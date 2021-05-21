The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau announces $2.5 million in Government of Canada support for Fruit d'Or

This business in the Centre-du-Québec region will pursue its growth and create 20 jobs.

PLESSISVILLE, QC, May 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Centre-du-Québec region counts a number of dynamic businesses and organizations whose innovative ideas help create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Now, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support more than ever to ensure the vitality of their communities. The Government of Canada is committed to assisting them in the pursuit of their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau. Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, acting on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced $2.5 million in financial support for Fruit d'Or , a world leader in the processing of cranberries and wild blueberries. The repayable contribution will enable this flagship Quebec business to enhance its productivity and production capacity through the acquisition of new state-of-the-art production equipment, including an automated production line.

Founded in 2000 and based in Villeroy, the family-owned company Fruit d'Or is the number-one global processor of organic cranberries and the second largest processor of organic wild blueberries. The vast majority of its berries are sourced from established Quebec growers, and the company has five production sites in Quebec. Just recently, the company announced its first U.S. acquisition. Guided by its environmental and social values, Fruit d'Or aims to offer the best of its berries on the world stage and ensure fast and reliable distribution in over 50 countries.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on an agri-food sector with organizations that are well-grounded in the regional economy. The key players in this industry are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

"The Government of Canada has a mission to accompany the country's businesses into tomorrow's economy and help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why we are supporting key sectors—including the agri-food sector—in the various regions of Quebec. Projects such as this one by Fruit d'Or will help ensure an inclusive recovery and create good jobs in our communities."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton—Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri–Food

"The investments we are announcing today attest our government's commitment to foster economic development of Quebec regions by supporting the agri-food sector in its recovery efforts. That's exactly what we're doing by working with regional businesses and organizations, which is also creating good, well-paying jobs, not only right here in the Centre-du-Québec region but in communities throughout Quebec and Canada."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"We are proud to contribute to the economic recovery of the Centre-du-Québec region and privileged that the addition of equipment to our Plessisville plant is one of the projects funded by the Government of Canada. This investment will allow Fruit d'Or to automate some of its processes and optimize its production capacity. The financial support will also lead to the creation of some 20 well-paid jobs in the areas of plant operations, quality, automation and engineering. These additions will drive Fruit d'Or's growth for years to come and foster its innovative capacity."

Sylvain Dufour, Vice-President, Business Development, and co-founder of Fruit d'Or

Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) has provided $9 million in repayable funding to Fruit d'Or in 2019 through the AgriInnovate program.

CED is the key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec. With 12 regional business offices, CED helps businesses, support organizations and the regions of Quebec prepare for the economy of tomorrow.

