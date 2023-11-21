Honoring Berks veterans

Nov. 21—Wednesday November 29

The Berks Family Business Alliance (FBA), a special program of the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance (GRCA) will host its annual Fall Forum, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Reading Country Club, 5311 Perkiomen Ave., Exeter Township. Michael Fromm, CEO and third-generation owner of Fromm Electric will present "Managing a Multi-Generational Family Business: Lessons Learned and Keys to Sustainability." Registration is required: greaterreading.org. Cost is $35 for members, $40 for Northeast Berks Chamber members, $50 for non-members.

Wednesday November 29

The Small Business Resource Association will host a Meet Up/Mingle at B2 Bistro, 701 Reading Ave., West Reading, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Registration: https://www.sbrassociation.com/register-b2-bistro. This event is free for members, $25 at the door for non-members.

Tuesday December 5

The Schmidt Training and Technology Center at RACC will host its "Train the Trainer" workshop, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 10 South Second St., Reading. This workshop provides subject matter experts with the tools, skills and best practices to develop other trainers in an adult learning environment and expand their organization's training capacity. For more information contact Pandora Mazzo at pmazzo@racc.edu or call 610-372-4721, ext. 5312. Registration: sttc.eventbrite.com. Cost: $595.

Thursday December 7

The Schmidt Training and Technology Center at RACC will host its "Skill Building for Supervisors and Team Leads" workshop, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 10 South Second St., Reading. This workshop presents new supervisors and team leads with proven best practices to successfully coach and lead highly productive teams. For more information contact Pandora Mazzo at pmazzo@racc.edu or call 610-372-4721, ext. 5312. Registration: sttc.eventbrite.com. Cost: $595.

Thursday December 7

The Manufacturers Resource Center will host a webinar: "Effective Compensation Management," 10 to 1:30 a.m., virtually via Zoom. This webinar is geared for owners, executives and senior leaders from across all functions. The webinar is an opportunity to understand tenets of effective compensation management in an easy to understand manner. The presenters are: Chris Brown, senior Compensation & HR consultant, CCI Consulting and Susan McDonald, MRC HR forum facilitator and VP client services. Full description and registration can be found at: www.mrcpa.org/events. Cost: Complimentary webinar.

Tuesday December 12

The Small Business Resource Association will host a Tuesday Tune-Up workshop, "From Conflict to Collaboration: Navigating Workplace Relationships," 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., virtually via Zoom. Presented by Denise Garman of Hubric Resources, attendees will learn about defining conflict, strategies for approaching conflict resolution and some specific tools to support conflict resolution. Registration: https://www.sbrassociation.com/#EVENTS.

Wednesday December 13

The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance (GRCA) will host the "2023 Wells Fargo Economic Forecast Breakfast," Reading Country Club, 5311 Perkiomen Ave., Exeter, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Keynote speaker Jay H. Brayson, Ph.D., managing director and chief economist for Wells Fargo's Corporate and Investment Bank, will present "The U.S. Economic Outlook: Weathering the Storm." Registration is required: greaterreading.org. Cost is $35 for members, $40 for Northeast Berks Chamber members and $45 for non-members.

Wednesday December 13

The Small Business Resource Association will host a Holiday Member Mingle, Riverfront Federal Credit Union, 2609 Keiser Blvd., Spring Township, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring one or more unwrapped gifts for a child. Registration: https://www.sbrassociation.com/register-jingle-mingle. Cost: One unwrapped gift.

Wednesday January 24

Berks LaunchBox presents "Step-by-Step Class to Build a Business Model Canvas," 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., virtually via Zoom. In this webinar, hosted by Lisa Weaver, social entrepreneurship specialist, Berks LaunchBox, attendees will learn how to craft a business plan in a one-page summary with the Business Model Canvas. Attendees will have the chance to practice and get feedback on their draft canvas during a follow-up private meeting. To register: https://sites.psu.edu/berkslaunchbox/updates/. This workshop is free to the public.

Every second Tuesday

The SHRM Berks County Chapter will meet virtually from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Meeting includes a presentation on a relevant HR topic. Visit www.berkspa.shrm.org for details.

