25
    -56.50 (-1.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,120.00
    -405.00 (-1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,388.00
    -189.25 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,667.80
    -25.60 (-1.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.17
    -5.35 (-4.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.20
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.47
    -0.30 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.04
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2252
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9230
    -0.7340 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,454.30
    -534.34 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.44
    -4.63 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,059.76
    -92.29 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

In Honor of PTSD Awareness Month Recovery First Wants Veterans and First Responders to Know They are Not Alone

Recovery First Treatment Center
·2 min read
Recovery First Treatment Center
Recovery First Treatment Center

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery First Treatment Center, a leading provider of substance use treatment services in Florida, has announced the expansion of the facility’s Salute to Recovery program, a treatment track with tailored clinical programming and activities that specifically address the unique needs of veterans and first responders. First responders include law enforcement, firefighters, dispatchers, EMTs and others whose professions can involve exposure to trauma.

“Individuals with careers that often involve traumatic events endure situations that most people may never experience, and PTSD is exceedingly common,” said Andy Ansola, Salute to Recovery group leader. “For these veterans and first responders to receive the best treatment, specialized treatment amongst others who can fully understand their unique experiences is preferred to give them the best chance at recovery.”

Treatment revolves around evidence-based therapeutic approaches and subjects specifically relevant to veterans and first responders. Effective approaches for this population such as cognitive behavioral therapy and eye-movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) will be utilized. Additionally, subject matter for the Salute to Recovery program includes topics such as first responder and military culture, post-traumatic responses, grief and loss, and their needs in recovery.

Patients of this program are also treated together in a single closed cohort consisting of only veterans and first responders to mimic the camaraderie they are used to.

“Including the Salute to Recovery program in our list of services offered to patients is truly an honor,” said Denise O’Connell, CEO of Recovery First Treatment Center. “We know how difficult asking for help can be, and when our veterans and first responders do reach out, we want to make sure that we are available to help them in every way that we can.”

About Recovery First Treatment Center
RecoveryFirst.org is located in Hollywood, FL at 4110 Davie Road Extension, Hollywood, FL 33024. Recovery First treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 954-835-4575.

Contact:
Maz Rodriguez
Public Relations Manager
MRodriguez@ContactAAC.com
615-335-0893


Recommended Stories

  • FDA Rejects Acer Therapeutics - Relief Therapeutics' Urea Cycle Disorder Candidate

    The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter regarding the marketing application for Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER) and its collaboration partner, Relief Therapeutics Holding SA's (OTC: RLFTF) ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate), for urea cycle disorders (UCDs). The CRL states: "[The FDA's] field investigator could not complete inspection of [Acer's third-party contract packaging manufacturer] because the facility was not ready for inspection. Satisfactory inspection is required before [the NDA]

  • Raleigh pharma sees stock tumble after stopping trial. Now what?

    A Raleigh drug developer's stock dropped hard after the company said it would end a late-stage study for its co-lead drug candidate.

  • COVID-19 vaccine scheme for world's poorest pushes for delivery slowdown

    Leaders of the global scheme aiming to get COVID-19 vaccines to the world's poorest are pushing manufacturers including Pfizer and Moderna to cut or slow deliveries of about half a billion shots so doses are not wasted. COVAX, the World Health Organization-led scheme, wants between 400 and 600 million fewer vaccines doses than initially contracted from six pharmaceutical companies, according to internal documents seen by Reuters. While at first the initiative struggled for shots as wealthy nations snapped up limited supply, donations from those same countries later in 2021, as well as improved output from manufacturers - alongside delivery challenges and vaccine hesitancy in a number of countries – has led to a glut of vaccine in 2022.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rules against DaVita over dialysis coverage

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected dialysis provider DaVita Inc's claims that an Ohio hospital's employee health plan discriminates against patients with end-stage kidney disease by reimbursing them at low rates in hopes they would switch to Medicare. In a 7-2 decision https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/byvrjaqorve/06212022davita.pdf authored by conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the court ruled that Marietta Memorial Hospital's employee health plan did not violate federal law by limiting benefits for outpatient dialysis because it did so without regard to whether patients had end-stage renal disease.

