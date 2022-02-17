Honor Rituals & Phulkari Shawls - A Hypothesis by WOVENSOULS

Proposed on the basis of findings of exploratory research conducted in the field

SINGAPORE, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Use of Phulkaris in Wedding Rituals - Social Practices in Punjab pre-1947" is a report based on an independent exploratory study that focuses on the use of Red & White Phulkaris as proof of honour in wedding rituals.

The study was conducted by Jaina Mishra using a three-pronged approach.



a) Field interviews were conducted with senior women in several towns in Punjab.



b) Published material based on fieldwork in the early '70s was studied



c) A large group of rare red & white phulkaris were examined.

According to published references, the status of the family in Punjab in the past (1800s) was determined by the code of honour.

This code had well-developed rules that governed social behaviour. To ensure compliance to these rules, traditional rituals were practiced. Combining this paradigm with the evidence presented in the red & white phulkaris that were examined, the report proposes the hypothesis that these textiles played a crucial role in the honour rituals.

Read more of this research on the WOVENSOULS website.

Link to the report: https://wovensouls.com/pages/use-of-red-white-phulkaris-in-wedding-rituals-exploratory-research-report

