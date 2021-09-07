U.S. markets open in 9 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.75
    +4.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,396.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,676.00
    +24.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.50
    -2.40 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.14
    -0.15 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.90
    -8.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1881
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8160
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,683.55
    +1,007.96 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,365.44
    +67.71 (+5.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.18
    +48.83 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,885.03
    +225.14 (+0.76%)
     

Hooded Baby Towels – Softest Baby Bath Towels With Caps For Newborns Launched

Malabar Baby
·2 min read

Bath time is the most enjoyable experience for parents of newborns, and now an eco-friendly kids lifestyle brand is enhancing that experience by introducing an updated range of organic, sustainable, hooded bath and beach towels for babies to toddlers.

Kowloon, Hong Kong, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Malabar Baby’s new bath time collection features hand-crafted towels – made in India from luxury cotton or bamboo – specially designed to provide comfort, warmth, and versatility for the post-bath routine.

More details can be found at https://www.malabarbaby.com/collections/towel

The company’s latest launch is part of its comprehensive range of ethically sourced and expertly crafted bedding and accessories for infants. Malabar Baby is committed to environmentally-friendly production practices, working closely with factories that have a vested interest in preserving water and recycling resources through the manufacturing processes.

According to cotton.org, cotton was first grown, spun, and woven as far back as 3000 B.C in the Indus River Valley. While bamboo has been used for centuries to make paper and household goods, its commercial use in a cellulosic form for fabric production has only become widespread since the early 2000s.

The Malabar Baby towel range is manufactured in sites across India and China. Meticulous research ensures only the highest-quality raw materials are sourced and used in production. Many of the designs feature traditional patterns or iconic architecture, rendered onto fabric using a block print process.

The hooded towels measure 34 x 34 inches, allowing easy coverage for children up to 5 years of age. Malabar Baby’s stringent quality controls and durable fabrics ensure that all of its products will last for years.

The block-printed towel range comes in a variety of styles and colors including the Miami Collection, which features a block-printed motif leaf print with a deep coral trim. The Erawan Collection has a honeycomb-style pattern with a mustard yellow-colored outer strip. All of the towels in the collection have a dual fabric construction with Indian cotton voile on one side and cotton terry on the other.

A Bamboo Cotton Pom Pom Hooded towel is also available and offers a stretchy, silk-like feel without compromising strength or durability. The soft pom pom trim adds another unique design feature.

About Malabar Baby

The Hong Kong-based company was founded by Anjali Harjani in 2016 following the birth of her son. Malabar Baby’s inception was inspired by Anjali’s fruitless search for baby quilts and towels made from natural materials that were not also prohibitively expensive.

A spokesperson says, “From their crib bedding to their swaddles, it is essential that baby skin is embraced by only the most natural and gentle organic materials.”

For more information, please visit https://www.malabarbaby.com/collections/towel

Website: https://www.malabarbaby.com


CONTACT: Name: Gitanjali Harjani Email: snuggle@malabarbaby.com Organization: Malabar Baby Address: Penthouse, Cheong Hing Building, 72 Nathan Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong


Recommended Stories

  • Don't Wait for a Stock Market Crash. These 3 Stocks Are Good Buys Right Now

    Jason Hawthorne (MarineMax): As the pandemic forced family leisure activities outdoors, one way many adapted was to get on the water. Boat sales climbed 12% year over year to a 13-year high in 2020. The company doesn't just sell boats.

  • Venice prepares to charge tourists, require booking

    From a control room inside the police headquarters in Venice, Big Brother is watching you. Now, a month after cruise ships were banned from the lagoon https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/exclusive-italy-legislate-keep-liners-out-venice-lagoon-sources-2021-07-13, city authorities are preparing to demand that tourists pre-book their visit on an app and charge day-trippers between 3 and 10 euros to enter, depending on the time of the year. Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro says his aim is make tourism more sustainable in a city visited by 25 million people a year.

  • Another Airline Trims Q3 Guidance as Delta Variant Hurts Travel Demand

    Alaska Airlines has reduced its revenue and load factor projections for the third quarter, due to a recent downturn in bookings.

  • Girl, 6, dies on mine drop ride at Colorado amusement park

    An investigation is underway after a 6-year-old girl on vacation with her family died at an amusement park in the western Colorado town of Glenwood Springs. Few details have been released, but Suzanne Emery with the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park says “an incident” occurred Sunday evening on the Haunted Mine Drop ride that caused the death. The Post Independent reports the park will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

  • Travel news – live: Quarter of amber list arrivals ignore Covid rules as Heathrow faces ‘unacceptable’ queues

    Forty-one per cent of travellers didn’t understand the restrictions

  • Shark tourism grows on Cape Cod, 3 years after attacks

    Michael Simard crouches low and points a finger in the direction of the roughly 10-foot (3-meter) predator cruising in the glassy water below. The 48-year-old construction foreman from Cambridge, Massachusetts, glances back at his partner, Penny Antonoglou, who dutifully pulls out her smartphone while he holds the pose. “It’s awe-inspiring, really,” Simard said after the tour, where they spotted at least six great whites.

  • OMG, I Want To Rent This House: La Poderina, Siena

    Courtesy SienaLa Poderina, Siena, Italy (Merrion Charles): Vacationing these days is all about the destination quarantine—finding that perfect place where you and your loved ones can hole up in luxury and escape any dastardly variants that dare to show their spiked faces. The perfect holiday home this winter has that special combination of extreme comfort, stylish surroundings, and enough indulgences to make you feel like an untouchable queen in a faraway palace. It is a house like La Poderina,

  • Was Hot Vax Summer All It Was Cracked Up to Be?

