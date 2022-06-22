In Honor of PTSD Awareness Month Recovery First Wants Veterans and First Responders to Know They are Not Alone

Recovery First Treatment Center

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery First Treatment Center, a leading provider of substance use treatment services in Florida, has announced the expansion of the facility’s Salute to Recovery program, a treatment track with tailored clinical programming and activities that specifically address the unique needs of veterans and first responders. First responders include law enforcement, firefighters, dispatchers, EMTs and others whose professions can involve exposure to trauma.



“Individuals with careers that often involve traumatic events endure situations that most people may never experience, and PTSD is exceedingly common,” said Andy Ansola, Salute to Recovery group leader. “For these veterans and first responders to receive the best treatment, specialized treatment amongst others who can fully understand their unique experiences is preferred to give them the best chance at recovery.”

Treatment revolves around evidence-based therapeutic approaches and subjects specifically relevant to veterans and first responders. Effective approaches for this population such as cognitive behavioral therapy and eye-movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) will be utilized. Additionally, subject matter for the Salute to Recovery program includes topics such as first responder and military culture, post-traumatic responses, grief and loss, and their needs in recovery.

Patients of this program are also treated together in a single closed cohort consisting of only veterans and first responders to mimic the camaraderie they are used to.

“Including the Salute to Recovery program in our list of services offered to patients is truly an honor,” said Denise O’Connell, CEO of Recovery First Treatment Center. “We know how difficult asking for help can be, and when our veterans and first responders do reach out, we want to make sure that we are available to help them in every way that we can.”