  • Government’s Moderna partnership to bring over £1 billion investment

    A partnership to open a new research and manufacturing centre in the UK will mean over £1 billion in mRNA research investment.

  • Is COVID over in the minds of Americans?

    Is COVID over in the minds of Americans?

  • Fearing severe complications from COVID-19, some people are seeking a surgical solution

    From early in the pandemic, it quickly became clear that certain people would feel COVID-19′s wrath to a much higher degree than other people.

  • This Supplement Helps Lower Cholesterol and Blood Pressure, Experts Say

    Heart attack and stroke are among the top causes of death in the U.S., meaning that having a healthy heart should be among your top priorities. One way to do that is by managing your cholesterol and blood pressure, which can lower your risk of these acute heart episodes and more. Experts say you can achieve this through lifestyle changes, medication, and supplements. In fact, the Mayo Clinic says there's one popular supplement that should help you slash your LDL cholesterol and lower your blood

  • Ocugen's efforts to bring Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to U.S. boosted by positive study results in children

    The Chester County company is working with the India-based developer of Covaxin to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to North America.

  • ‘Game-changing’ heart attack drug could prevent irreversible damage

    Researchers describe findings as ‘extremely exciting’

  • Optimists Don’t Just Live Happier—They Live Longer, Study Finds

    Brittany Murray/Long Beach Press-Telegram via GettyDo you tend to see the glass as half full, rather than half empty? Are you always looking on the bright side of life? If so, you may be surprised to learn that this tendency could actually be good for your health.A number of studies have shown that optimists enjoy higher levels of wellbeing, better sleep, lower stress and even better cardiovascular health and immune function. And now, a recent study has shown that being an optimist is linked to

  • AstraZeneca, Ionis plan to seek FDA approval for rare-disease therapy this year

    U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca were up 2.5% in trading on Tuesday after the company said an experimental therapy for hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy met its primary endpoints in a Phase 3 clinical trial. AstraZeneca is developing eplontersen with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. ; shares in Ionis were up 5.1% on Tuesday. The rare disease can cause nerve damage and motor disability and affects about 40,000 people worldwide, the companies said. They also said they plan to see

  • If You Have This Blood Type, Be Worried About Cancer

    Your blood type can reveal a lot about you like personality traits, but it can also indicate certain health issues you're at greater risk for such a cancer. Specific blood types have been associated with various cancers, however there are lifestyle choices you can make to help lower the risk according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss Already Had COVID? These Symptoms May "Never Go Away". 1 Lung Cancer Dr. JB Kirby a doctorate-pre

  • Is co-sleeping ever safe? US experts update advice for first time in six years

    American Academy of Pediatrics issued new guidelines on safe sleeping for babies

  • Researchers made cyborg locusts that can smell cancer

    In a recent study published in the journal bioRXiv, a team of University of Michigan researchers detailed a locust-based cancer screening system

  • Marc Cuban’s Drug Company Could Save Medicare Billions: Analysis

    Medicare would save billions of dollars if it purchased generic drugs at prices similar to those offered by a pharmaceutical company founded by billionaire entrepreneur Marc Cuban, according to a new study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine. Cuban launched the firm – the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company – at the beginning of the year to provide more than 100 generic drugs without the exorbitant profits and middlemen charges that are typically found in the market. “Our approach

  • Anne Hathaway 'angry' about impending Roe v. Wade decision

    Anne Hathaway says the expected end of Roe v. Wade makes her "angry."

  • Pioneering vaccine maker Moderna to open first factory in Britain

    Jab maker Moderna plans to open first vaccine factory in Britain, as it hailed the UK’s “world-class life sciences and research community” which came to the fore during the pandemic.

  • This new California coronavirus wave isn't sticking to the script: Big spread, less illness

    Despite the latest surge in coronavirus cases, the impact on hospitals has been relatively minor and COVID-19 deaths have remained fairly low and stable.

  • Hammerling-Hodgers: Got small, red bumps? Don't wait. See your dermatologist immediately

    Hidradenitis suppurative is an inflammatory skin condition that can be localized throughout the body, specifically armpits, breasts and the groin.