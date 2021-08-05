U.S. markets closed

Hookah Tobacco Market|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hookah tobacco market is poised to grow by USD 376.43 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hookah Tobacco Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download FREE Sample Report

The hookah tobacco market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report identifies the increasing frequency of new flavor launches as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

Technavio analyzes the market by product (SHT, MHT, and LHT), application (FrHT, BevHT, CfHT, and ScHT), and geography (MEA, Europe, APAC, North America, and South America). The growing popularity of hookah bars, lounges, and café culture is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the hookah tobacco market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The hookah tobacco market covers the following areas:

Hookah Tobacco Market Sizing
Hookah Tobacco Market Forecast
Hookah Tobacco Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned

  • Al Fakher Tobacco Trading

  • Altria Group Inc.

  • ASA Produktions GmbH

  • British American Tobacco Plc

  • Fumari

  • Haze Tobacco LLC

  • Japan Tobacco Inc.

  • Philip Morris International Inc.

  • Shop Starbuzz

  • SOEX India Pvt. Ltd.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global E-cigarette Market- The e-cigarette market is segmented by product (modular e-cigarette, next-generation products, rechargeable e-cigarette, and disposable e-cigarette) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report

Global Medical Marijuana Market- The medical marijuana market is segmented by application (chronic pain, nausea, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • SHT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MHT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • LHT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • FrHT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • BevHT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • CfHT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ScHT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Al Fakher Tobacco Trading

  • Altria Group Inc.

  • ASA Produktions GmbH

  • British American Tobacco Plc

  • Fumari

  • Haze Tobacco LLC

  • Japan Tobacco Inc.

  • Philip Morris International Inc.

  • Shop Starbuzz

  • SOEX India Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/hookah-tobacco-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-hookah-tobaccomarket

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hookah-tobacco-marketkey-drivers-and-market-forecasts17000-technavio-reports-301347883.html

SOURCE Technavio

