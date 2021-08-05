Hookah Tobacco Market|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hookah tobacco market is poised to grow by USD 376.43 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The hookah tobacco market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies the increasing frequency of new flavor launches as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by product (SHT, MHT, and LHT), application (FrHT, BevHT, CfHT, and ScHT), and geography (MEA, Europe, APAC, North America, and South America). The growing popularity of hookah bars, lounges, and café culture is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the hookah tobacco market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The hookah tobacco market covers the following areas:
Hookah Tobacco Market Sizing
Hookah Tobacco Market Forecast
Hookah Tobacco Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Al Fakher Tobacco Trading
Altria Group Inc.
ASA Produktions GmbH
British American Tobacco Plc
Fumari
Haze Tobacco LLC
Japan Tobacco Inc.
Philip Morris International Inc.
Shop Starbuzz
SOEX India Pvt. Ltd.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