    Osep Lago/AFP via GettyFor the past three months, many of us have surrendered to the passions of “hot vax summer.” The term refers to our collective release of pent-up demand bottled up by the pandemic for travel, fun, and living the good life. After all, at least for many, it was a long 15 months of hunkering and masking; since getting jabbed and unshackling our faces, the warm weather signaled that it was time to cut loose.At least in theory. What hot vax summer actually turned into was disgru

  • You're Banned From Traveling Here as of Monday, Even If You're Vaccinated

    If you're considering taking a big vacation anytime soon, your options may be limited, especially if you're planning to go anywhere in Europe. On Aug. 30, the European Council of the European Union, one of the governing bodies of the 27-member European Union, dropped the United States from its "safe list," a list of countries that could travel to the E.U. with little to no restrictions. The U.S. had been on the E.U.'s safe list since June, but as COVID numbers across the U.S. began to rise with

  • Exclusive: Inside the Londoner, a Big Hotel in Leicester Square Designed to Feel Intimate

    With a striking design, private residents’ club and more, the much-anticipated hotel opens its doors on September 6.

  • Into the red: ‘laundering’ my travel status in Mexico to enter the US

    Mexico may be on the UK’s travel red list, but Brits are travelling there to eventually gain entry to the US. <strong>Jamie Fullerton</strong> joined the launderers looking to get Stateside

  • Post 9/11 air travel: more security, less privacy

    Modern air travel involves layer upon layer of security measures, a stark difference from before the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Airports did screen passengers at the time. The technology wasn't anywhere near as intrusive as today. (Sept. 6)

  • How 9/11 changed air travel: more security, less privacy

    Ask anyone old enough to remember travel before Sept. 11, 2001, and you're likely to get a gauzy recollection of what flying was like. There was security screening, but it wasn’t anywhere near as intrusive.

  • Venice prepares to charge tourists for entry

    St. Mark's Square and the Rialto Bridge.Iconic sights of Venice that attract thousands of tourists every day.From a control room inside the city's police headquarters, they're being watched.To combat over-tourism, officials are tracking every person.Using CCTV, optical sensors and mobile phone SIM cards, they can tell residents from visitors, Italians from foreigners.They know where people are coming from and where they are heading.A month after cruise ships were banned from Venice, city authorities are preparing to ask visitors to pre-book.And charge day-trippers between 3 and 10 euros to enter.City Director General Marco Bettini says there's no alternative:"I cannot guarantee a suitable visit to the city if we don't know how many people are coming to Venice and Venice, it's an island and is one of the cities that first, in the world I think, can prove that there is a physical limitation on the number of people that can be in the city at the same time."Authorities have yet to decide how many people is too many.The new rules are expected to come into force sometime between next summer and 2023.Some Venetian businesses worry about the impact on their sales.Tourists appear divided:"I know so that there are some inhabitants of Venice who complain because there are too many people visiting the city but I think that the city lives also thanks to the tourists so maybe there are a little bit too many people sometimes but they should definitely find another way.""I can understand it because the city is very overcrowded and it will probably be a lot nicer for the citizens of Venice."One recent weekend, there were around 148,000 people in the historic centre of Venice. That's before the full return of tourists from the U.S. and Asia.

  • East Coasters: Fly Roundtrip to Puerto Rico for Just $103 With Flexible Dates

    After the deluge on the East Coast, a trip to a sunny beach destination with no passport required and for only around $100 — and nonstop– may be just what everyone needs this month –or next month, if you need more time to pack your bags. A roundtrip deal to Puerto Rico (from EWR) was …

  • Visit 4 Gorgeous East Coast Destinations in One Epic Private Jet Trip

    Explore Key West, Nantucket, Maine, and South Carolina on this 12-day luxury escape.

  • Uptick in violence towards flight attendants prompts self-defense classes

    Flight attendants are taking more self-defense classes due to the uptick of violence on planes. Correspondent Errol Barnett reports.

  • Forget the East and West Coasts—Fall in Love With This Lakeside Paradise

    Grant LeganOne year ago I fell for a place in the U.S. that I’d never even heard of until a few weeks prior—Saugatuck, Michigan. I was there as part of a road trip on the state’s sunset coast. Think huge lakeside dunes, charming waterfront towns, turquoise inland lakes, and fresh cherries—all a surprise to somebody who grew up with coastal blinders on. I even managed to fall in love while staying at a dingy roadside motel and without any planning or sense of what this town was.This year, when I

  • Israel to reopen for small foreign tour groups

    Israel will allow small foreign tour groups from selective countries to visit from Sept. 19 under a pilot programme to kick-start tourism, the government said on Sunday. Tour groups of between 5 and 30 people from countries on Israel's green, yellow and orange lists will be allowed to enter the country provided all group members have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the tourism ministry said. Individual tourists, who have not been allowed to visit Israel since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic there in March 2020 unless they are visiting family members, will still not be allowed to enter outside of a tour group.

  • Labor Day luggage sale: Save up to 65 percent on the go-to carry-ons for pilots and flight attendants — only at Amazon!

    These Travelpro suitcases charge your phone — and the discounts will have you flying high.